Oscars 2021: See All The Best-Dressed Stars At The Academy Awards

The most unconventional Hollywood awards season in recent history comes to a close with the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night.
From the get-go, it was clear that the 93rd annual ceremony ― postponed from its originally scheduled date of Feb. 28 because of the COVID-19 pandemic ― would look different. Attendees are limited to presenters, nominees and their guests, all of whom must adhere to strict COVID-19 safety protocols. To accommodate all of the nominees, the event is being presented as a movie, taking place in both London and Los Angeles.
Though such adjustments made for a less-than-traditional Academy Awards pre-show and red carpet, they didn’t seem to have any discernible impact on the evening’s fashion choices. Newcomers like Ariana DeBose and Colman Domingo certainly made their mark alongside consistently chic stars.
Check out all the best looks from the red carpet below.