"HuffPost Parents, that is my kiddo yesterday at the far end of the conference table waiving. She is 9 and I am a PhD candidate who works at a research hospital. I have the profound privilege to work at a place where I can bring my child with me if I do not have care. And childcare costs for the summer surpass my graduate researcher pay, and so she is with me often. This is only possible because the director doesn't mind. Most of us in my division have kids, and none of us are here trying to save humanity from disease for money. We have to make it work without sacrificing the relationships we have with our kids." -- Becky Richards-Steed