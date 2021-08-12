HuffPost Finds

21 Things To Buy To Spoil Yourself If You've Had A Long Week

It's finally the weekend, so treat yourself to face masks, plush blankets and more goods that'll help you relax.
Nusrat Sultana and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

The weekend is here and you’re probably ready for some relaxation. You may curl up on the couch, paint your nails or lounge in a comfy outfit. To kickstart your self-care time, here are face masks, plush blankets and other chill essentials you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

1
A cozy fleece blanket
Urban Outfitters
Wrap yourself in this cozy, super-soft cocoon that's perfect for reading on the couch or taking a quick nap.

Promising review: "So soft. This is one of the softest blankets I’ve ever laid a hand on. I got it in the mustard color and it looks just like the pic! Tempted to buy it in a different color just to have another one!" — cool_teen1

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $29+ (available in five colors).
2
A gel-cream polish
Orly
Give yourself an easy mani. This hunter green polish that'll remind you of pine trees and lush outdoor scenery.

Promising review: "When I first saw the Orly Pine-ing For You I just had to have it. I love it! I also love the fact that two coats was all I needed. No base coat or top coat. It shines so beautiful. Can't wait to use the other colors I ordered." — Orly Customer

Get it from Orly for $9.99.
3
A winged eyeliner stamp
Amazon
Create the perfect cat-eye with this stamp that makes it look like you got your makeup done, when IRL, you just did it yourself.

Promising review: "I am a 50-year-old woman who is ridiculous about trying out new makeup trends. I have been wearing my eyeliner winged since my teen years, and although I have gotten pretty good at applying my wings, I always seem to have one thicker than the other, or at an odd angel, most likely due to my eyes not being perfectly even. So when I saw a review of this product, I thought, what the heck, I will try it. Well, ladies (and guys who wear liner), this winged liner set is one of the best purchases I have ever made in the cosmetic world. It is so simple and I can't believe how quickly I was able to give myself the absolutely, flawless wings! If eyes could fly....worth every penny." — Molly A. Kasdan

 Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
4
And a bottle of Versed serum
Versed Skincare
Stressed-out skin is no match for this serum packed with zinc and willow bark extract to help diminish acne and excess sebum.

Promising review: "I love the application of this serum. The consistency is not thick, almost watery like an essence and lightweight. It absorbs into your skin quickly and smoothly without feeling dry or sticky. It definitely is helping with keeping my skin clear, soft, plump and pores minimized." — Anonymous

Get it from Versed Skin for $19.99.
5
A pack of soothing face masks
Amazon
These collagen-packed masks target different skin concerns, including dryness and dullness, so you can get a brighter, more hydrated complexion on your day off.

Promising review: "These sheet masks are legit. I use one every night, it has been week one and my skin has never looked better! I haven’t had the confidence to step out without foundation in a while. After using these sheet masks consistently, I actually want to go out without foundation. My skin feels smooth, it looks soft, clear, bright and glows! Not only does it work on me but my mom has been using them with me and there has been obvious improvement in her skin texture. After washing my face at night, I slap one of these babies on for 30 minutes and remove the sheet. Massage the extra essence into my skin and neck and I wake up with dewy, soft, supple and glowing skin. My skin stays moisturized all day. I can’t live without these now. The price is so worth it for the results." — Amy Sanchez

Get a 16-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
6
A comfy jogger set
Lively
Slip into this soft top and bottom duo to lounge while you're OOO.

Promising review: "These sweats are so comfortable! The fabric is really soft. I really like the fit of these sweats too - they are loose throughout the leg without being too baggy or too tight. I am thinking of buying a second pair!" — Lively Customer

Get it from Lively for $80 (available in sizes XS–L and two colors).
7
An Alice in Wonderland puzzle
Tonyk
Take a break from all your tech and assemble this 1,000-piece puzzle to reveal a colorful masterpiece when you're done.

Get it from Toynk for $27.99.
8
A tube of shimmery eyeshadow
Amazon
Add a little sparkle to your look with this eyeshadow that's shimmery and easy to apply.

Promising review: "I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS STUFF. Great glitter payout with little to no fallout if you do it correctly (apply it after the rest of your eyeshadow), and you don't have to worry about the mess of glitter glue and messy loose glitter. I have accidentally slept in this overnight twice and was able to rock the glitter eyeshadow to work the next day with no touchups. And I didn't even use an eyeshadow primer either time, although I did use setting spray. Give this a go if you are looking for sparkly eyeshadow." — Stephanie

 Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in nine shades).
9
A "Tequila Mockingbird" book
Running Press Adult
Grab cocktail ingredients and indulge in literary jokes with this fun recipe book that'll be a hit at your next happy hour.

Get it from Amazon for $7.39.
10
A pack of Cosrx pimple patches
Amazon
If you've been dealing with annoying zits all week, place these on them overnight and wake up with a clearer face.

Promising review: "These little patches are really awesome to put on those breakouts that happen at that time of the month. They stick well and are not totally obvious. I put them on at night or during the day if I’m not going anyplace although I have realized later that I had one on when at the grocery store (nobody looked at me oddly at the store so I’m guessing it wasn’t an eyesore). I feel like if I put the patch on right away that the blemish doesn’t get that big and it seems to heal more quickly without leaving a dark mark. I have seen people apply makeup right over it on YouTube, although I’ve never tried it personally. Easy to use. Pretty effective. Not too expensive. I definitely recommend this item!" — Amazon Customer

Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $4.90.
11
A bottle of cuticle oil
Amazon
Brush this onto your fingernails once a day to help strengthen brittle areas and condition cuticles so you can have stronger nails.

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
12
A jar of amethyst body polish
Sephora
Buff away dead skin cells and pamper yourself in the shower with this crushed amethyst body polish that'll leave your body very smooth.

Promising review: "Feels very luxe to scrub your skin with jewels and it does make my skin noticeably smoother and softer. I like the heft and high-quality feel of the glass container. The scent is very like a lilac or violet, which I love." — Sephora Customer

Get it from Sephora for $44.
13
A Glossier makeup set
Glossier
It comes with three popular beauty essentials (Cloud Paint, Lash Slick and Boy Brow) that'll help you get ready in a flash.

Promising review: "You need this set in your life. I spent ages deciding if I would purchase this set but I am so glad that I went for it! Boy Brow is the perfect my-brows-but-better look. I've tried other brow products like this and none have been as good. Lash Slick is so much better than I thought it would be and it gives you a perfectly natural-looking finish, again, your lashes but better. Perfect for minimalists. Cloud Paint — was very pleasantly surprised when I put it on; it looks so natural and not at all as pink as I thought it would be. Love it. You only need a tiny bit." — Rachel

Get it from Glossier for $40.
14
A giant gummy bear container
Dylan's Candy Bar
It'll be so sweet to snack on some gummy bears and relax once it's the weekend again. Plus, you can keep this cute container as a souvenir when it's empty!

Get it from Dylan's Candy Bar for $22.
15
A silky eye mask
Amazon
Catch up on sleep with this silky eye mask that'll help block out light wherever you are, whether that's a comfy bed or your next vacation flight.

Promising review: "I like to sleep in complete darkness, and these do the trick. The adjustable strap doesn't dig into my head, the fabric is soft, and it's light enough that I don't get hot at night." —V

Get it from Amazon for $5.85+ (available in five colors).
16
A Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint
Amazon
Swipe on this velvety lip tint to add a subtle hint of color to your lips in seconds. (No lip liner or lipstick required!)

Promising review: "I have this in several colors and always love how it colors my lips and lasts all day without me having to reapply because of the stain effect. You don't need to worry if the color is there. If your lips feel dry, just rub some lip balm over them — the color stays! You can also build up the color for intensity or swipe it once and blot for a natural-looking gradient stain." — Nusrat Sultana

Get it from Amazon for $7.50+ (available in 12 shades).
17
A reversible bomber jacket
Amazon
Wear this the next time you go to brunch and get ready for everyone to ask, "Where did you get that?" It instantly upgrades an outfit.

Promising review: "This is a great bomber jacket. The quality exceeds the low price point and the embroidery is really cool. The light pink lining is really nice and it's a neat feature that it's reversible. This was a really affordable jacket and a great way to wear the fall bomber trend. I can't wait for cooler weather so I can actually wear it. There were a few stray threads but that's an easy fix. This jacket definitely looks expensive and the quality of the satin is quite nice. It looks like a high end piece. I'm so glad I decided to get this one." — DLS

Get it from Amazon for $42 (available in sizes S–L).
18
A Glossier Boy Brow
Glossier
Fluff and shape your brows with this brushable grooming pomade that'll help upgrade your arches without tweezing.

Promising review: "This is by far the best brow product that has ever existed. The formula isn’t too crunchy, it doesn’t smell weird and it doesn’t smear. It makes my brows look beyond what I ever dreamed they would look like. This product volumizes and thickens my brows perfectly. I’ve already recommended Boy Brow to everyone I know!" — Jade

Get it from Glossier for $16 (available in five shades).
19
An Epsom bathing salt soak
Skinstore
Eucalyptus and white willow will help you relax in the tub, even if you just came back from a really long day of work.

Get it from Skinstore for $8.
20
A customizable easel calendar
Shutterfly
Brighten up your work from home hub with this calendar. It lets you mark important dates and personalize it with your design, layout and photo of choice.

Get it from Shutterfly for $29.98.
21
A Starbucks-inspired candle
Wicked Wick Of The East / Etsy
Your home will smell like a caramel or mocha coffee while you enjoy some self-care time.

Get it from Wicked Wick Of The East on Etsy for $15 (available in two scents).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
