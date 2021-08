22 Cheap Things To Treat Yourself To Right Now

A set of mini kitchen utensils

Meal prep can be a pain, but these mini spatulas, spoon and basting brush will get you excited about cooking up food ahead of time."This is a fun little set of cooking utensils. The beechwood handles look great in person and are comfortable to hold.The silicone on them is heat-resistant up to 425 degrees. They are easy to clean and come in very handy, especially when the kids are helping us cook. Overall we are very happy with this set. We are satisfied with the quality and functionality and know they will get lots of use in our kitchen." — Cass Young



Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99.