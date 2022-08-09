21 Savage Contests Critics On Twitter Over His Violent Lyrics

21 Savage is shutting down criticism over his lyrics, letting fans know his words aren’t an “instruction manual” for life.

The 29-year-old surfaced on Twitter Monday to defend the violent stories he often narrates in his song lyrics after tweeting a message about gun violence in Atlanta.

Advertisement

“Atlanta we have to do better put the f****** guns down!” he tweeted.

Atlanta We Have To Do Better

Put The F****** Guns Down !!!!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) August 8, 2022

A Twitter user quickly swooped in, replying to the Atlanta-based rapper’s message with a GIF of a man looking confused alongside some of 21 Savage’s lyrics from “Jimmy Cooks,” his Billboard chart-topping collaboration with Drake.

“Spin the block twice like there ain’t nowhere to park,” the user wrote, referencing the artist’s lyrics in the song.

“Spin the block twice like it ain’t nowhere to park” pic.twitter.com/FYzO7SYYDS — Shohei Meauxhtani (@MeauxButtuh) August 8, 2022

Advertisement

“A song is for entertainment it’s not an instruction manual on how to live life in real life I give away a lot of money and spread financial literacy to my community,” 21 Savage wrote in defense of his lyrics.

“Stop trying to make me one-dimensional,” he added.

Last year, 21 Savage similarly came under fire for advocating for more love in the universe on Twitter.

“I wish all this violence would stop it seems like it’s more hate than love in the universe right now!” he wrote at the time.

i wish all this violence would stop it seems like it’s more hate than love in the universe right now ! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) July 12, 2021

Twitter users reminded him about his brutal lyrics in a slew of tweets.

“How about you start by rapping less about guns and violence and concentrate more on LOVE @21savage,” one person tweeted.

Advertisement

How about you start by rapping less about guns and violence and concentrate more on LOVE @21savage 👌🏾 — Porkit (@Porkit5) July 12, 2021

“You rap about killing ppl,” another Twitter user wrote.

You rap about killing ppl — Jay 🍊 (@alwaysJAY23) July 12, 2021