Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our fur-balls being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
My dad was calling the cat bad so my mom said, "She's not meant to be good. She's meant to look beautiful."— Ali (@eIfcup) November 23, 2022
so-called free thinkers when they see their pet doing a big stretch pic.twitter.com/6tg0UWXmv6— lesbian mothman (@verysmallriver) November 20, 2022
Cats are so good. There’s just a little guy in my house! We hug! We don’t speak the same language! We’re best friends! He bites me! I make up little songs about him! He doesn’t know my name! We fall asleep next to each other!— Arkady (@ArkadyKoshka) November 21, 2022
Everyone after eating Thanksgiving dinner pic.twitter.com/7pq5Oz8tUN— Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) November 24, 2022
highly recommend owning a cat because it makes dealing with every negative emotion a little bit easier. it’s difficult to feel the full weight of crushing reality when a little freak is doing olympic laps around your home after taking a loud shit— Keifer (@DannyVegito) November 20, 2022
Now THIS is what a dog should look like pic.twitter.com/ITEErO8cHY— Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) November 24, 2022
boyfriend is out hunting (picking up food order) while I am domesticating wild beasts (giving cat little kisses)— Dr. Sanjana Curtis! 🦦 (@sanjanacurtis) November 20, 2022
he’s looking at me like I’M weird for NOT being in the cabinet #sammy pic.twitter.com/MzoNSd9SYZ— Imani Gandied Yams🍂 @angryblacklady@mstdn.social (@AngryBlackLady) November 22, 2022
this is the cat pic.twitter.com/oNMwujENEu— cait (@punished_cait) November 19, 2022
Imagine if we didn't have cats and you could only see them in zoos. We'd go and be like "OMG there were these micropanthers in all different colors and they're beautiful and why can't I have one😭" But we DO get to have them and it's amazing! That's what I'm thankful for today.— Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) November 24, 2022
i swear to god. if one of you doesn’t go get fishtopher…https://t.co/fpr71yOUL2 pic.twitter.com/k6lLRoquCg— Molly Clarke (@mollyaclarke) November 24, 2022
there are only two options. for me today— Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) November 24, 2022
1. be so good. and hope my politeness is eventually rewarded. with food
2. be a menace. and take every opportunity i have. to steal the food
The cat is:— Pamella (@pamellalah) November 23, 2022
a) expressing interest in broadcast journalism
b) hates news and wants this all to end pic.twitter.com/xODvmnLZXs
On my flight today I woke up from a nap & an attendant was walking down the aisle holding a pug, saying “we found this pug. Whose pug is this??” And for 3 hours we all just took turns holding the mystery pug until a verrrry stoned man in the last row woke up & was like “Roscoe?!”— Laura Peek at Helium Indy Dec 10-11 (@laurapeek_) November 19, 2022
i tune into the dog show every year to see this beautiful lil freak pic.twitter.com/rCZTrZ5jH7— kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) November 24, 2022
Charlotte refuses to accept that she’s not allowed on my aunt and uncle’s couch and keeps half-standing on it looking at us wistfully. pic.twitter.com/tlQFlu0pWC— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) November 24, 2022
November 21, 2022
This is Basil. He finally found the perfect stick today. Wanted to tell you about it as a reminder to never give up on your dreams. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/y7ylvC2UhR— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 23, 2022
November 22, 2022
tryptophan hit different pic.twitter.com/FhmqvzHRbh— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) November 25, 2022
genius lol pic.twitter.com/a7kVbktVNe— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) November 24, 2022
Somebody just got busted, big time. pic.twitter.com/ugTXL6RcPf— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) November 24, 2022