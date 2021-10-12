The Best 2021 Advent Calendars To Buy Before They Sell Out

Believe it or not, the holiday season is upon us once again. Experts recommend shopping early this year because of ongoing shipping delays and labor shortages during the pandemic, and advent calendars are one of the best items to scoop up early. Not only do they turn the days until Christmas into an anticipation-building event, but they also tend to sell out quickly (we’re looking at you, Aldi cheese and wine calendar). We’ve found amazing ones that range from a daily dose of sweet treats to 24 days’ worth of cult favorite skin care products. Shop some of our favorites below.
Advertisement
1
The best-smelling way to count down to Christmas
2
Get glam by Christmas thanks to these cult favorite cosmetics
3
Your wine o' clocks in December just got booked up
4
Give the gift of 24 days filled with great skin
5
The force will certainly be with you with this Lego advent calendar
6
If "treat yourself" were an advent calendar
7
A gorgeous collection of gold jewelry for half off the regular price
8
The advent calendar that'll keep hands busy and minds relaxed
9
It's getting hot in here with this assortment of hot sauces
10
The purrrfect way to treat your furry companion
11
A sparkly treasure trove for the makeup and skin care lovers
12
This advent calendar is as sweet as Dolly herself
13
Countdown with coffee with 24 different K-cups
14
A head-to-toe experience in luxury beauty
15
'Tis the tea-son with this assorted tea bag advent calendar
16
Your new happy hour BFF
17
A tail-wagging advent calendar for your favorite pooch
18
Accessorize L.O.L. Dolls with a bunch of new outfits
19
A skin care enthusiast's dream
The Best Skin Care Products For Transitioning To Fall