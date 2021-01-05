2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19

Initially, the 63rd annual ceremony was expected to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles without a live audience and with only presenters and performers in attendance. However, producers opted to delay the event entirely amid California’s surge in COVID-19 cases, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday.

A new date for the ceremony has not been announced, and whether the evening’s original host, Trevor Noah, will remain on board has not been made clear. According to Variety, however, organizers are eyeing various dates in March.

The Recording Academy, which presents the Grammy Awards, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The New York Times reported a formal announcement was expected later Tuesday.

On Monday, California reported its most new coronavirus cases on a single day, logging more than 74,000. To date, Los Angeles County has confirmed a total of more than 827,498 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Known globally as “music’s biggest night,” the Grammys have in recent months grappled with how to effectively reimagine a ceremony that often draws more than 18,000 people. Speaking to Billboard last month, executive producer Ben Winston hinted organizers may be taking a few cues from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards by staging performances in multiple locations.

“It will feel more intimate — yet still big enough that it’s more than socially distanced,” he said. “I think we can strip back some of the grandiose elements and bling of the event, because that’s not necessarily what feels right as a tone for the world now anyway.”

“I’m so struck by the independent music venues around the world, and I’m aware of how hard hit that side of the industry has been,” he added. “I’m looking to do something quite exciting with the independent venues — supporting them and putting a spotlight on them in what has been a really tough year for them.”

Leading the nominations list for the 2021 Grammy Awards is Beyoncé, who scored nine nods. The pop superstar is followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa, who have six apiece.

