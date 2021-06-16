HuffPost Finds

21 Things That’ll Help Make Your Messy Home Nearly Unrecognizably Clean

Shoe racks, drawer organizers and more storage solutions that'll get your home organized again.
By BuzzFeed Shopping, Taylor Steele and Genevieve Scarano

Keeping your home neat is sometimes a little challenging. There’s unsorted laundry, crammed drawers and shoes all over the floor. If you’re in need of some great organizing products, look no further: From tiered shoe racks to cabinet cubbies, here are a bunch of options that’ll help declutter your living space.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of clothing drawer organizers
Amazon
Place socks, underwear, bras and ties into these small compartments, so you can easily find them when you're getting dressed.

Promising review: "This is such a great product, and the sizes were just what I needed for my over the door organizer. It does the job of holding a number of small items and making things look less cluttered. I ordered more for another organizing project!" — Amazon Customer

 Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).
2
A step pedal trash can
Amazon
Just step on the pedal to throw away garbage — no more lifting a dirty lid every time you need to toss something in the trash!

Promising review: "I use this with regular 13-gallon garbage bags. I laughed when I read some reviews saying this holds more than a regular 13-gallon bag, because science would suggest otherwise. But it seems to! I love that the bag storage system hides the edges of the garbage bag from view. I have been told that it's also good at stifling smells. I have no sense of smell, but I hope so. My Rubbermaid certainly didn't.Think about it: If you're about to spend $5,000 on a kitchen renovation, this is small change. It makes my small kitchen look like a million bucks." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four sizes and five colors).
3
An elegant set of nesting trays
Open Spaces
Delicate jewelry and drinks can be placed on one of these trays that'll look sophisticated on any nightstand or coffee table.

Promising review: "These trays are very cute and also seem to be of high quality. I love the variation in material so that while the shape pulls them together visually, they aren't too 'match-y match-y.' I use the large one to hold our TV remote and a set of round coasters which fit perfectly in the end; the medium as a bed side coaster for my water glass and also my lip balm and hair clip and the small one to hold my frequently used jewelry." — Taylor R.

Get it from Open Spaces for $46 (available in four colors).
4
A 6-pack of Lysol's toilet bowl cleaner
Amazon
They hang from the toilet rim and do all the dirty work for you, so you don't have to spend hours scrubbing away grime.

Promising Review: "These smell great! They do a good job of minimizing toilet rings and they really freshen up the bathroom." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.
5
A pack of non-slip velvet hangers
Amazon
You'll finally have space in your closet again with these pretty hangers that are effective at preventing clothes from falling off.

Promising review: "These hangers are beautiful and functional, I just love them! They hold my clothes on the hanger to an extent I didn't think was possible. I can hang some of my sweaters and they don't get pulled out of shape because the velvet grips the fabric and the garment's weight is more gently distributed. I can't explain what a difference these made in my closet. Everything from tank tops to skirts to sweaters hangs beautifully on these. I use them exclusively, I threw out all my old plastic hangers." — Amazon Customer

Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in five colors).
6
A rollable three-tier utility cart
Amazon
It'll be an accessible storage spot for your beauty and shower essentials, including shampoo, conditioner, soap and hair styling tools.

Promising review: "My daughter is using this to store her makeup and toiletries. It was easy to assemble and is very sturdy. It wheels on the carpet very nicely, and I love that the shelves are adjustable in height. It holds a lot of items and it looks nice in her room. I would definitely buy another one if we needed additional storage." — M.Winkle

 Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in five colors).
7
A Simple Human drying rack
Amazon
Washing dishes can be annoying, but this drying rack makes it a little easier: there are dedicated spots for glasses, mugs, plates and utensils.

Promising review: "I've owned this dish rack for over a year and can state unequivocally this is the best dish rack in the history of man. (How's that for drama?) It is easy to set up. While it sits on the counter, there is a pan beneath the rack that drains all water into the sink; it is just wonderful. The only way it could be improved upon would be to make it more collapsable for storage. You may pay a bit more, but you won't be disappointed in any way. There is even a rack for hanging your wineglasses to dry." — TobiGail

Price: $79.98
8
A Pumie Toilet Bowl Ring Remover
Amazon
Say goodbye to stubborn toilet bowl rings with this pumice stone that'll gently remove them on the spot.

Promising review: "I bought a house and the toilets were stained bad. This product was recommended to avoid having to buy a whole new toilet. And it worked incredibly! My toilet looks brand-new again! Highly suggest trying this product before buying a whole new toilet!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.40+ (also available in a two-pack and six-pack).
9
A robot vacuum
Amazon
Avoid a lengthy cleaning session and let this gadget suck up dirt, debris and pet fur from your floor. It automatically charges and has a sensor that prevents it from falling down stairs.

Promising review: "It picks up so much dust and pet hair. I was shocked at how much was in the dustbin after it's inaugural cleaning! I work from my home office, and this thing is quiet enough that I don't even turn it off during conference calls. This might be the thing I am most impressed with." — LB

Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in two colors).
10
A dual under-the-cabinet trash system
Amazon
There are two compartments (a recycling bin and trash can) that'll help you hide garbage and use that awkward space under the kitchen sink.

Promising review: "Products by Simple Human are like the Lamborghinis of the kitchen. Their functionality, ease of install and years of use you’ll get is worth the spend. I installed mine at an angle so the cabinet door wouldn’t bang into it. My dimensions were spot on, not leaving lots of wiggle room. Word of caution: the liners that Amazon recommends as an add-on are 'D.' But the main garbage can is 'G' and your recycling is 'D.' The recycling liners should be blue, which at the end of the day isn’t a big deal, but I would’ve preferred having the corresponding color with the liner." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in two sizes).
11
A portable carpet cleaner
Amazon
It has great suction and scrubbing features for removing pet stains and spilled wine from carpets.

Promising review: "This is a really nice little shampooer. I have a dog with medical problems resulting in recurrent issues with soiled carpet. I was impressed with its cleaning ability, especially the suction and the cleaning solution that comes in the package. Having owned many other brands before, I can safely say that none of them have cleaned my home better than this small unit. That having been said, I also used the solution at half or less than the recommended ratio to help avoid the dreaded hard carpet and super soiled spots from soap being left in the carpet. Nice for the price." — Vi

 Get it from Amazon for $222.28.
12
Blueland's The Everyday Clean Set
Blueland
This cleaning kit includes three acrylic spray bottles, three cleaning tablets (multi-surface, glass and bathroom), a glass foaming hand soap bottle, a hand soap tablet, a silicone dish soap shaker, a 16-oz powder dish soap, a steel dishwasher tablet tin and 40 dishwasher tablets.

Promising review: "I liked the products so much, I bought my daughter a set and she loves it! I can't explain in words how it feels to be able to clean everything without polluting the world with chemicals and the landfills with plastic. The best thing since sliced bread!" — Nada K

Get it from Blueland for $69.
13
A mesh desk organizer
Amazon
Five compartments will easily fit file folders, notebooks and other desk supplies and free up space at your work station.

Promising review: "This thing got us through a semester of homeschooling! I was able to set up files for different classes and use the shelves to sort different things like notebook paper, a calculator, a stapler etc. And it had a drawer with organizers to sort other things like pens, pencils, paper clips and ALL sorts of things! This was truly our saving grace! I like organization, and this is one of my favorite things I've ever bought!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $21.22+ (available in two colors).
14
A heavy-duty steam cleaner
Amazon
Your carpets, hardwood floors and bathroom tiles will be sparkling again because they'll get a chemical-free clean every time.

Promising review: "I work as a house painter and handyman. Generally, I avoid wallpaper removal, but every now and again I find myself in a situation where it has to be done. One such a situation came up recently, and I went out and rented an Earlex Wallpaper steamer, same as I've done before any other time. The job was kind of got bigger than we had expected (removing wallpaper to find more wallpaper behind it! Ugh!) and so one of my helpers brought his steamer into the job site to help out. Holy cow, the difference. It has a smaller reservoir for water, but it is not constant-on, like the Earlex is. Also it heats up to readiness in about eight minutes, rather than 45 for the Earlex. Additionally, the steam comes out at a higher volume than the Earlex. Pretty much on any measurement axis, the McCulloch is superior." — MadDogMaddux

Get it from Amazon for $139.99.
15
A set of grocery organizers
Amazon
Putting away groceries will be a little easier, because you'll have clear bins that neatly stash everything from eggs to seltzer cans.

Promising review: "These are so helpful if your fridge is cluttered. I bought these for my mom who is an extremely cluttered person. I love her to death, but she is not an organized person. Her fridge used to look wild. There would be food piled on top of food, and small jars and containers EVERYWHERE. I bought her these to help her organize everything. Now she can see what she has and everything has a place. Thank you for making something like this to help those that are so cluttered." — Amazon Customer

 Get a set of six from Amazon for $26.99.
16
An industrial bathroom mirror
Wayfair
Apply makeup and wash your face with this chic piece of decor that also has a storage shelf for towels, cosmetics and other beauty essentials.

Promising review: "This mirror is exactly what I hoped it would be. It's perfect for our smaller bathroom and helps us save space." — Wayfair Customer

Get it from Wayfair for $149.99.
17
A pair of under the bed containers
Amazon
You can stash seasonal gear (sweaters, hoodies and so much more) in these zippable containers and keep them out of sight.

Promising review: "I love these drawers. I went through two other options, and they were both flimsy drawers that just collapse when you have items in them and everything spills out. These have a sturdy bottom and sturdy sides that keep all contents inside while under the bed. And nothing falls over or spills out when sliding out from under the bed." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two pack sizes and three colors).
18
A water-based steam mop cleaner
Amazon
It'll help remove dirt and debris from basically every kind of surface indoors, including glass, hardwood floors and bathroom tiles.

Promising review: I am just thrilled with the results! The white residue is completely gone and the floor feels silky smooth and super clean. This was effortless; I simply ran the mop over the tile, no pushing or re-do spots. Set up was easy es well. The mop is not heavy and glides with ease, so I find this to be much better and faster than using my spin mop or the spray mop I have been using in between full cleanings." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $69.97.
19
A stackable shoe rack
Amazon
Reorganize your cluttered closet with this shoe rack that'll have plenty of room for all your footwear — boots, heels, sneakers, you name it!

Promising review: "It now holds all of our shoes in an organized row in our foyer, and now there's no clutter or mess in any of our closets. It also reminded me of all of the shoes I own, and it's helped for me to curb my shoe spending, since I can now see exactly what I own! I am so happy with this purchase. Definitely a must-buy!" — Amazon Customer

 Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
20
A dual hamper
Target
Separate light loads and dark loads and warm loads and cold loads before it's time for laundry with this organized bin.

Promising review: "Love this hamper! It's really well made, and has ample space to separate your lights and darks,or whatever else you decide to use it for. It's just beautiful. If you're on the fence, just buy it!" — Target Customer

Get it from Target for $67.99.
21
And a two-tier cabinet organizer
Target
With dividers and two bins, all your beauty goods will finally be organized and not look like a chaotic mess in your bathroom cabinet.

Promising review: "This was a great option for storage under our bathroom sink. I like the dividers because I can have smaller and bigger items nicely organized. The only thing I didn’t like at first was that the baskets slide out as opposed to the entire track, but now I like that I can remove the basket and set it on the counter." — Target Customer

Get it from Target for $19.89.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
If You're Even A Little Bit Into Organizing, You'll Want To Check Out These Products
shoppingCleaningOrganizingSpring Cleaninghome organization