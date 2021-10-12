Shopping

The Best 2021 Advent Calendars To Buy Before They Sell Out

Find speciality advent calendars to fit every personality, from skin care lovers to Lego builders and even Dolly Parton fans.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Advent calendars are a great way to kick off the holiday season and celebrate the art of gift giving. Find everything from curated makeup collections, unique tea samplers and perfect sized bottles of wine.
Sephora, Give Them Beer, L'Occitane
Advent calendars are a great way to kick off the holiday season and celebrate the art of gift giving. Find everything from curated makeup collections, unique tea samplers and perfect sized bottles of wine.

Believe it or not, the holiday season is upon us once again. Experts recommend shopping early this year because of ongoing shipping delays and labor shortages during the pandemic, and advent calendars are one of the best items to scoop up early. Not only do they turn the days until Christmas into an anticipation-building event, but they also tend to sell out quickly (we’re looking at you, Aldi cheese and wine calendar). We’ve found amazing ones that range from a daily dose of sweet treats to 24 days’ worth of cult favorite skin care products. Shop some of our favorites below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
The best-smelling way to count down to Christmas
Sephora
Voluspa tucks away 12 of their best-selling candles into this elegant-looking advent calendar. Each embossed mini candle is the perfect way to fill a living room, bathroom or bedroom with indulgent fragrances like panjore lychee and baltic amber.

Get it at Sephora for $75.
2
Get glam by Christmas thanks to these cult favorite cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics
The answer to great brows, full lashes and perfectly primed skin is right here in this 12-day calendar that includes all of Benefit Cosmetics’ longtime best sellers. This set is a great way to get purse-sized versions of The POREfessional face primer, Hoola matte bronzer, They’re Real! lengthening mascara and much more.

Get it at Sephora for $65 (a $140 value).
3
Your wine o' clocks in December just got booked up
In Good Taste
Not that you need a special occasion to partake in wine o’ clock, but if you do, this mini bottle 24-pack advent calendar from In Good Taste is the perfect way. The wines run the gamut of full bodied reds to crispy rosés from California’s central coast. 'Tis the season to get tipsy.

Get it at In Good Taste for $135 (a $150 value).
4
Give the gift of 24 days filled with great skin
Sephora
Stocked to the brim with skin care, bath treats, nail care and makeup goodies from Sephora, this 24-day advent calendar is a one-stop shop to treating yourself this holiday season. Highlights include a hydrating face and eye mask, brightening scrubs, cream lip stains and a purifying cleanser.

Get it at Sephora for $45 (a $102 value).
5
The force will certainly be with you with this Lego advent calendar
Target
Over 24 days, uncover 335 Lego pieces to build seven mini characters and 11 vehicles from "Star Wars: The Mandalorian." Weapons and characters from season two make an appearance in these detailed and posable Legos that are sure to make any Star Wars fan feel like a Jedi.

Get it at Target for $39.99.
6
If "treat yourself" were an advent calendar
Macy's
Chocolate is never a bad idea, especially when it's the gourmet offerings of Godiva. Enjoy 24 different silky smooth chocolates, each with delicious fillings like mint, caramel, rich ganache and sweet fruit.

Get it at Macy's for $39.95.
7
A gorgeous collection of gold jewelry for half off the regular price
Missoma
Drench yourself in 18-karat gold for the holidays as Missoma offers an impressive collection of 12 different jewelry items that you will wear again and again.

Get it at Missoma for $511 (a $1,054 value).
8
The advent calendar that'll keep hands busy and minds relaxed
Amazon
This contains 24 of all the latest and greatest fidget toys for the active and anxious mind. Colorful pop-its, spinners and movable cubes lie behind easy to read numbered covers. Give the gift of stress relief!

Get it at Amazon for $30.99.
9
It's getting hot in here with this assortment of hot sauces
World Market
Add some spice to your holiday season with an extensive range of hot sauce flavors from World Market. Twelve different midi-size hot sauces include flavors of mango, garlic habanero and wasabi so you can find the perfect spicy companion to any dish.

Get it at World Market for $24.99.
10
The purrrfect way to treat your furry companion
Purina
This wet food buffet contains 24 three-ounce cans filled with protein-rich formulas made just for your beloved feline. Find gravy-covered turkey, tuna, chicken and beef options that are so loved by cats, they might even stop attacking your Christmas tree this year.

Get it at Amazon for $49.49.
11
A sparkly treasure trove for the makeup and skin care lovers
Sephora
This 12-piece advent calendar holds all of Charlotte Tilbury’s most iconic products in one beautiful pullout set of drawers. The Magic Cream moisturizer, Matte Revolution lipstick and Wonderglow face primer are just a few of the gold-lacquered items you can find inside.

Get it at Sephora for $200.
12
This advent calendar is as sweet as Dolly herself
Williams Sonoma
If you’ve been working 9 to 5, this Dolly Parton 24-day advent calendar is the darndest way to pay homage to our country singin’ queen. Behind each door is a sweet surprise that actually includes some of Dolly’s personal favorites, like chocolates, gummies and mints.

Get it at Williams Sonoma for $39.95.
13
Countdown with coffee with 24 different K-cups
Etsy
Being highly caffeinated is never a bad idea. And now you can wake yourself up each morning until Christmas with a new coffee flavor, roast type and creamer pairing, each thoughtfully packaged in this advent calendar. Compatible with most Keurigs.

Get it at Etsy for $62.
14
A head-to-toe experience in luxury beauty
L'Occitane
You don't need to know how to pronounce L'Occitane to know that renewed skin, silky hair and beautiful-smelling ingredients are always expected from this iconic name in French beauty. Look forward to using the award-winning Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil and an assortment of rich, custard-like hand creams for colder weather.

Get it at L'Occitane for $74 (a $115 value).
15
'Tis the tea-son with this assorted tea bag advent calendar
Amazon
T2’s "24 reasons to smile" advent calendar contains 24 triangular tea bags that highlight festive flavors all the way up until Christmas. Carefully selected green, black, Chai and fruit flavored teas make up this thoughtful gift idea.

Get it at Amazon for $35.
16
Your new happy hour BFF
Give Them Beer
Hard seltzer really made a come-up this past year. Don’t get left out of the boozy trend and try all the best seltzer brands in this 12-day calendar. With fewer calories that some other drinks and assorted fruity flavors, this calendar makes for a slightly healthier way to imbibe. Cheers!

Get it at Give Them Beer for $59.
17
A tail-wagging advent calendar for your favorite pooch
Target
Stay out of the doghouse this holiday season and give your pup 12 days' worth of knotted rope toys, soft chew rings, plushies and tennis balls.

Get it at Target for $30.
18
Accessorize L.O.L. Dolls with a bunch of new outfits
Target
This three-tiered 25-day advent calendar offers countless ways for you to mix and match outfits and accessories for any LOL Doll. Find colorful shoes, dresses and handbags inside each layer to make the perfect #ootd.

Get it at Target for $30.99.
19
A skin care enthusiast's dream
Kiehl's
This 24-piece beauty advent calendar contains travel sizes of all the bestselling essentials from Keihl’s, each one full of effective and natural ingredients true to the company's apothecary roots. Beginning Dec. 1, open up a door each day to reveal well-loved staples like Kiehl’s soothing Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask and newer additions like Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, which plumps skin and reduces wrinkles.

Get it at Kiehl's for $99 (a $250 value).
The Best Skin Care Products For Transitioning To Fall
ChristmasHolidaysGift Guidesholiday dealsadvent calendar