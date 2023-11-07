2023 Election Results: Live Updates From Key Races

Voters across the country headed to the polls on Tuesday, casting ballots in races to decide on state-level offices and a host of issues.
Among these off-year races are several contests with potentially national implications: gubernatorial races in Kentucky and Mississippi, Virginia state Senate elections that will determine control of the legislative body, a Pennsylvania state Supreme Court race, and Ohio referenda on abortion restrictions and marijuana legalization.
Advertisement
Follow along for results from these key races below:
Advertisement