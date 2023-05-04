Film and TV writers are, as is to be expected, coming up with clever ways to get across their demands for job security and better pay.

Dozens of witty messages have been inked on signs that members of the Writers Guild of America have held while picketing outside entertainment companies in California and New York since the start of their strike on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“I would write something funny + clever but I’m on strike!” read one.

Another said: “Our shows are household names but we can’t afford houses.”

Multiple placards referenced the threat of artificial intelligence. Others nodded to popular shows the writers have worked on.

“Don’t you wanna know how Yellowjackets ends?” asked one placard.

“Pay your writers or we’ll spoil Succession,” added another.

See more of the signs here: