21 Things That’ll Help Make Your Messy Home Nearly Unrecognizably Clean

A heavy-duty steam cleaner

Your carpets, hardwood floors and bathroom tiles will be sparkling again because they'll get a chemical-free clean every time."I work as a house painter and handyman. Generally, I avoid wallpaper removal, but every now and again I find myself in a situation where it has to be done. One such a situation came up recently, and I went out and rented an Earlex Wallpaper steamer, same as I've done before any other time. The job was kind of got bigger than we had expected (removing wallpaper to find more wallpaper behind it! Ugh!) and so one of my helpers brought his steamer into the job site to help out.It has a smaller reservoir for water, but it is not constant-on, like the Earlex is. Also it heats up to readiness in about eight minutes, rather than 45 for the Earlex. Additionally, the steam comes out at a higher volume than the Earlex. Pretty much on any measurement axis, the McCulloch is superior." — MadDogMaddux



