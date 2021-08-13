HuffPost Finds

22 Cheap Things To Treat Yourself To Right Now

Waterproof eyeliner, cat-printed socks and more affordable products you'll love.
Katy Herman and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Online shopping is fun, especially when you come across a product that’s cute, useful and affordable. If you’re in the mood to treat yourself to something new, we have you covered. From fun mouse pads to shimmery nail polish, here are some great products that won’t break the bank.

1
A pack of cute pig pens
Amazon
These adorable pens will be there for you whenever you're writing down important notes and reminders at your desk.

Promising review: "Oh my gosh these are so cute! I bought them as a gift. The pens write extremely smoothly and the ink flows quickly. There are four hot pink and four light pink pens. Very fine point, capped pen. For the price, unbeatable! Highly recommend." — Kelly

Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
2
A scalp brush
Amazon
Over 5,000 reviewers swear by this scalp brush that'll give you a soothing head massage and help minimize stubborn buildup.

Promising review: "Anyway, I saw this shampoo brush and it looked a lot more flexible, so I thought I’d give it a try and HOLY MOLY my flakes are gone! It’s made out of a silicone-type material and the little 'bristles' are flexible but still get the job done. I can literally brush my hair with shampoo in and it doesn’t get tangled. It’s amazing. Not only do I have zero flakes now, but I feel like using this does a way better job at working the shampoo in and getting your hair and scalp really clean. I have super thick hair and no matter how much shampoo I use or how long I scrub my hair, I felt like the back, underneath part of my hair would sometimes stay dirty. This brush gets all that." — Meg R

Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
3
A pair of kitty face socks
Amazon
They'll be purrfect for the boots and lace-up shoes you'll be wearing when fall arrives again.

Promising review: "Cute, warm and not too heavy. These socks are so cute but they are also warm and comfortable! They wash up beautifully!" — Kindle Customer

Get five pairs from Amazon for $8.99 (available in 15 styles).
4
Or a pair of Corgi socks
MeUndies
Slide into these doggo-printed socks if you'd like to wear something fun with your loungewear.

Promising review: "Best socks EVER! I absolutely LOVE these socks! Breathable and comfortable. Must have more!" — Annabelle

Get them from MeUndies for $12 (available in sizes S-XL and in 65 colors and prints).
5
A NYX Epic Ink Liner
Amazon
Complete a cool cat eye or fab winged look with this affordable eyeliner that's waterproof and has a precise tip.

Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but I had to rave about this eyeliner because it's amazing. This is my new favorite. I think the quality is even better than Kat Von D overall, plus it's at least $10 cheaper. It basically fits all of the requirements I would want in my perfect eyeliner. It's affordable, extremely black, opaque, easy to use, and waterproof, it stays on for a long time and the tip is quite thin so you can get wings as sharp as a sword. I also usually have to use makeup remover and concealer to clean up my lines, but I barely need to do any maintenance with this. My cat-eyes have been turning out so clean and beautiful. It bleeds less than most eyeliners I've ever used." — Cat

Get it from Amazon for $8.03+ (available in four colors and also in a 2-pack).
6
A double-circle belt
Amazon
This luxe-looking accessory will look amazing with a double-breasted blazer or pair of high-rise jeans.

Promising review: "This is my favorite belt! It's perfect with jeans and I get so many compliments on it. I love that the double-ring is sort of designer-inspired, but not a complete knockoff of the Gucci belt. I highly recommend! I am typically a medium and the medium was perfect." — Everyday Teacher Style

Get it from Amazon for (available in sizes XS-XL and in 11 styles).
7
A soothing lip balm
Amazon
SPF 25 protection and an antioxidant-rich formula make this balm great if you're prone to dry, chapped lips.

Promising review: "Hands down the best lip product I’ve ever tried. I was recommended this by someone on Reddit, and I am so happy I tried it! I’ve experienced severely dry, cracked lips since I was a teenager, and basically everything I’ve tried in the past has failed me on one level or another. I’ve been using these Jack Black balms for the past six months or so, and my lips look so much better." Cara

Get it from Amazon for $8 (available in six flavors).
8
A weekly planning pad
Amazon
Check-off your weekly to-do list and give your mouse a cool resting spot while you work from home.

Promising review: "This calendar is incredibly handy for keeping track of projects at work. There's plenty of room for writing down daily tasks; I've been known to cram in lots of tasks in each day's column for particularly busy weeks. The spot for the pen is really handy, too. And I love the positive affirmations for each day! The whole thing sets a great vibe for the week. Plus, the quality is excellent — the paper is sturdy, and each week tears off easily from the side." — Katie Marie

Get it from Amazon for $12.21.
9
A Charmander heat-changing mug
Tonyk
If you're a Pokémon fan, you'll love drinking a cup of coffee or tea in this Charmander mug. It changes colors when you pour hot beverages inside!

Get it from Toynk for $20.99.
10
A Glossier exfoliating bar
Amazon
Gently exfoliate your bod in the shower with this bar that's packed with aloe leaf juice and sunflower seed oil, so you can step out with baby-soft skin.

Promising review: "I have horribly sensitive skin that makes shaving my legs a nightmare. I have to aggressively exfoliate and moisturize between shaves, and this bar is the best exfoliator I’ve found. With regular use of this I have no ingrown hairs. My skin feels so soft and smooth. It is a bit drying though so I recommend following with a moisturizer. I highly recommend this if you’re looking for a more intense scrub." — Glossier Customer

Get it from Glossier for $14.
11
A Baby Yoda enamel pin
Tonyk
Pin this cutie to your backpack, so they can keep you company on your galactic adventures — AKA commuting to work or running errands.

Get it from Toynk for $10.99.
12
A dog-friendly nail polish
Amazon
Treat your pup to a DIY spa day with this non-toxic polish that'll add a pop of color to their nails and let them match your current mani!

Promising review: "Got this on a whim because my girlfriend wanted to paint the dog's nails. We received it really quickly and the polish went on easily and stayed on. We were cutting the grass and the dog went out and played in the fresh cut grass, running around, and it's still on! A little scuffed but still pretty much solidly on. So far two days have gone by and it's still on. We're going to get more colors." — Diaztortillas

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 14 colors).
13
A Saucemoto Dip Clip
Amazon
Enjoy nuggets and fries while you drive with this nifty dip clip that'll attach to car vent and prevent sauce messes.

Promising review: "This is the best invention ever! I’m a sauce queen and this allows me to have sauce in my car without wasting it! Who ever invented this knows my love language!" — Quintana

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $10.45+ (available in four colors).
14
A pack of Halloween-themed stickers
Redbubble
Get ready for Spooky Season with these fun stickers that'll brighten up your journal or laptop.

Get a set of three from Charlotting on Redbubble for $3.12+ (available in three sizes and three finishes).
15
A microwave cooker
Amazon
Whip up a delicious breakfast with this "As Seen On TV" microwave cooker that'll help turn a cracked egg into an egg sandwich patty in one minute.

Promising review: "I just bought a second pair of these for our vacation camper. These little things have saved me THOUSANDS of dollars over the years. I have used them almost every morning for the last 10 years. I used to stop every morning for an egg sandwich. Four or five dollars a day and now my cost is an egg, English muffin and a few slices of ham. After 10 years they still look like new and are a simple little gadget. Easily saves me $20 a week or $1,000 a year. I can put together a delicious egg sandwich in under five minutes, so a big time saver too." — Joe M.

Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.96.
16
A pastel nail polish
Orly
If you're looking for a vegan polish that'll add a subtle shimmer to your fingers, this is it: it has a pretty pastel shade and it won't chip fast!

Promising review: "This polish is a pale lilac with a delightful fuchsia-purple shimmer. The shimmer is noticeable, but does not overwhelm the base creme. It is subtle and cheerful. It needed three coats for complete opacity as the formula is a little thin, but the good news is that it isn’t patchy at all." — fluffy

Get it from Orly for $9.50.
17
A clean/dirty magnet
Amazon
It'll let your S.O., roommates or family members know if there's a clean or dirty load of plates in the dishwasher.

Promising review: "Such an easy (and attractive) fix for such a dumb problem. I love it." — Megan T.

Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in two colors).
18
A lip-print graphic tee
Amazon
Take a break from your basic T-shirts and slip into this lip-print one instead if you want to wear something cute on your day off.

Promising review: "Such a happy, bright shirt! I love red lipstick and it makes people smile." — artsy1

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in sizes XS-L).
19
A set of mini kitchen utensils
Amazon
Meal prep can be a pain, but these mini spatulas, spoon and basting brush will get you excited about cooking up food ahead of time.

Promising review: "This is a fun little set of cooking utensils. The beechwood handles look great in person and are comfortable to hold. The colors are vibrant and fun — my wife and kids love them. They are small, great for small containers or small prep jobs. The silicone on them is heat-resistant up to 425 degrees. They are easy to clean and come in very handy, especially when the kids are helping us cook. Overall we are very happy with this set. We are satisfied with the quality and functionality and know they will get lots of use in our kitchen." — Cass Young

Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99.
20
A whimsical trinket dish
Amazon
This small ring holder easily fits on a dresser or nightstand, so you don't have to worry about loosing a single stud in your room again.

Promising review: "I couldn't find a ring dish/holder I actually liked until I saw this one, and I'm so glad I got it! Feels like pretty good quality and it holds a LOT more rings than I was expecting! The fact that it's a unicorn just calls to my fantasy-lover heart haha." — Ciera Benavidez

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in eight designs).
21
A pair of cactus dryer balls
Amazon
These spiky buddies will fluff and help circulate air in your dryer, so you can get dry and soft clothes post-laundry.

Promising review: "Bought these because an article on Facebook named them as one of the best Amazon buys. They were right. They make my clothes dry a ton faster, not to mention they are adorable! In love with these. They would make amazing gifts and are awesome to use for yourself. They made a loud noise in the dryer at first because they are hard, but once they warm up they become softer and you don't hear anything. Love love love them." — Amazon Customer

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.50.
22
And a fun Crocs charm
Crocs
Jazz up a plain pair of Crocs with a tiny charm, such as this Corgi one, so you can walk on sunshine all day long.

Get it from Crocs for $4.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
