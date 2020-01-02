22 Women Win $12.7 Million Lawsuit Against Porn Website That Lied To Them

A San Diego judge has ruled in favor of 22 Jane Does who provided online sex videos to a porn company that lied to them.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Kevin Enright awarded $12.7 million to the plaintiffs on Thursday, saying the GirlsDoPorn website engaged in malice, oppression or fraud by falsely claiming the videos would never appear online, CourthouseNews.com reported.

In reality, the videos were usually posted online within weeks of filming and would quickly show up on porn websites like Pornhub.

The links would often get sent to the plaintiffs’ friends and family. One woman testified that her personal information and a family photo originally posted on her mom’s Facebook page found their way to the PornWikiLeaks website. Others said they lost jobs and relationships and suffered mental health issues as a result of GirlsDoPorn’s actions.

The victims, who were between 17 and 22 when the videos were filmed, were tentatively awarded $250,000 to $500,000 each.

Enright also ordered the website to clearly state that the videos are being posted on the internet and that prospective participants must receive written agreements five days before any shoot, San Diego CBS affiliate KFMB reported.

Also, the company must obtain a participant’s “explicit, unambiguous consent” to “use her name or personal information for any purpose.”

The defendants must also remove any videos or images featuring the plaintiffs from any websites they operate and cannot disseminate those materials any further.

The plaintiffs hold all the rights, title and interest to the pictures and videos produced by GirlsDoPorn, the court ruled.

Along with the civil damages, GirlsDoPorn owners Michael James Pratt and Matthew Isaac Wolfe, along with adult film performer and producer Ruben Andre Garcia and administrative assistant Valorie Moser, are all facing federal sex trafficking charges.

Pratt is also facing two additional charges: producing child pornography and sex trafficking of a minor. He is currently a fugitive and might have fled to his home country of New Zealand, San Diego NBC affiliate KNSD reported.