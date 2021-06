21 Things To Keep Your Home Cleaner If You Have Kids

An eco-friendly pill remover stone

Keep your kiddo's sweatshirts looking good as new with this stone that'll help remove pills. It's made from upcycled material and works on other fabrics too! Celsious is a Black woman-owned and eco-friendly focused laundromat *and* online shop based in Brooklyn, New York."Like many of you, I've been living in sweats and PJs during this almost-year of WFH full time. And it's made me revisit the state of some of my loungewear. Take for example, this college sweatshirt I wear all the time — as evidenced by the rather EXTENSIVE pilling all over it. So when I saw this pumice-esque sweater stone (it's made from upcycled car windshield glass — how cool is that?!), I decided it was worth the try." — Maitland Quitmeyer