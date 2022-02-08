2022 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to air March 27 on ABC. Getty Images

Nothing about last year’s Oscars ― besides the ceremony’s ratings plummeting to an all-time low ― went down the way it was expected to.

Sure, there were historic wins, moving speeches and water cooler moments galore (how quickly we’ve all forgotten Glenn Close throwing it back to “Da Butt”), and yet it all amounted to a bit of a whimper. The COVID-impacted and heavily delayed Academy Awards was missing much of the magic that has made past ceremonies sparkle. And, in a last-minute twist no one saw coming, the ceremony concluded in chaos when the late Chadwick Boseman lost the Best Actor statuette despite being a heavy favorite to win.

This year’s show aims to be a return to form both in location ― the ceremony will come home to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre with an official host ― and in the types of films it honors. Last season’s slate was packed with smaller, independent projects, ultimately paving the way for a Best Picture win for the quiet drama “Nomadland,” as studios chose to postpone the release of tentpoles like Steven Spielberg’s reimagined “West Side Story” and the costly sci-fi epic “Dune.”

Both blockbusters are near-certain bets to compete in the Best Picture race this year when the nominations for the ceremony are unveiled Tuesday morning. Expect to see the semi-autobiographical historical drama “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” break into the category with the latter poised to give Netflix its long-awaited first Best Picture trophy after leading critics’ prizes all season long. The star-packed “Don’t Look Up” and Ridley Scott’s crime drama “House of Gucci” will also likely be nominated, but only time will tell if Marvel’s box office juggernaut “Spider-Man: No Way Home” swings into the competition after a major campaign push from the superhero studio.

The high-profile Best Actress race is sure to answer some questions plaguing pundits for months. Will Lady Gaga’s exhaustive, headline-generating press tour score her another nomination? Can Kristen Stewart bounce back from her Screen Actors Guild Awards snub for her bold performance in the unsettling Princess Diana biopic “Spencer”? How will Debra Messing take the news when Nicole Kidman scores her fifth nod for portraying Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”?

As for the Best Actor field, this year’s crop of stars will bring some much-needed diversity to the proceedings. Both Will Smith and Denzel Washington will likely square off for their respective turns in “King Richard” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” After multiple heartbreaks at the ceremony ― Smith lost the Best Actor award for “Ali” to Washington for “Training Day” two decades ago ― it might just be his year for his towering turn as Venus and Serena Williams’ father in the sports biopic. But Smith will also have to best presumed frontrunner Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), as well as Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick... Boom!”) for Oscars gold.

Pandemic permitting, all will be revealed when the ceremony airs live March 27 on ABC.

Check out the full list of nominees below.