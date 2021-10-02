WEIRD NEWS

Don't Be Chicken To Wear 2021's Weirdest Halloween Costumes

This year, holiday enthusiasts can dress up as a rubber chicken AND a chicken sandwich.

The world is still dealing with a pandemic, but that can’t mask our enthusiasm for Halloween.

Sure, the candy is great and “The Monster Mash” is one earworm we never want exterminated. But the costumes are truly the most awesome part of Halloween.

They’re also the weirdest, because everyone wants a costume that, rightly or wrongly, makes an impression.

If that means dressing up like a rubber chicken ― or even a sold-out spicy chicken sandwich ― HuffPost Weird News has you covered with our annual guide to the year’s wackiest costumes. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Weird News Halloween costume editor. Prices and availability are subject to change.

  • Rubber Chicken For Cocky Guy
    If you're going to dress up as a rubber chicken for Halloween, it helps to be a little cocky.
  • Bearded Lady
    As Halloween costumes go, a bearded lady is kind of hair-raising.
  • Infant Hulk Hogan
    Wrestling with what to dress your little one for Halloween? This Hulk Hogan costume should be a big hit.
  • Flamin' Hot Cheetos
    Halloween costumes for couples are inherently cheesy, but dressing up as a Cheetos bag or a flamin' hot Cheeto will surely melt your loved one's heart.
  • Guinea Pig Taco
    This taco costume will coax even the shyest guinea pig out of its shell.
  • Tater Thot
    It just wouldn't be Halloween without someone trying to make a sexy costume out of something that's not that sexy. We see you Tater Thot outfit.
  • Buzz Lightyear
    This sexy Buzz Lightyear costume will surely take your Halloween fun beyond infinity.
  • Popcorn Box
    If you decide to dress up as a sexy box of popcorn for Halloween, please tell anyone who asks that you were just feeling corny.
  • Cockroach
    Sure, dressing up as a cockroach sounds like fun. But that's only until you meet up with someone dressed as a giant shoe.
  • Wrestler Mismatch
    This costume of a wrestler being gripped by a bigger person might actually be better as a couples costume -- with the other person being a personal injury lawyer, of course.
  • Merman
    You're sure to make waves if you show up at Halloween parties dressed as a merman, but don't be fishing for compliments.
  • Bearded Dragon Cowboy
    The sad truth about Halloween is that there aren't that many costume options for bearded dragons. Luckily, your lizard won't feel left out this year, thanks to this cowboy costume.
  • Butter
    "So you are?"
    "A stick of butter."
    "A stick of butter graduating from college? Because that's what the hat looks like."
    "It's a pat of butter -- to go along with the stick. It's an ensemble."
    "I see. And what's the point of dressing up as a dairy product?"
    "Butter makes it better!"
  • Sold-Out Chicken Sandwich
    "When I show up at the Halloween party dressed as a sold-out chicken sandwich, no one will be able to resist me."
  • Mona Lisa
    This Mona Lisa costume is sure to attract attention -- most likely a bunch of enigmatic smiles. Nothing is more fun than having to hold an inflatable frame around your head
  • Avocado
    This avocado outfit seems clever and cute. But you'll have to deal with stupid avocado jokes from baby boomers. Yeah, I know. The pits!
  • Broccoli
    Could the person who wears this broccoli costume be accused of stalking? (Yeah, it's a bad dad joke. Deal with it.)
  • Al-bark Einstein Dog
    Why would you dress your dog up as Albert Einstein? Well, maybe because the Michael Faraday costumes are out of stock?
  • Kiddie Snail
    Your child will have the joy that comes from pretending they are riding a giant snail and you will have the satisfaction of not having to clean up the snail trails. Double win!!!
  • Sexy Oompa-Loompa
    You had us at "Sexy Oompa-Loompa."
  • Lunchables
    The food you don't want your kids to eat has become the costume they won't want to wear. And so the circle closes.
  • Stuck Inside The Claw Game
    Every year, it seems like some child goes viral after getting stuck in a claw game. Relive those joyous memories with this costume.
  • Sexy Pickle
    Think dressing up as a vinegar-soaked cucumber will attract potential partners? Maybe, until their friends start telling them, "Oh, you're in a pickle now."
  • Operation
    Nothing says, "I may attract unwarranted physical attention" more than wearing a costume from a game that requires players to poke and prod a patient under the guise of medical prevention.
  • Inflatable Hot Dog
    Stuck on what fast food item to be for Halloween? An inflatable hot dog definitely cuts the mustard.
