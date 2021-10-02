Don't Be Chicken To Wear 2021's Weirdest Halloween Costumes

The world is still dealing with a pandemic, but that can’t mask our enthusiasm for Halloween.
Sure, the candy is great and “The Monster Mash” is one earworm we never want exterminated. But the costumes are truly the most awesome part of Halloween.
They’re also the weirdest, because everyone wants a costume that, rightly or wrongly, makes an impression.
If that means dressing up like a rubber chicken ― or even a sold-out spicy chicken sandwich ― HuffPost Weird News has you covered with our annual guide to the year’s wackiest costumes.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Weird News Halloween costume editor. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Plus-Size Halloween Costumes That Are Actually Cute