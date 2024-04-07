The CMT Music Awards are country music’s night to show up ― and show out.
Celebrities wore their best and brightest looks to walk the red carpet before the main event kicked off in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.
Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Marley Sherwood provided all the style commentary ahead of the main ceremony, while country singer Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her fourth year in a row as the host.
“This year, I just want to have fun,” Ballerini said in an interview on “CBS Mornings” Friday. “I think hosting solo for the fourth year, I know kind of the ropes. I’m excited to just be present and enjoy the celebration of country music.”
Check out all the looks below:
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
Chris Saucedo via Getty Images
Tanner Adell
Chris Saucedo via Getty Images
Minnie Driver
Chris Saucedo via Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Lainey Wilson, Gayle King, and Carly Pearce
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Jelly Roll
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Megan Moroney
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Reyna Roberts
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
GloRilla
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Melissa Etheridge
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Sammy Hagar
Chris Saucedo via Getty Images
Jennifer Nettles
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Priscilla Block
Chris Saucedo via Getty Images
Keith Urban
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Anne Wilson
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Trisha Yearwood
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Jane Seymour
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Willie Jones
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Amanda Kate Ferris
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Drake Milligan
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Meghan Patrick
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
George Birge
Chris Saucedo via Getty Images
Brandi Cyrus
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Amber Riley
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowle
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Angie K
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Leah Turner
Chris Saucedo via Getty Images
Ashley McBryde
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Blanco Brown
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Ashley Cooke
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Alana Springsteen
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Stephanie Quayle
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Tucker Wetmore
Chris Saucedo via Getty Images
Justin Tomlinson
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Carmen Dianne
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Abbey Cone
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Carter Faith
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Julie Williams
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Dustin Lynch
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
MaRynn Taylor
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Torrence Thomas and Thurman Thomas
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Sam Williams
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Yo Gotti
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Dasha
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Cody Johnson
Chris Saucedo via Getty Images
Ellie Balkcom, Lily Balkcom and Powell Balkcom
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Erin Enderlin
Nicola Gell via Getty Images
Jordan Davis
