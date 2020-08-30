The VMAs Went Virtual, But The Stars Dressed Up Anyway: See All The Looks

No, not even a pandemic could stop the stars celebrating the 2020 MTV
Video Music Awards from dressing up in epic outfits ― some from the comfort of their own homes, some socially distanced on the red carpet.
The show’s primary broadcast aired live from New York City, with some celebrities IRL and many others serving serious looks on social media.
Here’s what our favorite artists brought to the unconventional VMAs.
Miley Cyrus
Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020/Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images)
Lady Gaga
Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 2020: Lady Gaga attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
Doja Cat
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Doja Cat attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)
Black Eyed Peas
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: (L-R) apl.de.ap, will.i.am, and Taboo attend the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
DaBaby
Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
UNSPECIFIED - AUGUST 2020: DaBaby attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)
Ariana Grande
Nicole Richie
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Jaden Smith
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Madison Beer
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Bebe Rexha
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Travis Barker
Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter