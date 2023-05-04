What's Hot

The Wittiest Protest Signs From The 2023 Writers' Strike So Far

Picketing writers are throwing plenty of shade at their entertainment company employers with the placards.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Film and TV writers are, as is to be expected, coming up with clever ways to get across their demands for job security and better pay.

Dozens of witty messages have been inked on signs that members of the Writers Guild of America have held while picketing outside entertainment companies in California and New York since the start of their strike on Tuesday.

“I would write something funny + clever but I’m on strike!” read one.

Another said: “Our shows are household names but we can’t afford houses.”

Multiple placards referenced the threat of artificial intelligence. Others nodded to popular shows the writers have worked on.

“Don’t you wanna know how Yellowjackets ends?” asked one placard.

“Pay your writers or we’ll spoil Succession,” added another.

See more of the signs here:

Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
Hollywood Writers Strike
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
via Associated Press
