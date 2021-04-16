23 Beauty Products You Might Not Know You've Been Missing Out On

A Peripera Ink Tint Serum for velvety lips

If you want to give your lips a velvety finish without drying them out, this formula will be a big help. It contains a long-lasting color that won't smudge, as well as hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides."This has the consistency of a liquid lipstick with a glossy finish. Not too sticky, not too drying. Once I apply a full coat, I leave it on while I apply the rest of my makeup. Once I'm finished, I wipe my lips with a clean tissue and I'm left with a perfectly stained lip. I then apply a coat of clear lip gloss so my lips don't dry out.I purchased this with the intention of staining my lips rather than a bold full coverage look. It stains my lips pinkish-red, making them look 'alive' and juicy.