21 Quirky Things On Sale For Cyber Week You Won’t Be Able To Resist

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A dimmable sad duck nightlight for 17% off
Promising review
: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a depressed duck lamp ... but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room.
One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy.
It's terrific." — Literated
A book-shaped flower vase for 48% off with some real "Belle from Beauty & the Beast" energy
Promising review
: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." — kayla
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker for 23% off (plus an extra 20% off!)
Check out a TikTok of the retro Bluetooth speaker
in action.Promising review:
"Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover,
the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set multiple alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for.
Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" — Soul Breaker
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger for 32% off
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A compact and TikTok-famous watercolor palette for 20% off
Check out a swatch video of the palette on TikTok here
, and if you're looking for watercolor tutorials using this very palette, you can check one to help you paint a sunset here
.Promising review:
"I'm starting to hate Tiktok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!!
I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container.
The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand
." — pixxi88
A game of Throw Throw Burrito for 33% off
It works for two to six players, ages 7 and older!Promising review:
"This is the fifth time I've gifted this game. People really love it...although sometimes it can get a bit wild with burritos being thrown around.
Would definitely recommend if you're looking for a fun gift or a new game to play with your family and friends." — Mommy Marmar
A set of eye-popping fine point pens for 36% off
Promising review:
"I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black
!" — Marcia
A camera lens-shaped thermos for 62% off
Promising review:
"I saw this while browsing, and at first I thought it was a real lens (until I saw the price). I clicked, and had to laugh because it incorporated my husband's two loves — coffee and photography! I got it for him as part of his Christmas gifts, and he loves it. The designer did an excellent job with this. It looks real at first glance, and the raised areas make it very easy to hold.
We laughed when he opened it, and it has become one of his favorite mugs." — Susan
A Dracula garlic mincer for 20% off plus another 20% off coupon (be sure to clip it!)
Promising review:
"I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,'
but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." — L
A TikTok-beloved astronaut-shaped celestial projector for 30% off
It comes with a remote so you can control it right from bed, and it has auto-shutoff options too if you use this as a nightlight! You can check it out on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. I wasn’t sure how great it would be and the price was a little high to me but I bought it anyways. After getting it and seeing how badass it is I would definitely say it’s worth the money!! The lights are so cool and bright. My kids and husband love it!" — ShelbyFulford
A baguette-shaped pillow for 28% off
Promising review
: "I bought this delicious bread morsel to cheer up a friend. It was perfect, she really 'kneaded' it. She uses it for cuddling and sleeping. This yummy bread-cake doesn’t feel 'crummy' at all, it’s soft.
It was the yeast I could do. If your friend loves bread, and she’s going through a tough time you 'butter' get this for them." — Nora Lee Majors
A Tic Tac Mega Box"for 15% off
Each pack includes 27 packs, nine each of Freshmint, Orange and Fruit Adventure. Promising review
: "My favorite Tic Tac. Much cheaper to order through Amazon than buying in store. Product was fresh." — onebluerose57
A beeswax candle kit for 20% off so you can finally live out your "Serenity By Jan" destiny
Each set comes with materials to make six candles
, including a melting pot, four bags of beeswax, six candle tins with lids, six scents, 10 cotton wicks, six dye blocks, 10 glue dots, six labels, six stirring sticks, two wick clips, a storage bag, a thermometer, and a user manual.Promising review:
"I purchased this kit because I always wanted to make my own candles. This candle making kit looked like it had everything I needed and it definitely does.
I am so pleased with it that I will be buying more scented oils and wax so that I can make candles as gifts this holiday season. It's a very nice kit." — Tracie Craig
A LifeStraw personal water filter for 50% off
Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.Promising review:
"This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER." — Amazon customer
An adorable bookmark book tracker for 25% off
Owner Abbie has a darling collection of these illustrated trackers. You can find monthly reading trackers, top-10 book highlights, and a super-cute coffee bookmark. This small biz is located in England! BTW, their Instagram account
is gorgeous and totally worth a follow.
Promising review:
"This bookmark is just so well done on every level! The artwork is beautiful, and the quality is gorgeous. It's such a clever idea, and there are enough 'books' pictured to last a whole year.
I will be looking for other items from this artist!" — Elaine
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic for up to 50% off
Promising reviews:
"This was a great product for the price. I’m not going to say it’s going to replace your karaoke night with a real mic and speaker box, but it is a fun and easy piece to whip out when the mood strikes you during your friend gathering! The sound quality is appropriate and the Bluetooth capability is reliable. I recommend as a fun stocking stuffer that might actually be used more than once!
" — Julia Kelley
"You don't understand, TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better.
It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must have product." — Zane A. Undercoffer
A set of floating candles for 18% off plus an additional 30% off coupon
Be sure to clip the coupon for the extra 30% off.Promising review:
"I purchased these after I saw them in a viral TikTok video, and they did not disappoint! Every single one of the candles works perfectly and the flame flickers just like a real candle.
They were really easy to put up into the ceiling because they were already strong with the fishing line. I just used clear thumbtacks
and wrapped the line around it and hung it to the ceiling. The wand is so cool and works perfectly well for turning on and off the lights. I definitely would purchase more to add a little bit more magic throughout the house! Absolutely worth it!" — Korg
A disco ball diffuser for 16% off plus an additional 10%-off coupon
Promising reviews:
"I love this product so much! I saw it on Tiktok and immediately added it to my cart. It’s perfect." — Clarissa M Diaz
"I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! " — Heather
Alleyoop's Pen Pal for 30% off, which features four quick, easy-to-use products in one tiny package
Alleyoop
is a woman-owned small biz that takes "beauty efficiency" to a new level. Most of their products are compact and have multiple functions! Check out their full Black Friday sale for up to 50% off sitewide.
An Infinity Cube fidget toy for 46% off
Note that there is an audible clicking sound when this is used, so it wouldn't be appropriate for a classroom or shared office space!Promising review
: "Bought this as a stocking stuffer for my oldest son and it's become a favorite toy for the whole family. Seems someone is always playing with it. It provides mindless entertainment and helps to keep the hands busy. It is durable and seems like it isn't going to break anytime soon." — Krise
A pair of magnetic hand-holding socks for 20% off
Promising review:
"My sister and I have had so much fun with these socks!!! They are super cute and the magnetic hold really well. The magnets are a bit big so you do notice them but overall super fun and cute." — addison fullmer