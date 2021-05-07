HuffPost Finds

21 Sex Toys People Say Actually Get The Job Done

Wand-style massagers, oral sex simulators and more sex toys that'll have you coming back for more.
By Emma McAnaw and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Finding new sex toys isn’t an easy feat: There are so many options availableit can be overwhelming. If you’re ready to swap your go-to cock ring, glass dildo, or vibrator for something new, we’ve done the work for you. From oral sex simulators to butt plugs, here are a variety of sex toys that’ll get the job done and suit your pleasuring needs.

1
A Sona 2 Cruise
Lelo
It has a clitoral-stimulating design (it's built to absorb sonic waves and transmit them back to your clit for ah-mazing sensations) *and* automatically increases intensity when pressed harder against your body.

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139; available in three colors).
2
A dual-stimulating vibrator
Bellesa
Your clit and G-spot will get the ultimate treatment, thanks to seven vibration modes and a design that'll help you achieve blended orgasms.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $119 (available in two colors).
3
A flexible, vibrating cock ring
Lelo
You and your partner will adore this small vibrator, which delivers waves of vibrations and can be turned up or down for next-level sex positions.

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139, available in three colors).
4
A Lelo Lily 2 smooth, rounded vibe
Lelo
Four (yes, four!) hours of use per charge and eight stimulating patterns make this toy perfect for using on yourself or placed between you and your partner.

Get it from Lelo for $104 (originally $139, available in three colors).
5
A Smile Makers easy-to-use vibrator
Free People
Made for beginners, this easy-to-use vibe will help you hit your G-spot with two pulsation modes and four speeds.

Get it from Free People for $60.
6
A waterproof oral sex simulator
Lelo
It'll feel like the real deal if not better, thanks to intuitive vibration patterns and its precise rotating motion. It's also waterproof, in case you want to use it in the shower for solo play.

Get it from Lelo for $136 (available in three colors).
7
A "rabbit"-beaded vibrator
Ella Paradis
Your clitoris and G-spot will get stimulated at the same time and it has 10 different vibration modes for waves upon waves of pleasure.

Get it from Ella Paradis for $58.79 (originally $223.99).
8
A wand-style massager
Bellesa
Reviewers say this magic wand is worth every penny, because it delivers powerful, rumbling vibrations to all your pleasure zones. Adjust them from low to high with easy-to-control speed settings and you'll be good to go.

Note: This massager also comes with a power cord, so you'll never have to worry about it running out of juice!

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $219 (available in four colors).
9
And a vibrating prostate massager
Babeland
Targeted prostate stimulation, perineum pressure and eight vibration speeds will leave you thinking, "Where have you been all my life?!"

Get it from Babeland for $99 (available in two colors).
10
A flexible internal vibe
Unbound
An adaptable, curved design gets to work on both your clitoris and G-spot. It has 10 speeds and patterns and is designed to be discreet.

Get it from Unbound for $69 (available in two colors).
11
A two-inch penis extension
Adam & Eve
If you're looking to try something new, this jelly extension adds two inches and is lined with stimulations to make erections last a little longer.

Get it from Adam and Eve for $19.95.
12
A powerful hands-free vibrator
Free People
With amazing clit stimulation and flexible wings that fit under your labia, you can enjoy pleasure sessions sans discomfort.

Get it from Free People for $135 (available in two colors).
13
A petite rechargeable wand
Adam & Eve
Receive the same pleasure of a traditional wand with this smaller version that has 10 intense vibration speeds and an ergonomic, easy-to-grip handle.

Get it from Adam and Eve for $69.95.
14
A curved vibrator
Lelo
Get ready for blended orgasms, because this vibe massages your G-spot with "come-hither" motions and delivers powerful vibrations to your clitoris.

Get it from Lelo for $135 (originally $179, available in three colors).
15
A widely popular glass dildo
Adam & Eve
It can deliver pleasure two ways to your G-spot or prostate, massage your body with its sensual bumps and tease you with its swirly design. Plus, you can cool or warm it for different sensations.

Get it from Adam and Eve for $34.95.
16
A popular clitoral vibrator
Urban Outfitters
Treat yourself to pleasure air technology, six different intensities, and massage and suction functions in the bed or tub (it's waterproof!). It also has a discreet design and it's very quiet, so you won't have to worry about waking anyone up.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $99 (available in four colors).
17
A Satisfyer Pro Penguin Next Generation
Bellesa
This penguin-shaped cutie is small, but it delivers great vibrations. Perfect for entry-level users, it gently sucks the clitoris and allows for more exploration when it comes to pleasure.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $59.
18
A clitoral stimulator
Ella Paradis
It's waterproof and comes with an auto-pilot mode, so you can sit back and enjoy 12 (!!!) intensity levels and clitoris-stimulating tech whenever you want.

Get it from Ella Paradis for $157.94 (originally $198.99, available in five colors).
19
A 10-functioning, vibrating butt plug
Lovehoney
During masturbation or sex, it'll provide pressure stimulation that'll help elevate pleasure and boost orgasms. Plus, it has an ergonomic design that'll make it slide in easily and not slip out.

Get it from Lovehoney for $24.99.
20
A luxurious rabbit vibrator
Lelo
A sleek design, a broad and flexible tip for enhancing G-spot sensations and 12 vibrations make this toy a great pick if you desire a fancier pleasure session.

Get it from Lelo for $175 (originally $219; available in three colors).
21
And a Satisfyer Pro 2
Bellesa
This "sensational vacuum" targets your clit with waves and pulsations and it'll do all the work for you, thanks to its hands-free design.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $59.

