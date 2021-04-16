23 Beauty Products You Might Not Know You've Been Missing Out On

Revamping your beauty routine can be very exciting. If you’re getting bored of using the same products or running out of essentials, it might be time try something new. Whether you’re looking to add some drama to your lashes or give your complexion a dewy glow, these makeup and skin care goods will level up your regimen.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
An avocado toast palette
A reusable exfoliating Japanese towel
A soft silicone brush
A green créme nail polish
An epilator that'll make hair removal a breeze
A Peripera Ink Tint Serum for velvety lips
A pumpkin spice face mask
Multitasking Egg Mellow Cream
A light-coverage, SPF 40 skin tint
A banana powder that'll help set your makeup
A sulfate-free thickening shampoo
A derma roller to help diminish dark circles and large pores
A Fenty highlighter
And a Fenty Luminizer
A facial hair trimmer
A Glossier Cloud Paint blush
A Kaja heart-shaped lip gloss stick
The BuzzFeed x Birchbox Splurge-worthy Box
A brow gel + pencil
A pack of Dermal sheet masks
A hyaluronic acid serum
A body brush that'll feel like an amazing spa treatment
And a French mascara to take your lashes to new heights
Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.