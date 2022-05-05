2022 Met Gala: The Funniest, Pettiest And Most Accurate Tweets

The Met Gala may be a big night for fashion but on Twitter it’s an even bigger night for ruthlessness.

The theme for the 2022 fete was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” But because that theme is confusingly vague and the dress code on the invitations was described as white-tie with an emphasis on “Gilded Glamour,” most people assumed that the Gilded Age was the theme most would embrace.

Advertisement

Some celebrities seemed to understand the assignment (hello, Blake Lively), while others failed miserably (sorry, Kourtney Kardashian), which is typical of galas of the past.

But what made the 2022 event different was that it was backdropped by the news that a leaked Supreme Court opinion revealed justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade.

So, considering this context and the event’s theme — which was a nod to a tumultuous era in American history known for its drama, grandeur and social inequality — the plebs of Twitter seemed to revel in unleashing their inner Miranda Priestly while watching an event attended by the elite.

Below are the best tweets of the night — some are complimentary, others are poignant, but most are cathartically funny.

Advertisement

i just feel like the met gala should be conditional upon arrival like an outfit check at the door and if ur not on theme ur getting sent home! sorry the local mall is down the street lets try again — cay (@koralinadean) May 2, 2022

How come none of the men are wearing a monocle????? Accessorize!!! Boys!!!!! Give me some DRAMA!!!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0YuYuI5S9y — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 2, 2022

i’m crying cause this is probably the easiest theme to follow #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/AcrPd4NCSZ — - (@honsooI) May 2, 2022

If it ain’t this, WHAT IS THE POINT pic.twitter.com/bfQhCkuiyI — Brandon (@blgtylr) May 2, 2022

okay gilded age!! at least somebody can stick to a theme! pic.twitter.com/iPQdZK1cZT — Kit Kittredge (@klitklittredge) May 3, 2022

Still shocked that a reporter understood the assignment more than 99% of the celebs 🤣#metgala #metgala2022 pic.twitter.com/sS2NsDtqqk — 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐂𝐂𝐀. 𝐂 (@sweetlikebeck) May 3, 2022

GUYS WE HAVE A STUDENT WHO LISTENS #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kvPC9eq5ig — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) May 2, 2022

This has to be straight out of a Barbie movie #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lgAQZ20g0m — 𝓜.♡| is on exam leave! (@madinatttt) May 2, 2022

is it really the met gala if blake lively isn’t matching with the carpet #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FYQNWKKOw1 — c (@44SVERSION) May 2, 2022

prince eric x shawn mendes

no, wait a sec-#MetGala pic.twitter.com/2MmJyRCStw — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐫𝐚 (@annesverse) May 3, 2022

Do you think Shawn Mendes’ stylist is a marvel stan pic.twitter.com/0bmi6dImLu — Sydney (@sydthekid2430) May 2, 2022

The Avengers pic.twitter.com/KTLUrmfH1w — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) May 4, 2022

Me leaving Best Buy with a 24 inch tv https://t.co/FwuHugdXEo — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 2, 2022

Snape after a bender https://t.co/tHTVwqBixH — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) May 2, 2022

you are gonna tell me emma stone played fashionista cruella and went to the met like this ? nah get your money back. #metgala pic.twitter.com/rQoOpddnCK — karla (@koredakota) May 2, 2022

Kim K wearing a $5M Marilyn Monroe dress with a man from Staten Island as an accessory…a girl can only dream — grace (@graceannwebb) May 3, 2022

the biggest glow down in fashion history #MetGala pic.twitter.com/K1Pl48faG2 — 𝕭. 𝕮𝖆𝖘𝖘 (@aliceranhel) May 2, 2022

me: "no one understood the assignment, they look so out of place and ugly!!" #MetGala2022 #MetGala

meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/A5WSGDeywE — Moksh | THIS LOVE TV (@evermoksh) May 2, 2022

“2000s ashley tisdale red carpet fashion” should be the theme next year — kindred (@haleyobsession) May 2, 2022

this met gala theme when pic.twitter.com/4p1qiR10ek — logan 🏠 (@hrriesmoon) May 2, 2022

They all discuss the day they met gala and how great she was — Nerd of the gays (@greengardenbean) May 3, 2022

the met gala theme should just be something stupid next year since nobody gives a fuck.. they should do a dinosaur theme like that one prom episode of glee. — ً (@_____gabrieI) May 2, 2022

roe v wade going down during the gilded age themed met gala ... whew — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) May 3, 2022