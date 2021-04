23 Beauty Products You Might Not Know You've Been Missing Out On

A soft silicone brush

Give your face a deep clean with this silicone brush that removes makeup and excess sebum without irritating skin."I was looking for a soft scrubbie for my face and when I saw this cute little guy, I knew it'd be perfect — and it is!There is a sponge inside that fills up with whatever soap I'm using so I don't have to worry about running dry.The inside sponge is removable so if you don't like it for some reason, you can just take it out. I bought this thing months ago and it is still in perfect condition with daily use and its adorable little face is still intact. I mean, just look at it. How could anyone not want it in their life immediately?" — TF