Oscars 2021: See All The Best-Dressed Stars At The Academy Awards

After a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, A-list stars didn't disappoint on Hollywood's biggest night.

The most unconventional Hollywood awards season in recent history comes to a close with the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night. 

From the get-go, it was clear that the 93rd annual ceremony ― postponed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 28 because of the COVID-19 pandemic ― would look different. Attendees are limited to presenters, nominees and their guests, all of whom must adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols. To accommodate all of the nominees, the event is being presented as a movie, taking place in both London and Los Angeles. 

Though such adjustments made for a less-than-traditional Academy Awards pre-show and red carpet, they didn’t seem to have any discernible impact on the evening’s fashion choices. Newcomers like Ariana DeBose and Colman Domingo certainly made their mark alongside consistently chic stars. 

Check out all the best looks from the red carpet below. 

  • Colman Domingo
    CHRIS PIZZELLO via Getty Images
  • Glenn Close
    Pool via Getty Images
  • Ariana DeBose
    Pool via Getty Images
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
    Pool via Getty Images
  • Yuh-Jung Youn
    ABC via Getty Images
  • Steven Yeun
    Pool via Getty Images
  • Emerald Fennell
    Pool via Getty Images
  • Tiara Thomas
    Pool via Getty Images
  • Brad Goreski
  • Paul Raci
    Pool via Getty Images
  • Martin Desmond Roe
    CHRIS PIZZELLO via Getty Images
