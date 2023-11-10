Grammy Nominations 2024: See The Complete List

Record of the Year



Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?“

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste, “Worship”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”



Album of the Year



Boygenius, “The Record”

Janelle Monáe, “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste, “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Guts”

SZA, “SOS”

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”



Song of the Year



Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?“

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste, “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”



Best New Artist



Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty



Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin



Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical



Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas



Best Pop Solo Performance



Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?“

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish, “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste, “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile, “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice, “Karma”



Best Pop Vocal Album



Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Guts”

Ed Sheeran, “Subtract”

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”



Best Dance/Electronic Recording



Aphex Twin, “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”

Disclosure, “Higher Than Ever Before”

James Blake, “Loading”

Romy & Fred again.., “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred again.., & Flowdan, “Rumble”



Best Pop Dance Recording



Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “One in a Million”

Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Kylie Minogue, “Padam Padam”

Troye Sivan, “Rush”



Best Dance/Electronic Music Album



James Blake, “Playing Robots Into Heaven”

The Chemical Brothers, “For That Beautiful Feeling”

Fred again.., “Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)“

Kx5, “Kx5”

Skrillex, “Quest for Fire”



Best Rock Performance



Arctic Monkeys, “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas, “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Metallica, “Lux Æterna”



Best Metal Performance



Disturbed, “Bad Man”

Ghost, “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica, “72 Seasons”

Slipknot, “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox, “Jaded”



Best Rock Song



Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters, “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age, “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones, “Angry”



Best Rock Album



Foo Fighters, “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet, “Starcatcher”

Metallica, “72 Seasons”

Paramore, “This Is Why”

Queens of the Stone Age, “In Times New Roman…“



Best Alternative Music Performance



Alvvays, “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys, “Body Paint”

Boygenius, “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Paramore, “This Is Why”



Best Alternative Music Album



Arctic Monkeys, “The Car”

Boygenius, “The Record”

Gorillaz, “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey, “I Inside the Old Year Dying”



Best R&B Performance



Chris Brown, “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones, “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley, “Back to Love”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét, “How Does It Make You Feel”



Best Traditional R&B Performance



Babyface ft. Coco Jones, “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon, “Lucky”

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét, “Hollywood”

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol, “Good Morning”

SZA, “Love Language”



Best R&B Song



Coco Jones, “ICU”

Halle, “Angel”

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley, “Back to Love”

SZA, “Snooze”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”



Best Progressive R&B Album



6lack, “Since I Have a Lover”

Diddy, “The Love Album: Off the Grid”

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy, “Nova”

Janelle Monáe, “The Age of Pleasure”

SZA, “SOS”



Best R&B Album



Babyface, “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones, “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King, “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker, “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét, “Jaguar II”



Best Rap Performance



Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought, “Love Letter”

Coi Leray, “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, “Scientists & Engineers”



Best Melodic Rap Performance



Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage, “Sittin’ on Top of the World”

Doja Cat, “Attention”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Spin Bout U”

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole, “All My Life”

SZA, “Low”



Best Rap Song



Doja Cat, “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua, “Barbie World”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane, “Scientists & Engineers”



Best Rap Album



Drake & 21 Savage, “Her Loss”

Killer Mike, “Michael”

Metro Boomin, “Heroes & Villains”

Nas, “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott, “Utopia”



Best Spoken Word Poetry Album



Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy - The Light Inside

Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24 - The Album

Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited



Best Jazz Performance



Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not For Me

Samara Joy - Tight



Best Jazz Vocal Album



Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins



Best Jazz Instrumental Album



Kenny Barron - The Source

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix

Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs - The Winds of Change

Pat Metheny - Dream Box



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album



ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians

Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions



Best Latin Jazz Album



Eliane Elias - Quietude

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2



Best Alternative Jazz Album



Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile

Cory Henry - Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Laufey - Bewitched

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album



Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak

House of Waters - On Becoming

Bob James - Jazz Hands

Julian Lage - The Layers

Ben Wendel - All One



Best Musical Theater Album



”Kimberly Akimbo”

“Parade”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”



Best Country Solo Performance



Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love



Best Country Duo/Group Performance



Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings - High Note

Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson - Save Me

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore



Best Country Song



Brandy Clark - Buried

Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything



Best Country Album



Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan



Best American Roots Performance



Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All

Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel

Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man

Allison Russell - Eve Was Black



Best Americana Performance



Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship

Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma

Allison Russell - The Returner



Best American Roots Song



The War and Treaty - Blank Page

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson - California Sober

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Allison Russell - The Returner



Best Americana Album



Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Allison Russell - The Returner



Best Bluegrass Album



Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson - Bluegrass

Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold



Best Traditional Blues Album



Eric Bibb - Ridin’

Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer - Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

Bobby Rush - All My Love for You



Best Contemporary Blues Album



Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster - Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London

Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony

Bettye LaVette - LaVette!



Best Folk Album



Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

Paul Simon - Psalms

Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy



Best Regional Roots Music Album



Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf



Best Gospel Performance/Song



Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good

Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed)

Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Melvin Crispell III - God Is

Kirk Franklin - All Things



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song



Blessing Offor - Believe

Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]

Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems



Best Gospel Album



Erica Campbell - I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth

Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album



Blessing Offor - My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel

Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle

Lecrae - Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham - I Believe



Best Roots Gospel Album



The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light



Best Latin Pop Album



AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta



Best Música Urbana Album



Rauw Alejandro - Saturno

Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy - Data



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album



Cabra - Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre

Juanes - Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores

Fito Paez - EADDA9223



Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)



Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma - Génesis



Best Tropical Latin Album



Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa - Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo - Vida

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así



Best Global Music Performance



Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces

Burna Boy - Alone

Davido - Feel

Silvana Estrada - Milagro Y Disastre

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance In Millets

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores



Best African Music Performance



Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable

Tyla - Water



Best Global Music Album



Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté - History

Burna Boy - I Told Them…

Davido - Timeless

Shakti - This Moment



Best Reggae Album



Buju Banton - Born For Greatness

Beenie Man - Simma

Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear - No Destroyer

Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal



Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album



Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine

Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls



Best Children’s Music Album



Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars

DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids!

Uncle Jumbo - Taste The Sky

123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs



Best Comedy Album



Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes - I’m An Entertainer

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

Dave Chappelle - What’s In A Name?



Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording



Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media



Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora

Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)



John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie



Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media



Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” - Hogwarts Legacy

Sarah Schachner - Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Best Song Written for for Visual Media



Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken



Best Music Video



The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush



Best Music Film



Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama



Best Recording Package



Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng - Cadenza 21’

Perry Shall - Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit - Gravity Falls

Yu Wei - Migration

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck - Stumpwork



Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package



The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition



Best Album Notes



John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy - Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band - Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman

Various Artists - Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker



Best Historical Album



Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical



Bokanté - History

Boygenius - The Record

Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist - Multitudes

Victoria Monét - Jaguar II



Best Engineered Album, Classical



Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry - Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry - The Blue Hour



Producer of the Year, Classical



David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon



Best Remixed Recording



Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call



Best Immersive Audio Album



Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarok

George Strait - Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)



Best Instrumental Composition



Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Motion

John Williams - Helena’s Theme

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis - Amerikkan Skin

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - Cutey And The Dragon



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella



Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera - I Remember Mingus

Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard On High

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues

Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black



Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals



Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - April in Paris

säje ft. Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Samara Joy - Lush Life



Best Orchestral Performance



Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy

Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces

The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring



Best Opera Recording



The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge



Best Choral Performance



The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing - Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House Of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance



Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet - American Stories

Catalyst Quartet - Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

Roomful Of Teeth - Rough Magic

Third Coast Percussion - Between Breaths

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos - Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3



Best Classical Instrumental Solo



Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) - The American Project

Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace

Curtis Stewart - Of Love



Best Classical Solo Vocal Album



Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking In The Dark



Best Classical Compendium



Anne Akiko Meyers - Fandango

Christopher Rountree, conductor - Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Peter Herresthal - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman - Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Chick Corea - Sardinia

Andy Akiho - Sculptures

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights - Zodiac Suite



Best Contemporary Classical Composition



Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) - Adès: Dante

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) - Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) - Brittelle: Psychedelics

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) - Montgomery: Rounds