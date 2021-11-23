2022 Grammy Award Nominations: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo And Doja Cat Land Major Nods

Jon Batiste and Olivia Rodrigo were among the artists who cemented their places in the pop culture zeitgeist on Tuesday by dominating the 2022 Grammy Award nominations.

BTS, Billie Eilish, Carly Pearce and other artists revealed the nominees, alongside Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr.

With a staggering 11 nominations, Batiste scored the most nods of any artist this year, including for Record of the Year for “Freedom” and Album of the Year for “We Are.” Justin Bieber and Doja Cat followed, with eight nominations apiece. Rodrigo proved her unstoppable star power by scoring a total of seven nominations, including all of the “Big Four” categories: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony are due to take place in January and will honor the best music released from Sept. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, across 86 categories. (That means that despite the sterling reviews Adele has received for her fourth album “30,” she won’t be eligible for any Grammys until 2023 due to recording academy rules.)

A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced.

This year’s nominations reflect a number of behind-the-scenes changes. In April, the Recording Academy announced it would do away with its anonymous “nomination review committees,” which have been controversial for a long time. Instead, it will allow its more than 11,000 voters to choose nominees in a variety of categories ― with the intention of giving artists like BTS and The Weeknd, notably snubbed in years past, a better shot at Grammy gold in the future.

The academy also will also distribute two new awards this year: Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album.

If the most recent Grammy Awards feel a bit fresher in your mind that usual, that’s because the 2021 ceremony was held March 14, rather than January or early February, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 64th Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2022.

Check out the list of top nominees below.

Record Of The Year

“I Still Have Faith in You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber “Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish “Back of My Mind,” H.E.R. “Montero,” Lil Nas X “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo “Evermore,” Taylor Swift “Donda,” Kanye West

Song Of The Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Remixed Recording

“Back to Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub); Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness” (Cymek Remix); Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach); track from: “Greatest Hits Vol. 2 The Better Noise Years”

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late Remix); Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out” (3SCAPE DRM REMIX); 3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd and Griff)

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix); Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande)

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix); Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones); track from: “White Pony” (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix); Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Producer of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“Ohms,” Deftones

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

“Power Up,” AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A,” Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell

“Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

“McCartney III,” Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

“Shore,” Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” Halsey

“Jubilee,” Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed in Sunbeams,” Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vértigo,” Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas

“Hecho a la Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba

“Revelación,” Selena Gomez

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream,” The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

“Royal Tea,” Joe Bonamassa

“Uncivil War,” Shemekia Copeland

“Fire It Up,” Steve Cropper

“662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Spoken Word Album

“Aftermath,” LeVar Burton

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis,” Don Cheadle

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago,” J. Ivy

“8:46,” Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman

“A Promised Land,” Barack Obama

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

“Cruella,” Various Artists

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Various Artists

“In The Heights,” Various Artists

“One Night In Miami…,” Various Artists

“Respect,” Jennifer Hudson

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1,” Various Artists

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Andra Day

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

Best Music Film

“Inside,” Bo Burnham

“David Byrne’s American Utopia,” David Byrne

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” Billie Eilish

“Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui,” Jimi Hendrix

“Summer of Soul,” (Various Artists)

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Good Days,” SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

“New Light,” Eric Bellinger

“Something to Say,” Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant,” Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table for Two,” Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert,” Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay,” Masego

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

“Thot Shit,” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride Is the Devil,” J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know,” Doja Cat

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname,” Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane,” Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas

“Best Friend,” Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

“My Life,” J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“King’s Disease II,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Global Music Album

“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

“Essence,” Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“Cold,” Chris Stapleton

“Country Again,” Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself,” Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà,” Femi Kuti

“Blewu,” Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo

“Essence,” Wizkid featuring Tems

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

“Jose,” J Balvin

“KG0516,” KAROL G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios),” Kali Uchis