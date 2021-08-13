22 Cheap Things To Treat Yourself To Right Now

A soothing lip balm

SPF 25 protection and an antioxidant-rich formula make this balm great if you're prone to dry, chapped lips."Hands down the best lip product I’ve ever tried. I was recommended this by someone on Reddit, and I am so happy I tried it! I’ve experienced severely dry, cracked lips since I was a teenager, and basically everything I’ve tried in the past has failed me on one level or another.