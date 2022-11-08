Politics
2022 electionsU.S. House of RepresentativesU.S. SenatevotingMidterm Elections

Election Day 2022 Live Blog: Read The Latest Updates On The Midterms

Votes cast in these elections will determine control of the House and Senate. Plus, we'll give updates on key state and local races.
Paige Lavender

Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

|

Voters across the U.S. went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections.

At stake is control of the House and Senate, along with positions throughout state and local governments nationwide. Several states’ voters are weighing in on major ballot measures dealing with reproductive rights, marijuana, minimum wage and more.

Though all polls are scheduled to be closed by 1 a.m. EST, several states may be slow to release results due to the closeness of the races and the methods by which election workers are required to count ballots.

The first polls close at 6 p.m. EST. To learn how to check if your vote was counted, go here.

Read live updates on the midterms below:

