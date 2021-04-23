HuffPost Finds

22 Amazing Products To Give Your Outdoor Space The Glow-Up It Deserves

String lights, inflatable couches and more things that'll upgrade your balcony, patio or yard.
By Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

As the days get warmer, you’re bound to get really excited to hang out in your outdoor space again.

If you’re looking to add comfy furniture or Insta-worthy decorations, we’ve got you covered. From patio seating sets to twinkling string lights, here are great outdoor essentials that’ll level up your balcony, backyard, deck or patio.

1
A pineapple torch
Amazon
This torch will add a little SpongeBob flair to your garden and provide just the right amount of light for nighttime activities. Plus, you can take off the metal pole part and use it as a table centerpiece!

Promising review: "This pineapple torch couldn't be cuter. I bought a few for my home in Florida and the decor is just perfect. I love how cute they look in my yard even when I am not using them. The tiki fuel that goes with the torches is also great for keeping bugs away." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $32.92.
2
A set of pretty outdoor string lights
Amazon
Turn your balcony, backyard or patio into a twinkling paradise with these beauties that'll look so gorgeous when the sun goes down.

Promising review: "These are so cute and perfect! I have a decent-sized balcony and have been looking to turn it into a relaxing area. I got my lights within a few days and I immediately opened up my package, everything was there, no broken bulbs and a spare bulb. I then tested out the power and these lights are perfectly bright and still set a very calming and intimate scene." — Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in three lengths and three colors).
3
A patio-friendly chair and table set
Amazon
This comes with cozy sponge-filled seats for comfort *and* removable covers you can easily pop off for cleaning.

Promising review: "I purchased this patio set to create an outdoor living space on my front porch. My husband assembled the set in a few hours, and it was ready to be enjoyed. The furniture looks classy, is sturdy, and is quite comfortable. We are thoroughly pleased with the outcome! The little table also has a glass top which gives the set a more expensive feel. I dressed up the set with pillows, pants, coasters, and candles." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $124.99+ (available in four colors).
4
A bocce ball set
Amazon
This game will give you hours of backyard play with the fam on sunny days. Bonus: You'll also get a killer arm and wrist workout.

Promising review: "We have had a few other bocce sets and this one is by far the best. The balls are solid, not water filled, like some others. The balls are a good size, nice weight, and the finish is durable. We like the carrying case as well as the rope for measuring, both of these were additional features that we didn't receive with previous (other brand) sets. We use the set in our backyard and its been great!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (also available in a soft rubber ball set and a light-up LED ball set).
5
A hanging hammock chair
Amazon
This will be your go-to cozy spot when you want to read a book, take a nap or enjoy a drink outdoors. It also comes with two comfy seat cushions.

Promising review: "Hands-down the most comfortable hammock we've ever been in. Something about this chair puts you into REM sleep almost immediately because of how amazing it feels. One friend described it like being hugged by a cloud." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in three colors).
6
A flamingo drink floater for cold beverages
Amazon
Have happy hour while you're chillin' in the pool with this fun beverage holder that won't spill or tip over.

Promising review: "I love these! They work great, no tipping issues at all. These little guys just float around the pool on their own like an inflatable bartender. I found cups and cans fit perfectly snug (even with a Koozie). I leave my Koozie on my bottles for a secure fit and have never had a problem." — Amazon Customer

Get a set of three from Amazon for $13.22+ (available in 16 other designs).
7
And a portable high-top party bar
Amazon
You can safely store water, beer, soda and other cocktail-ready beverages *and* have the perfect corner for making drinks on your deck or patio.

Promising review: "Definitely a good buy! I love the portability and the storage shelf! The easy on/off covering provides an air of privacy. It sets up easy and holds its own! A very versatile year round serving & entertaining tool! I love the carry case that comes with it!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
8
Artificial decorative leaves
Amazon
Transform your outdoor space into a soothing "green" haven with plenty of privacy. You'll get 94x39 inches of this faux material, which is water-resistant and easily wraps around railings.

Promising review: "I am on the third floor and I wanted privacy on my parking lot facing balcony while sungazing. This fit the bill perfectly for me, the zip ties only took a few minutes to attach from the inside I did not attach to outside." — Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in three sizes).
9
An inflatable stool ottoman
Amazon
Prop your feet up while you unwind outdoors. It also doubles as extra seating, just in case your friend or fur baby wants to join you.

Promising review: "Love this little ottoman! Pretty easy to inflate with the included pump. There is the inner part that is inflated and then the cover. I would recommend partially inflating the center and then putting on the cover. I bought this to be used on the patio and that's where it is right now. You do have to add air every once in a while but easy to do." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 11 other colors).
10
A portable grill for small outdoor spaces
Amazon
Easily cook kebabs, veggie burgers and more yummy food, even if you don't have a big balcony, deck or patio. It also has a nonstick coating, which will make whipping up BBQs a breeze with less cleanup.

Promising review: "This is the perfect grill for my apartment balcony. It was easy to clean and it's really nonstick. In comparison to other brands, this actually heat up the plate instead of heating lights. It cooked really well and was very easy to install. I would definitely recommend to purchase this if you have a small balcony." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $161.16.
11
A giant 4 Connect game
Amazon
Bring family game night outside.

Promising review: "This game has provided many hours of fun for family. The first day I received this, my son and husband played for four hours straight. It is a super competition and makes you think several moves ahead. Best money I have spent in a long time. The game is constructed well." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $72.99.
12
An inflatable sofa
Amazon
It's so cozy, comfortable and perfect for the outdoors, you'll forget you're not actually sleeping in your bed.

It doesn't require a pump, either. According to the manufacturer, all you have to do is whisk it through the air to blow it up. Once there's enough air inside, you'll be good to go!

Promising review: "I'm in love with this product! I’ve been using it everyday to chill outside and it’s great! It's easy to set up, set down, and it's super comfy." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $38.98+ (available in 16 colors).
13
A set of outdoor yard drink holders
Amazon
This genius invention will hold your cold beverages, soda cans and vino and keep them off the ground. They're also the perfect height for a camping or patio chair.

Promising review: "One of the best items I have ever bought for the beach and backyard! Whether playing Cornhole or lounging in a chair, your drink is always clean and cold. No more sandy or dirty cans or bottles. It even holds your drink with a Koozie on it!" — Amazon Customer

Get a set of six from Amazon for $37.95.
14
A striped umbrella
Amazon
You'll be sure to get plenty of shade from the sun when it's hot outside with this cute umbrella. It's adjustable and you can move it from side to side to help you stay cool and sunburn-free while you're eating or lounging.

Promising review: "I got the red umbrella for my deck. It is big, beautiful, and the perfect color for good shade on a sunny afternoon. My deck is on the west side of my home and gets direct sun. This umbrella is exactly what I needed. The dark red provides nice shade for relaxing at the table with your favorite beverage and snack. The easy put up and take down is a plus for enjoyment." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in seven colors).
15
Marshmallow roasting sticks
Amazon
If you're having a backyard s'mores night, your marshmallows will get nice and toasty without creating a goopy mess. Each roasting stick comes with two prongs and material that doesn't warm up too much.

Promising review: "I have other telescopic roasting sticks but bought these ones because I find the prong on my other ones a bit too widely spaced. These ones are perfect for roasting a single marshmallow, holding one on two prongs so that it doesn’t rotate as it gets warm. The tips are dull, so they are ideal for young kids to use safely. The pole has a nice rubber end to hold and the metal does not get warm all the way up so it keeps your hand safe. The length of them is great." — Amazon Customer

Get an 8-pack from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in four colors).
16
A nautical-themed patio rug
Amazon
Add a touch of the sea to your outdoor furniture setup. The rug's material also feels nice on your feet and is really easy to clean. (Spills and messes, be gone!)

Promising review: "The colors are what was pictured (often times hard to tell online). It is more textured and detailed than I thought from seeing it online. Also, it washes well. The first day I put it out, my child dropped some chocolate ice cream on it, and I was able to wash it off immediately with just water from a watering can! " — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $40.50+ (available in five sizes).
17
A set of outdoor lounge chairs
Wayfair
Curl up on one of these babies with your fave drink, a juicy novel and a cozy pillow.

Promising review: "These chaise lounges offer the perfect modern look we were going for and as a bonus, the front legs are on rollers, making it easy to move around our pool deck." — Wayfair Customer

Get it from Wayfair for $689.99.
18
Decorative throw pillow covers
Amazon
They'll make your outdoor seating space look a little more comfy and lively.

Promising review: "These pillows are so cute! I bought them originally for my patio and brought them inside due to the rain we’ve had the past few days and now I’m in love with how they look in my dining room! Trying to decide whether to buy another set. I absolutely love these covers and the quality is amazing." — Amazon Customer

Get a set of four from Amazon for $10.99+ (available eight sizes and 19 different sets).
19
A sunshade triangle
Amazon
It can get way too hot outside, and sometimes you need a little more UV protection on your patio. This fabric comes in many sizes, so you can cover and cool down most of your chairs and tables.

Promising review: "My pool is awesome when it gets into the 100s of degrees here in California. We decided to grab a 20x20x20 triangle and holy cow does it do a number on the backyard! Not only does it keep my pool better shaded, but it also keeps the sun off of my back patio during the hottest part of the day."Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six sizes and 12 colors).
20
A splurge-worthy weather pod
Amazon
Have a covered lounge area *and* protect outdoor furniture from impromptu rain showers with this cool pod. There's enough room inside for a loveseat, two cushions and a small table.

Promising review: "It keeps cold wind and leaves out and some heat in. There are zip vents at top to let in fresh air and two zipper doors. This has extended the season for hot tub use, we were able to set up in early March in Chicago area. Would also be fun for around a small picnic table and to sit outside in the rain." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $349.99+ (available in four sizes).
21
A gorgeous solar wind chime
Amazon
Your porch will look like a colorful disco when it's nighttime.

Promising review: "When I first took this out of the box, I thought 'oh boy I don’t know about this,' but I went ahead and hung it up outside to charge. When nighttime came, it started to light up and it is so neat. The colors gently change and none of them are muted. I am so happy with it." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
22
And a waterproof Bluetooth speaker
Amazon
Listen to soothing indie, jazz or R&B music at a picnic table or pool. You won't have to use your computer or smartphone again to play beats outside.

Promising review: "I bought this 2 months ago. I use it every day in the shower and on the weekends while working in the yard. I charged it once when I took it out of the package. It still has 3/4 of a full charge and sounds great. All in all I love my purchase." — Jeremy

Get it from Amazon for $38.49+ (available in eight colors).

