21 Products For Teens That Parents Swear By

String lights, acne patches and more great things teens can't get enough of.
By Melanie Aman and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you have a teen in your life, you probably want to buy them cool things they’ll actually like and use. Whether they’re all about learning how to code, achieving a chic aesthetic for their bedroom or revamping their skin care routine, there are so many products they’ll appreciate. Here are some amazing items that get a stamp of approval from both teens and their parents.

1
A to-do list with plenty of writing space
Amazon
It'll help forgetful teens keep track of everything on their plate, including Zoom classes, part-time job shifts and hangouts with friends.

Promising review: "I love this! It has everything my teens need to get reminders done for the day! I love it." — Stefanny the Great

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
2
A set of adorable cat gel pens
Amazon
These pens are purr-fect for taking notes or writing reminders throughout the day.

Promising review: "These are adorable! I bought them for my 19-year-old daughter, and she loved them." — Jessica S.

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.39.
3
An interactive Wreck This Journal
Amazon
Teens will appreciate this creative outlet for the thoughts and feelings they don't feel comfortable sharing with anyone else. Plus, it's filled with fun prompts.

Promising review: "Bought for my 13-year-old stepdaughter for Christmas. She loves it, and looking through it before giving it to her, I loved the prompts and ideas. Great way to be destructive without parents getting upset!" — Mamameg

Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
4
A pack of iPhone chargers
Amazon
Each have a 12,000+ bend lifespan, making them perfect for any teen who always breaks their phone chargers.

Promising review: "I’ve got these in my vehicle and by the bed. They’re very durable and can’t kink. They charge really well. I’m very satisfied with them." — Jamie S

Get a five-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
5
A string of fairy lights
Amazon
Transform a dull bedroom into a twinkling hangout spot.

Promising review: "Teen daughter wanted to add these twinkle curtain lights in her room. They offer the right amount of color and ambience for her to relax. Very good product and price." — Adam B.

Get them from Amazon for $15.28.
6
An eyeliner stamp
Amazon
Their winged liner routine will be so much easier, thanks to this small tool that'll help them achieve the perfect cat-eye look.

Promising review: "I bought this for my daughter as a stocking stuffer and she absolutely loves it! She was very skeptical at first and thought no way is a stamp gonna make my liner look even and perfect. Well she had to eat her words. Someone who takes forever to do her liner cause it needs to be 'perfect' had nothing negative to say about this product. She’s completely sold on the item and is already talking about buying another. A definite recommendation from my adult teen who's obsessed with makeup." — Megmeg

Get two from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
7
A healing clay mask
Amazon
Your teen can treat their skin to this spa-quality mask that'll help minimize breakouts and unclog pores.

Promising review: "This stuff works great to help clear up your face quickly. I have a teenage son with normal acne and whenever he uses this then I notice a difference right away. It makes your skin feel fresh and super clean." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
8
And a pack of acne patches
Amazon
If annoying zits are appearing on their face, these patches will draw out pus and help prevent picking.

Promising review: "I purchased these for my young teen daughter. She has the occasional blemish from time to time, however she had very sensitive skin and we have to be careful of what products she uses. Not only do they blend in with her skin, making them nearly invisible; but they work FAST! She had a deep blemish that was getting bigger in a tough to treat spot. She applied one of these to the blemish, and wore it all day to school, yep SCHOOL! She was so excited to show me the results at the end of her school day. The blemish that had been hanging around for weeks, was completely gone. No raised area and no redness, just a faint pink spot where the blemish was." — Kelly M Carris-Sexton

Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $7.79.
9
A Make Your Own Beauty Masks book
Odd Dot
Have a fun DIY spa day with your teen by making face masks at home. This book comes with 39 easy recipes that just require a bowl or blender.

Promising review: "I got this for a young lady just becoming interested in facial products; like most teens, there are some skin blemishes combined with a large dose of youthful self consciousness. Terrific way to try out recipes without breaking the bank — wonderful for bonding and talking. Easy to follow and comes with a sealed section behind the cover filled with trial mask templates. Super idea and experience!" — AnAmazonCustomer

Get it from Amazon for $15.77.
10
A Glossier Balm Dotcom Trio
Glossier
Your teen will feel like you're actually listening to them, since they've probably asked for this lip balm set a million times. It comes with three salve tubes that'll hydrate their lips.

Promising review: "My 17-year-old niece who rarely wears makeup loved my selection of birthday cake, rose and original. A little subtle sparkle and sweet pink color makes her gorgeous face glow!" — Beth

Get it from Glossier for $30 (available in eight scents).
11
A Revlon hot air brush
Amazon
You won't have to wait an hour for your teen to get ready, because this hair tool will give them a shiny blowout in minutes.

Promising review: "I bought this for my teen who constantly straightens and damages her hair. I tried it first AND KEPT IT, then bought her one! We both love it. No need for a straightener. Just 13 minutes from out of the shower to dry AND straight." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $41.88+ (available in two colors).
12
A Raspberry Pi starter kit
Amazon
Teen coders can learn a new programming language, build a retro gaming machine or automate their home with this cool beginner set.

Promising review: "Purchased for my teen and I to start a hobby. He came across it after organizing his TV stand for an upgraded TV for gaming. We didn't even use the TV. He got the kit out and started learning on his own over the weekend. Easy to use and understand. He's 13 and has no issues with the materials nor instructions." — Gonzo

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four styles).
13
A Differin Acne Treatment
Amazon
This daily topical treatment hits the spot for teen acne, because it'll help unclog pores and prevent future breakouts.

Promising review: "I have four teenagers and this is loved by each one! It helps minimize their breakouts. Now, it's not a miracle cream (teenagers have lots going on inside that causes breakouts), BUT it does help cut down on the length of time the pimples stick around. Now, it's very drying. So, I wouldn't slather it all over your face. A little goes a LONG way, peeps." — Jenny

Get it from Amazon for $12.26.
14
A pack of waterproof vinyl stickers
Amazon
They'll adore these stickers that add a pop of color to their water bottle, laptop or journal.

Promising review: "I ordered these for my teen daughter. She is still obsessed with different types of stickers with random things on them so these are perfect! When they start to wear off she has plenty to add more on!" — Kelly Gordon

Get 50 from Amazon for $5.99.
15
A teen-friendly cookbook
Amazon
Filled with 100 easy recipes, this book will teach your teen the basics when it comes to making delicious meals. They'll love cooking grilled cheese, black bean burgers and other dishes.

Promising review: "I bought this cookbook for my son who will be headed to college next year and wants to learn to cook for himself. The explanations are so well laid out making it super easy to follow. He has made three recipes so far and they have all turned out great! He loved the beef stroganoff and the pancakes he’s made, and his favorite dessert is the chocolate mug cake (and he’s convinced that may be the only dessert he needs to get through college 😂) I highly recommend this cookbook since it’s given my son so much more self confidence in the kitchen!" — Theresa Vecchio

Get it from Amazon for $14.16.
16
A 14-piece makeup set
Amazon
Perfect for beginners, this set comes with basically every type of brush that'll help them create the looks they want.

Promising review: "Great set for beginners! Don't shed and lots of variety to help with your style. My teen loves them. And I love that they were low cost so she can 'mess' them up while she's learning. Great value." — msaonika

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).
17
A set of wireless headphones
Amazon
You can gift your teen these wireless headphones that'll do the same thing as AirPods andnot be too expensive to replace if they lose them.

Promising review: "Bought these earbuds for my son, he's had very expensive buds before and they either get lost or stopped working these were nicely priced with great reviews! Needless to say I was excited cause I didn't have to spend a bunch of money on a maybe. These earbuds exceeded my expectations the sound was good, it came with instruction so no guessing when it came to pairing, my son has used them for four hours so far and hasn't had to charge them. I also appreciate that it's waterproof just in case I forget to check his pockets before tossing pants into the washing machine :)" — Carolyn S

Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
18
A pair of Nike Air Force 1s
Nike
With a sporty design and lightweight cushioning, your teen will look really cool and stay comfy while they're out and about.

Promising review: "Got these for my daughter's Sweet 16 and she loves them! Worth the money." — Karmeltinat

Get them from Nike for $90 (available in sizes 5-12 and also in black).
19
A set of photo clip string lights
Amazon
Complete their bedroom aesthetic with these string lights that'll display their favorite Polaroid pictures.

Promising review: "This is a great addition to my teen's decor. What a great way to display their Polaroid pictures in their room. The lights also make a subtle night light." — Sassles

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
20
An inspiring Women In Sports book
Ten Speed Press
It profiles 50 groundbreaking athletes and makes a great gift for any teen who is passionate about sports.

Promising review: "This was the perfect book for my 13-year-old who was looking for some inspiration. The book is beautiful and really engaging and chock-full of stories about female athletes. A great representation of many sports! — Witherow

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
21
And a pair of pocket leggings
Amazon
If your teen is a fan of athleisure, these leggings are a great choice — they're so comfortable, plus they have roomy pockets.

Promising review: "I am so impressed with these leggings. Great price for high quality! They are thick, but not bulky. Not see through. My teen daughter loves the phone pocket and loves these leggings for dance, workouts and everyday wear!" — Minnesota Girl

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

