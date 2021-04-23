22 Amazing Products To Give Your Outdoor Space The Glow-Up It Deserves

As the days get warmer, you’re bound to get really excited to hang out in your outdoor space again.
If you’re looking to add comfy furniture or Insta-worthy decorations, we’ve got you covered. From patio seating sets to twinkling string lights, here are great outdoor essentials that’ll level up your balcony, backyard, deck or patio.
1
A pineapple torch
2
A set of pretty outdoor string lights
3
A patio-friendly chair and table set
4
A bocce ball set
5
A hanging hammock chair
6
A flamingo drink floater for cold beverages
7
And a portable high-top party bar
8
Artificial decorative leaves
9
An inflatable stool ottoman
10
A portable grill for small outdoor spaces
11
A giant 4 Connect game
12
An inflatable sofa
13
A set of outdoor yard drink holders
14
A striped umbrella
15
Marshmallow roasting sticks
16
A nautical-themed patio rug
17
A set of outdoor lounge chairs
18
Decorative throw pillow covers
19
A sunshade triangle
20
A splurge-worthy weather pod
21
A gorgeous solar wind chime
22
And a waterproof Bluetooth speaker
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.