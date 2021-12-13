2022 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here After A Year Of Controversy And Boycotts

If an awards show announces its nominations, but no one is around to watch the ceremony, does it really even matter?

That’s the question facing the 2022 Golden Globes. The nominees for the 79th annual ceremony were unveiled early Monday amid a scandal-ridden period for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the annual coveted trophies celebrating the best in film and television.

Advertisement

Despite NBC pulling the plug on this season’s broadcast amid public outcry over the organization’s lack of diversity and shady business dealings, the show will indeed go on, though it remains to be seen exactly what kind of event will take place when the winners are announced on Jan. 9.

The association’s recently elected president Helen Hoehne announced the nominations via livestream from the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles with the help of special guest Snoop Dogg. Multiple stars, including Gabrielle Union, reportedly turned down the gig.

Leading the pack of this year’s film nominees, with seven nods apiece, are Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white retelling of his childhood “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s rapturous Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, who are both up for acting trophies. On the television side, HBO’s “Succession” made a strong showing across the drama categories, with a total of five nominations, while Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” trail with four.



The embattled group of foreign journalists has been under fire over its longstanding questionable financial practices, and its meager record on diversity and representation (the group previously counted zero Black members). The problematic inner workings of the association, including ethical conflicts and instances of self-dealing within its 87-member voting body, came to light in multiple damning reports published by The Los Angeles Times just days before last year’s ceremony.

Advertisement

The controversy resulted in a full-blown implosion for the awards show. A number of advisers jumped ship, more than 100 publicity firms representing major Hollywood talent demanded “profound and lasting change,” and multiple studios, including Netflix, Amazon and Warner Bros., threatened to boycott. A variety of A-list celebrities also spoke out against the organization, with Tom Cruise going so far as to send back his three Golden Globe statuettes to the press association’s headquarters.

Over the past few months, the association has implemented reforms and overhauled bylaws to create what it claims to be a more equitable and inclusive organization. Representing the largest increase to its membership in history, 21 first-time Globes voters (among whom 29% identify as Black) have been added in an effort to expand and diversify the ranks. Members have been banned from receiving gifts that could curry favor with studios (a now-infamous press trip to the set of “Emily In Paris” partly sparked the initial backlash). Just last month, a new diversity officer was also appointed to lead a five-year partnership with the NAACP to address the group’s diversity issues.

But whether the changes will be swift or meaningful enough to attract Hollywood talent remains to be seen. Many studios and publicity firms refused to even enter film and television projects for Globes consideration this year, leading the organization to do away with its longheld submission requirement.

“I can say with confidence that it’s not going to be the regular award show,” the association’s Hoehne told Vanity Fair about next month’s ceremony. “We realize that this is not the tone this year, so we are taking a humble approach for 2022 — we’re just honoring the people we think showed most excellence in 2021.”

Advertisement

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 9 ceremony is set for the same day as the broadcast for Critics Choice Awards, which some have suggested should replace the Golden Globes ceremony permanently.

Check out the 2022 Golden Globes nominations below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Belfast” “CODA” “Dune” “King Richard” “The Power of the Dog” Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy “Cyrano” “Don’t Look Up” “Licorice Pizza” “Tick, Tick... Boom!” “West Side Story”

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Advertisement

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Advertisement

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Advertisement

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast” Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Advertisement

Troy Kotsur, “Coda”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Picture, Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Encanto” “Flee” “Luca” “My Sunny Maad” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Advertisement

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Licorice Pizza” “Belfast” “The Power of the Dog” “Don’t Look Up” “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

“The French Dispatch” — Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” — Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song

“King Richard,” “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson ”Encanto,” “Dos Oruguitas”— Lin-Manuel Miranda “Belfast,” “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison ”Respect,” “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King ”No Time to Die”, “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Advertisement

Best Television Series – Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Post”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy “The Great” “Hacks” “Only Murders In The Building” “Reservation Dogs” “Ted Lasso” Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television “Dopesick” “Impeachment: American Crime Story” “Maid” “Mare of Easttown” “The Underground Railroad”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Advertisement

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Advertisement

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Blackish” Jean Smart, “Hacks” Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision“

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Advertisement

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Advertisement

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”