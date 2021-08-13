22 Cheap Things To Treat Yourself To Right Now

Online shopping is fun, especially when you come across a product that’s cute, useful and affordable. If you’re in the mood to treat yourself to something new, we have you covered. From fun mouse pads to shimmery nail polish, here are some great products that won’t break the bank.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A pack of cute pig pens
2
A scalp brush
3
A pair of kitty face socks
4
Or a pair of Corgi socks
5
A NYX Epic Ink Liner
6
A double-circle belt
7
A soothing lip balm
8
A weekly planning pad
9
A Charmander heat-changing mug
10
A Glossier exfoliating bar
11
A Baby Yoda enamel pin
12
A dog-friendly nail polish
13
A Saucemoto Dip Clip
14
A pack of Halloween-themed stickers
15
A microwave cooker
16
A pastel nail polish
17
A clean/dirty magnet
18
A lip-print graphic tee
19
A set of mini kitchen utensils
20
A whimsical trinket dish
21
A pair of cactus dryer balls
22
And a fun Crocs charm
