We’ll have a lot to look forward to in 2024 as TV show production catches up.

With strikes by both the Writers Guild of America and the actors union, television was in a weird space for the better part of 2023. Delays and cancellations have had us waiting longer than usual for our favorite shows to come back or searching for new go-to series.

Fans of “Abbott Elementary,” “Industry” and “The Chi” will get their fix as these acclaimed shows return. And we’ll get a glimpse of new worlds with new characters with “The Woman in the Wall,” “The Regime” and “The Vince Staples Show.”

HuffPost’s culture team has gathered a list that will help you navigate your choices as the studios refill the void. From binge watches to appointment television, here are the shows we have our eyes on.

‘Echo’ (Disney+)

Premieres Jan. 10.

Marvel Studios is kicking off the year with the decidedly dark limited series “Echo.” Alaqua Cox leads as Maya Lopez, a deaf Choctaw woman with a preternatural skill for imitation. The series, one of the rare TV-MA offerings for Disney+, splices bloody, brooding action into the story of Echo’s bittersweet homecoming to Oklahoma. The five-parter also stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Tantoo Cardinal and Devery Jacobs. — Kelby Vera

‘Abbott Elementary’ (ABC)

Premieres Feb. 7.

After a long and excruciating hiatus due to the strike, I’m so excited to go back to school with Janine and the gang. Quinta Brunson’s Peabody Award-winning show changed the game for network TV (and for good reason), and I’m even more ready to head back to school after watching the teaser for Season 3. The things I’m looking forward to the most, however, are getting into Principal Ava’s new side hustles, Janine and Gregory (possibly?) revisiting their work romance and, of course, janitor Johnson’s antics. — Taryn Finley

"Abbott Elementary" stars Quinta Brunson as Janine. Matt Sayles/ABC

‘The Traitors’ Season 2 (Peacock)

Premieres Jan. 12.

Reality TV’s finest will head to a remote Scottish castle to compete to win the second season of “The Traitors,” one of 2023’s most fascinating competition shows. Alan Cumming hosts the series as contestants compete in several missions while three chosen “traitors” try to fool the others and get to the cash prize in the finale. Joining us in Season 2? Johnny “Bananas” Devananzio (“The Challenge”), Phaedra Parks (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Parvati Shallow (“Survivor”) and so many other reality show faves. Cannot wait. — Erin E. Evans

‘True Detective: Night Country’ (HBO)

Premieres Jan. 14

Despite rampant copaganda on the small screen, most police and detective procedurals at least pique my interest. It’s probably the mystery aspect of them. The “True Detective” series has always had that tenfold, amplified by some of the most chilling crimes on TV right now. Add to that the dark, desolate, snowy setting of Alaska, the great writer-director Issa López and actor Jodie Foster as a lead detective, and I am all the way in. — Candice Frederick

‘The Woman in the Wall’ (Showtime)

Premieres Jan. 15.

Did Lorna (“The Affair” star Ruth Wilson) really kill the woman whose corpse she randomly found inside the wall of her house? Who even was that woman — and is there an actual murderer on the loose who also had access to Lorna’s home? Is Lorna in danger? I love a great, unreliable lead character, who sounds like she might be doubting her own sanity, as the premise of “The Woman in the Wall.” Plus, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” star Daryl McCormack is also in it. This series sounds like it’s going to take us for a twisted ride. Fingers crossed. — Frederick

Daryl McCormack as Colman and Ruth Wilson as Lorna in "The Woman in the Wall." Chris Barr/BBC/Showtime

‘Sort Of’ (Max)



Season 3 premieres Jan. 18.

It’s always bittersweet to come into a show’s final season, especially when you know there is so much more story left to be told. That will most certainly be the experience watching “Sort Of,” which premiered just two years ago and introduced us to the fresh and wholly personal voice of Sabi (co-creator Bilal Baig), a gender-fluid 20-something who, like many people in that generation, is often between jobs, lovers and feelings of hope and despair. — Frederick

‘Expats’ (Amazon)



Streaming on Jan. 26.

Ever since Nicole Kidman optioned the novel by Janice Y.K. Lee, I’ve been curious to see how this TV adaptation would develop, especially since it’s the first project by writer-director Lulu Wang since her exquisite 2019 film, “The Farewell.” It chronicles the lives of three very different American expat women in Hong Kong (played in the series by Kidman, Sarayu Blue and newcomer Ji-young Yoo) and how a tragedy brings their stories together. I’ll be interested to see how the series handles its story structure as well as its thorny questions of power and privilege. — Marina Fang

Clarke (Brian Tee) and Margaret (Nicole Kidman) in "Expats." Courtesy of Prime Video

‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’ (FX)



Premieres Jan. 31.

These days, you never really know what kind of quality you’re going to get out of a Ryan Murphy-led production or whether it will consistently hold your attention — like, whatever is happening now with the “American Horror Story” franchise. But one of the places where he excels, aside from actualizing diverse stories on screen, is campy dramas. And none of his series did camp better than his “Feud” anthology, which revisits real-life old Hollywood dramas. Next up? The story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote and his dramatic fallout with socialites he adoringly referred to as “the swans.” This new series unites actors including the great Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane and Naomi Watts as a few of those socialites. I am so in. Please let this be good. — Frederick

‘Elsbeth’ (CBS)

Premieres Feb. 29.

Fans of “The Good Wife” rejoice. Carrie Preston, who has portrayed Elsbeth Tascioni on the TV franchise since the first season, is back with her own series. Tascioni is known as a wacky Chicago lawyer who has a sharp and singular POV to make sense of even the toughest clients and alleged crimes. On “Elsbeth,” co-created by Robert and Michelle King, Preston is a comedic wonder as Tascioni, who brings her talents to New York to decipher some of the most complicated cases in the Big Apple. — Evans

Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth Tascioni in "Elsbeth," a new drama based on the character from "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight." Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

‘The Regime’ (HBO)

Premieres Mar. 3.

This HBO limited series has two big things that are more than enough to make me highly intrigued: It stars Kate Winslet, who’s pretty much always great, and it’s created by Will Tracy, who was a writer on our beloved “Succession.” Winslet plays the autocratic leader of a fictional central European country that is crumbling — and, no surprise, it looks like it has a lot of satirical vibes à la “Succession” and its TV cousin “Veep.” — Fang

‘Interview With the Vampire’ (AMC)



Premieres in May.

I have no idea where this story is going. Vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat’s (Sam Reid) vampire daughter Claudia (Season 2 recast Delainey Hayles) has flown the coop and is sucking the blood and life out of innocents. Louis and Lestat’s violently toxic relationship is its own macabre melodrama. Louis’ family and business are both in trouble. All I know is I will be watching to see what comes next. — Frederick

‘The Sympathizer’ (HBO)

Premiere date not yet announced.

You had me at “Director Park Chan-wook (‘The Handmaiden,’ ‘Decision to Leave’) adapting Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.” A lot of the series’ marketing so far has understandably focused on its famous cast members, Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr., with Downey reportedly playing multiple villainous characters. But I hope in due time we’ll get to shine a spotlight on the show’s lesser known actors of Vietnamese descent, who round out the show’s ensemble. — Fang

Sandra Oh in "The Sympathizer." Hopper Stone/SMPSP

‘Interior Chinatown’ (Hulu)

Premiere date yet to be announced.

When it came out in 2020, “Interior Chinatown” became one of that year’s most acclaimed novels for its daring fourth-wall-breaking parody of the stereotypes Asian actors face in Hollywood. I’ll be fascinated to see how Charles Yu, who’s adapting his novel (and was a writer on HBO’s “Westworld”), takes its one-of-a-kind style and brings it to TV. It’s pretty ballsy to adapt a novel in the very industry it’s critiquing. Something tells me white Hollywood executives probably won’t catch the irony. — Fang

‘Industry’ (HBO)

Season 3 premiere date yet to be announced.

HBO-BBC’s “Industry,” rightfully regarded as the “first great Gen Z workplace drama” by GQ, needs a Season 3 premiere date, ASAP. Created by ex-bankers-turned-screenwriters Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the show follows a group of 20-somethings at the fictional London-based investment bank Pierpoint & Co., where questions of capitalism, institutionalization, identity and power coalesce. Last we left off, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) had just been fired from Pierpoint. Now, I don’t know about you, but I desperately need to see whether she ends up staying in London — and how she’ll make it work with visa limitations, possibly being blacklisted from other firms, etc. — or if Harper’s worst fears will come true: returning to the U.S. to face her lies and her mother. Either way, I will be sat! — Ruth Etiesit Samuel

Eric Tao (Ken Leung), Harper Stern (Myha'la) and Danny Van Deventer (Alex Alomar Akpobome) in "Industry." Simon Ridgway

‘The Chi’ Season 6, Part 2 (Showtime)

Premiere date not yet announced.

“The Chi” Season 6 ended just short of a full run, and fans are anxiously anticipating the follow-ups to several storylines. In “Who Shot Ya?” Kevin (Alex R. Hibbert) moves to Los Angeles (and brought audiences to tears in his graduation speech), Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Rob (Iman Shumpert) go on a mission to kill Douda (Curtiss Cook) but fall short, then audiences are left with a cliffhanger when Victor (Luke James) decides to take care of it himself. Meanwhile, themes of grief and betrayal continue to drive other storylines. Needless to say, audiences are hungry to see what happens next. — Evans

‘Diarra From Detroit’ (BET+)

Premiere date yet to be announced.

I’ve been excited about “Diarra From Detroit” ever since HuffPost senior reporter Candice Frederick raved about it at the Tribeca Film Festival. The TV series, from BET+, stars Diarra Kilpatrick as a recently divorced teacher who, well, gets caught up in a dangerous mystery after a Tinder date. BET, we’re ready. — Evans

‘The Vince Staples Show’ (Netflix)

Premiere date yet to be announced.

Vince Staples is one of the funniest yet most underutilized voices today, so when Netflix announced he was working on the show, I was immediately intrigued. The show, created and executive produced by Staples, builds on the “Norf Norf” YouTube series by the same name. Though not much has been officially revealed about the Netflix series, it loosely follows the rapper as he navigates career, family and life in Long Beach, California. His off-kilter humor is grounded in his real life experiences, but Staples’ imagination (as seen in this Kenny Beats freestyle video) is bound to take this show to a new level. If you enjoyed Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” this is bound to be on your watchlist. — Finley