2021 Tony Awards: The Complete Winners List

Raise the curtain, lower the lights and ready your Lin-Manuel Miranda lip bite, because Broadway is back and so are the Tony Awards.

Yes, the 74th annual ceremony finally kicked off on Sunday night, more than 15 months after it was originally scheduled, following a period of major upheaval in the theater industry, which shuttered in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The much-delayed show will span four hours across two separate televised events taking place live and in-person at New York City’s Winter Garden Theater. Dubbed “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back,” this year’s ceremony will begin first with an awards presentation streamed on Paramount+, followed by a two-hour concert special where the night’s top three prizes ― best play revival, best play and best musical ― will be unveiled on CBS.

To guide viewers through the admittedly confusing affair, previous winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald — who is also nominated this year for best leading actress in a play — will host the show.

Heading into the night, the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical “Jagged Little Pill” led the pack with 15 nominations, while its competition in the best musical race ― “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” ― trailed not too far behind with 14 and 12 nods, respectively. In perhaps the clearest example of the COVID-warped year, Aaron Tveit is competing unopposed as the only actor nominated for best leading actor.

As for plays, Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” will likely dominate after amassing 12 nominations, the most for any play in the history of the Tonys. The nominations were announced in October 2020, but voting took place in March 2021, a year since anyone saw the shows up for awards.

But this year’s Tonys looks to celebrate more than just a Broadway season cut short, as the show will also feature a slate of nostalgia-inducing performances, in addition to the numbers featuring the casts of each nominated musical. Expect to see Jennifer Holliday honor the 40th anniversary of “Dreamgirls;” a reunion of the cast members of “Hairsprayl;” a John Legend-assisted number with the company of “Ain’t Too Proud;” the stylings of Miranda’s “Freestyle Love Supreme” group; and Idina Menzel belting her heart out alongside “Wicked” co-star Kristin Chenoweth. Ah yes, nature and Broadway are healing.

Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below.

Best Musical

“Moulin Rouge!”

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play

“Grand Horizons”

“The Inheritance”

“Sea Wall/A Life”

“Slave Play” “The Sound Inside”

Best Revival of a Play “Betrayal” “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical WINNER: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play Ian Barford, “Linda Vista” WINNER: Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance” Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life” Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal” Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life” Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge!” Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill” WINNER: Adrienne Warren, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill” Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Daniel J. Watts, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play” Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton” Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” WINNER: Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical WINNER: Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill” Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill” Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play” James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play” WINNER: David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play” John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance” Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance” Daniel J. Watts, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill” Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill” Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” WINNER: Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill” Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina ― The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons” Chalia La Tou, “Slave Play” Annie McNamara, “Slave Play” WINNER: Lois Smith, “The Inheritance” Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best Direction of a Musical Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill” WINNER: Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Direction of a Play David Cromer, “The Sound Inside” WINNER: Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance” Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play” Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal” Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Best Book of a Musical WINNER: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” John Logan “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre WINNER: “A Christmas Carol,” music by Christopher Nightingale “The Inheritance,” music by Paul Englishby “The Rose Tattoo,” music by Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb “Slave Play,” music by Lindsay Jones “The Sound Inside,” music by Daniel Kluger

Best Choreography Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill” WINNER: Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Anthony Van Laast, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Orchestrations Tom Kitt for “Jagged Little Pill” WINNER: Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Ethan Popp for “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon for “Jagged Little Pill” WINNER: Derek McLane for “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg for “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Scenic Design of a Play Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance” Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal” WINNER: Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play” Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Best Costume Design of a Play Dede Ayite for “Slave Play” Dede Ayite for “A Soldier’s Play” Bob Crowley for “The Inheritance” WINNER: Rob Howell for “A Christmas Carol” Clint Ramos for “The Rose Tattoo” Best Costume Design of a Musical Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill” Mark Thompson, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” WINNER: Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Sound Design of a Play Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance” WINNER: Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol” Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play” Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life” Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Best Sound Design of a Musical Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill” WINNER: Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” Nevin Steinberg, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Lighting Design of a Play Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play” Jon Clark, “The Inheritance” Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside” Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play” WINNER: Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical Bruno Poet, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill” WINNER: Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”