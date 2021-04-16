HuffPost Finds

23 Beauty Products You Might Not Know You've Been Missing Out On

Spring-ready palettes, a six-in-one multitasking cream and more beauty goods you'll want to add to your routine ASAP.
By Nusrat Sultana and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Revamping your beauty routine can be very exciting. If you’re getting bored of using the same products or running out of essentials, it might be time try something new. Whether you’re looking to add some drama to your lashes or give your complexion a dewy glow, these makeup and skin care goods will level up your regimen.

An avocado toast palette
Matte and shimmery eyeshadows make this palette a great pick for spring. From rosé pink to avocado toast green, there are so many shades that'll add a pop of color to your eyes.

Promising review: "The colors are amazing and they last forever! They are extremely pigmented and I love the matte and glitter combos!" — Danielle

Get it from BH Cosmetics for $18.
A reusable exfoliating Japanese towel
It gently scrubs dead skin off your bod, so you can have softer arms and legs. You can use it in the shower whenever your skin is starting to feel a little rough.

Promising review: "This is a holy grail! It does take time to get used to due to its rough feel, but once you start to use it daily, it's hard to use anything else! Nothing else gives me such a clean feeling on my skin during my showers. I use to have very bad skin conditions all over my body: eczema, body acne, dry patches, and dark spots. This helped clear basically everything, and now I'm more confident in showing my skin in public than I have ever been. It soaks up very nicely, and you can feel all of the dirt that's on your skin from day-to-day activities getting scrubbed off. The long length is great for reaching in hard to reach spots, such as your back. Since it's extremely rough, I would advise against using it on your face." — Jay G.

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.39+ (available in five colors).
A soft silicone brush
Give your face a deep clean with this silicone brush that removes makeup and excess sebum without irritating skin.

Promising review: "I was looking for a soft scrubbie for my face and when I saw this cute little guy, I knew it'd be perfect — and it is! The top is scrubby but not too abrasive, so I can scrub pretty hard without it scratching the bejeezus out of my face. There is a sponge inside that fills up with whatever soap I'm using so I don't have to worry about running dry. I use a stick cleanser, rub it on my face, scrub away with this thing, and rinse it out under the water. The inside sponge is removable so if you don't like it for some reason, you can just take it out. I bought this thing months ago and it is still in perfect condition with daily use and its adorable little face is still intact. I mean, just look at it. How could anyone not want it in their life immediately?" — TF

Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
A green créme nail polish
You'll immediately think of pine trees when you wear this gorgeous shade on your nails. It's a one-step polish (so you won't need a base coat or top coat) and vegan, plus it's infused with strengthening ingredients like argan oil, pro vitamin B5 and vitamin C.

Get it from Orly for $9.99.
An epilator that'll make hair removal a breeze
This gadget removes fine and thick hair at the root, so you don't have to shave your arms and legs as frequently. It also has two speed settings and massage rollers to make the hair removal process more comfortable.

Promising review: "I haven't shaved my legs in months and used to have to every three to four days. I've seen the best results on my armpits; I used to shave them every other day but since I epilated two weeks ago, I've seen no hair growth and no hair shadow. Way more convenient than waxing, too, because you can target individual shorter hairs as they grow in rather than waiting for everything to grow back a certain length." — k3upikachu

Get it from Amazon for $39.94.
A Peripera Ink Tint Serum for velvety lips
If you want to give your lips a velvety finish without drying them out, this formula will be a big help. It contains a long-lasting color that won't smudge, as well as hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides.

Promising review: "This has the consistency of a liquid lipstick with a glossy finish. Not too sticky, not too drying. Once I apply a full coat, I leave it on while I apply the rest of my makeup. Once I'm finished, I wipe my lips with a clean tissue and I'm left with a perfectly stained lip. I then apply a coat of clear lip gloss so my lips don't dry out. The stain lasts forever. I purchased this with the intention of staining my lips rather than a bold full coverage look. It stains my lips pinkish-red, making them look 'alive' and juicy. This staining power is strong."K

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 10 colors).
A pumpkin spice face mask
Minimize breakouts, tighten pores and enjoy a heavenly pumpkin spice scent with this face mask that's packed with antioxidants, pumpkin seed and kaolin clay.

Promising review: "Love this mask! I have bought a bunch in the past from different companies and this one is by far the best. It has really helped my pores. I have horrible blackheads and this has really unclogged them and made my pores smaller. Will definitely be ordering again." — Tracy

Get it from Pumpkin and Spice for $27.
Multitasking Egg Mellow Cream
It's a firming cream, eye cream, neck cream, serum, priming moisturizer and sleeping mask — in one product! Apply this ~eggcellent~ formula whenever your complexion needs a pick-me-up.

Get it from Soko Glam for $36.
A light-coverage, SPF 40 skin tint
Conceal dark circles, shield your face from the sun, and give your complexion a dewy finish with this lightweight, non-comedogenic skin tint. To use, dispense a small amount in your hand and apply it like a serum around your cheeks, T-zone and under-eye area.

Promising review: "Makes my skin look naturally luminous. I love that this product has SPF 40. It is a natural and clean formula that leaves my skin feeling hydrated, plump, fresh, and glowing. I feel like it is making my skin better, not just looking better. It is so gentle, no irritation at all, and it doesn't have a heavy fragrance. My skin looks dewy and radiant. It applies very easily and a little goes a long way. I feel like but is well worth the price, and I may have to purchase this again. I am extremely pleased." — Jessica

Get it from Ilia for $48 (available in 30 shades).
A banana powder that'll help set your makeup
This brightening setting powder blurs well and leaves your face with an airbrushed finish.

BuzzFeed writer Nusrat Sultana, who swears by this formula, said: "I love using this to set my makeup because there's never any cakiness — it makes my makeup look fresh and bright so it doesn't oxidize or fade. The airbrushed effect is everything."

Get it from The Crème Shop for $14.
A sulfate-free thickening shampoo
Coconut water and mimosa flower work together to provide volume and gently cleanse your hair. If your strands need a body boost, this sulfate-free shampoo will get the job done.

Promising review: "I would give six stars if it were possible. I have fine hair. This shampoo leaves my hair light and clean. It doesn't dry it out, and it doesn't weigh it down. It smells great, a little like coconut with a hint of citrus, not cloying or perfume-y. And surprisingly, my wet hair is a bit easier to run the comb through than with my other shampoos. For years I've used a terrific salon product, quite expensive, but with COVID it became unavailable so I figured I'd try something new. Like my salon shampoo, this one is concentrated so you don't need to use much. Even the container is well made with a sturdy cap and a chunky container that is less likely to topple from a shower caddy. And I appreciate the environmentally friendly features. Most of all, though, I'm really happy with what it does to my hair." — Sam

Get it from Amazon for $6.28.
A derma roller to help diminish dark circles and large pores
It's so easy to use: First, wash your face and pat it dry. Then, once you've sterilized this product, roll it back and forth over your skin four to five times before switching directions for another four to five rolls. After you're done, apply a repairing serum or moisturizer.

Promising review: "My derma roller arrived very quickly and was packaged to perfection. I've only used it less than a week and can already see a difference in my skin. I primarily purchased this to help my hyperpigmentation serums sink into my skin deeper, which it's totally doing! My dark spots have already started to lighten with only three uses (I use the roller every other day). If you're on the fence about purchasing this, just do it! You won't regret it." — lmarvin

Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
A Fenty highlighter
Give your cheeks, collarbones and eyes an iridescent glow with this buildable cream-to-powder formula.

Promising review: "I am a shimmering pink princess with this highlighter. I have swatched it all over my chest, shoulders, and cheeks. I have lost my mind over the Fenty highlighters. I put them on even when I don't leave my house 'cause I love them that much. I just feel beautiful with it on. Folks looking at me like I lost my mind cause I'm at home with a full face of makeup on and not even going anywhere. My kids are just shaking their heads cause I'm crazy about this product. Oh, and don't ask to borrow it cause the answer is no! My only problem with these highlighters is I can't decide which one to wear."Jazzy Red

Get it from Fenty Beauty for $36 (available in nine shades and as solos or duos).
And a Fenty Luminizer
If you want a sun-kissed glow all year long, this luminizer will make it look like you just went on an island vacation.

Promising review: "I bought this in June or July and I love that I picked this one. It smells great, keeps your skin soft, stays on until you shower, and glows so beautifully!! I'm going to be purchasing the other ones!" — BunnyGlow

Get it from Fenty Beauty for $59 (available in three shades).
A facial hair trimmer
Stubborn hairs on your chin, cheeks and upper lip are no match for this tool. No waxing or tweezing required.

Promising review: "Bought this to replace a similar trimmer that had stopped working. So glad I bought this. It works a million times better than any other trimmer I have ever bought. The blades are so sharp, yet remove hair painlessly. I use this to groom the hairs outside my nose and my upper lip hair. Gets the hairs all the way to the skin. For the price you will not be disappointed! I’ve paid the same price for real crappy ones that don’t work half as good as this, or are cheaply made. This is a great, solid, well-made product that works exactly as described." — jmama3

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A Glossier Cloud Paint blush
Tint your cheeks with a hint of color that's buildable, blendable and sheer.

Promising review: "Literally incredible. Cloud Paint makes me instantly look alive. So easy to put on. I didn't realize how lifeless I looked before I put it on. It doesn't get better than this. Seamless, intriguing, and lasts forever. I am in love." — J

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in eight shades).
A Kaja heart-shaped lip gloss stick
Supple, buttery-soft lips are possible with this pretty gloss stick, which contains nourishing argan and plum seed oils and doesn't feel sticky.

Promising review: "I love how moisturizing this product is! I’ve bought three of these and will absolutely continue to purchase them. It is right between a lip balm and lipstick where it provides more pigment than a tinted lip balm, but is not as in your face as a lipstick. It’s also very moisturizing when you apply, and after it wears off it leaves an even, light lip stain so you still have some natural-looking softer color left on your lips. Hunny Bun is a great your-lips-but-better color." — jessicacwang

Get it from Sephora for $17 (available in nine shades and two finishes).
The BuzzFeed x Birchbox Splurge-worthy Box
It comes with a Smashbox Cosmetics Photo Finish Foundation Primer, First Aid Beauty Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask, Saturday Skin Pretty Pop Probiotic Power Whipped Cream, Glamsquad The Untamed Texturizing Finishing Spray, Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Liquid Liner, Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer, Glamglow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask, Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask, and a ColourPop Cosmetics Lippie Stix in Love Life.

Get it from Birchbox for $62 (and take an extra $10 off with discount code BUZZFEED at checkout!).
A brow gel + pencil
Your arches will look fuller and fluffier — and stay in place — with this two-in-one brow gel and pencil. It easily fits in a backpack or purse, in case you want to touch up your brows while you're out and about.

Promising review: "I threw out my expensive brow pomade after using this. This glides on and is so easy to use. My brows look great in just about a minute. And the color recommendation was spot on." — Brittany

Get it from The Lip Bar for $14 or from Target for $13.99 (available in three shades).
A pack of Dermal sheet masks
Treat yourself to some self-care time. These masks contain collagen and vitamin E to help keep dryness at bay and wake up tired skin.

Promising review: "These sheet masks are legit. I use one every night, it has been week one and my skin has never looked better! My skin feels smooth, it looks soft, clear, bright, and glows! Not only does it work on me but my mom has been using them with me and there has been obvious improvement in her skin texture. After washing my face at night, I slap one of these babies on for 30 minutes and remove the sheet. Massage the extra essence into my skin and neck and I wake up with dewy, soft, supple, and glowing skin. My skin stays moisturized all day. I can’t live without these now. The price is so worth it for the results." — Amy

Get a 16-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
A hyaluronic acid serum
Quench thirsty skin with this gentle serum that'll boost hydration and leave your skin super soft.

Promising review: "So affordable with great results. I’ve used it every day and night after washing my face for the past month and I’ve seen a great difference in how hydrated my skin is. Worth every penny!" — reedlapage

Get it from Sephora for $6.80+ (available in two sizes) or from Amazon for $20.95 (in size large).
A body brush that'll feel like an amazing spa treatment
Bring the spa to your home with this body brush that'll gently exfoliate and massage you.

Promising review: "Great exfoliator. I had itchy skin and realized it was from dry skin that needed to be exfoliated. This did the trick! My skin feels so smooth and I'm not having to resist scratching in public like some dirty bird any more lol. Love this product. And it's lasting. Others have said it is flimsy or that bristles come out easily, that has NOT been my experience at all. I am not gentle with mine at all and all my my brush is still intact and as strong as ever. I'm happy with my purchase." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
And a French mascara to take your lashes to new heights
Add some drama to your lashes and say goodbye to clumping, thanks to this mascara that'll lift, add volume and not flake.

Promising review: "This is the best mascara I've ever owned and I've tried everything. It makes my lashes so long that people think I have falsies. It does not clump, does not crumble and flake, stays on all day, and comes off super easy when I use my makeup remover. The brush is plastic too which I love and usually this mascara lasts me for six months without drying out." — Stasy

Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in four shades).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

