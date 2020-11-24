Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS: These Are The 2021 Grammy Nominations

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is slated to host the show, telling ET Online this week that “as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award!”

“(This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!” he added.

The 2021 Grammys are scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Check out the list of nominees below.

Record Of The Year

“Black Parade” - Beyoncé

“Colors” - Black Pumas

“Rockstar” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” - Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” - Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa

“Circles” - Post Malone

“Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion

Album Of The Year

“Chilombo” -Jhené Aiko

“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” - Black Pumas

“Everyday Life” - Coldplay

“Djesse Vol. 3” - Jacob Collier

“Women in Music Pt. III” - Haim

“Future Nostalgia” - Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding” - Post Malone

“Folklore” - Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

“Black Parade” ― Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” - Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” - Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” - Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If the World Was Ending” - Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Black Hole Rainbow” - Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, Engineers: Bob Ludwig, Mastering Engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

“Expectations” - Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, Engineers; Paul Blakemore, Mastering Engineer (Katie Pruitt)

“Hyperspace” - Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Beck)

“Jaime” - Shawn Everett, Engineer; Shawn Everett, Mastering Engineer (Brittany Howard)

“25 Trips” - Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, Engineers; Adam Grover, Mastering Engineer (Sierra Hull)

Best Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (RAC Mix)” - RAC, Remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” - Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” - Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” - Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (SAINt JHN)

“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” - Haywyre, Remixer (Bazzi)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Producer of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” - Fiona Apple

“Not” - Big Thief

“The Steps” - Haim

“Stay High” - Brittany Howard

“Daylight” - Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Rock Album

“A Hero’s Death” - Fontaines D.C.

“Kiwanuka” - Michael Kiwanuka

“Daylight” - Grace Potter

“Sound & Fury” - Sturgill Simpson

“The New Abnormal” - The Strokes

Best Alternative Music Album

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” ― Fiona Apple

“Hyperspace” ― Beck

“Punisher” ― Phoebe Bridgers

“Jamie” ― Brittany Howard

“The Slow Rush” ― Tame Impala

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album

“YHLQMDLG” - Bad Bunny

“Por Primera Vez” - Camilo

“Mesa Para Dos” - Kany García

“Pausa” - Ricky Martin

“3:33” - Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

Best American Roots Performance

“Colors” - Black Pumas

“Deep in Love” - Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet” - Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” - Norah Jones and Mavis Staples

“I Remember Everything” - John Prine

Best American Roots Song

Best Americana Album

Best Bluegrass Album

Best Traditional Blues Album

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Best Folk Album

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Best Comedy Album

Best Musical Theater Album

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Best Music Video

Best Music Film

“Beastie Boys Story” - Beastie Boys

“Black Is King” - Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” - Freestyle Love Supreme

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” - Linda Ronstadt

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” - ZZ Top

Best R&B Performance

“Lightning & Thunder” - Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

“Black Parade” - Beyoncé

“All I Need” - Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign

“Goat Head” - Brittany Howard

“See Me” - Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine” - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” - Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)

“Do It” - Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)

“Slow Down” - Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Chilombo” - Jhené Aiko

“Ungodly Hour” - Chloe x Halle

“Free Nationals” - Free Nationals

“____ Yo Feelings” - Robert Glasper

“It Is What It Is” - Thundercat

Best R&B Album

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence” - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” - DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” - Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” - Lil Baby

“Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” - Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” - Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown” - Anderson .Paak

“The Box” - Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” - Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture” - Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” - Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” - Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” - Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” - Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

“Black Habits” - D Smoke

“Alfredo” - Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist

“A Written Testimony” - Jay Electronica

“King’s Disease” - Nas

“The Allegory” - Royce Da 5’9”

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Yummy” - Justin Bieber

“Say So” - Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” - Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles

“Cardigan” - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Changes” - Justin Bieber

“Chromatica” - Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia” - Dua Lipa

“Fine Line” - Harry Styles

“Folklore” - Taylor Swift

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Best Reggae Album

Best Global Music Album

“Fu Chronicles” - Antibalas

“Twice as Tall” - Burna Boy

“Agora” - Bebel Gilberto

“Love Letters” - Anoushka Shankar

“Amadjar” - Tinariwen

Best Dance Recording

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Best Country Solo Performance

“Stick That in Your Country Song” ― Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” ― Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” ― Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” ― Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” ― Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Country Song

“Bluebird” ― Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” ― Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Crowded Table” ― Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” ― Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” ― Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Album

“Lady Like” ― Ingrid Andress

“Your Life Is a Record” ― Brandy Clark

“Wildcard” - Miranda Lambert

“Nightfall” ― Little Big Town

“Never Will” ― Ashley McBryde