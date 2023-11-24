23 Things From Nordstrom So Gorgeous You'll Probably Want To Add Them To Your Closet Immediately

Popular items from this list:
A Levi’s teddy coat, because sometimes you need to leave the house feeling like you’re still wrapped in your duvet
A pullover lounge set to help you add some pizzazz to your usual at-home get-up
The Skims soft lounge dress, because while many people try to replicate it, nothing fits quite like the real deal
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A Levi's teddy coat, because sometimes you need to leave the house feeling like you're still wrapped in your duvet
Promising review
: "It’s so comfy, soft and warm and it goes with most of my daily outfits whether it be jeans, joggers, sweats, or leggings. So happy with this purchase, and on sale too! Love." — Slary
A pullover lounge set to help you add some pizzazz to your usual at-home get-up
Promising review:
"This Ugg set is just perfect. After recovering from a brief illness, this is just what the doctor ordered. I can hang out in my home yet feel like I’m still stylish. It’s lightweight and is a perfect three-piece outfit." — SueK
An Ugg Tazz platform slipper that's comfy to walk in both in and out of the house
Tons of reviewers mention needing to size up, and I agree — if you're between sizes, your best bet is to choose the next whole size up!
Promising review:
"These are awesome! Super soft, good traction, and the slight back holds your foot comfortably and securely so the platform is easy to walk in. I bought these to wear while I recover from a broken leg since the shoe is as tall as my walking boot and they’re perfect! I’ll wear them for years to come. " — Grace32
A cropped sweater so you can serve major polo vibes without freezing-cold lawn games
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this sweater. I love how thick the material is and how it holds its shape. I mostly wear it with leggings so more casually. I wear it multiple times a week from Zoom meetings to playdates at the park. I’ll most likely buy a second color based on how often I wear this!" — CollRiley
A cute mini skirt inspired by Gisele Bündchen's cameo in "The Devil Wears Prada"
Promising review:
"I love this skirt! I wish it came in more colors. Perfect mini without being too short! I’ve styled it with knee high boots or ballet flats for day time." — maddyrrose
The Skims soft lounge dress, because nothing fits quite like the real deal
Promising review:
"So comfortable and elegant the texture is so soft and feels like a second skin!" — Cindysayde
A pair of brushed fleece tights so you can wear your favorite A-line skirt or sweater dress without freezing your legs off
Promising review:
"I'm headed to a conference next month and given the frigid temperatures in those conference rooms I knew I needed something warm. Read the other rave reviews about these tights and I can now add my name to the list. These fit perfectly, look great and are so nice! Warm and soft indeed. Thinking about giving them as a gift for all my girlfriends." — Caroline80
A crewneck sweater that adds just a touch of coolness with its vertical stitching and a slouched fit
Promising review:
"Love this sweater! Very cozy but not too hot. Material is soft and color is beautiful!" — katiemarina
A TikTok-favorite Marc Jacobs tote bag in a sturdy leather design
Promising review:
"If you’ve been thinking of you should or shouldn’t … YOU SHOULD. It’s the perfect size for everyday. Prob going to buy more in different colors." — VallVall
And while we're on TikTok-famous pieces, a pair of Favorite Daughter pleated pants designed to look amazing on everyone
Promising review:
"I loved the fit in these trousers. They are a timeless piece for your wardrobe. Super comfortable and long enough to wear high heels. I am definitely going to buy them in another color!" — I love these pants
A puff-sleeve sweater that's a little unique
Promising review:
"This sweater really shows off your curves and maybe even enhances said curves. The color is delicious and so soothing to the eye." — KayRayPutty
A pair of straight-leg jeans to help you align with your all-black wardrobe while introducing a new cut to your closet
Promising review:
"These jeans fit great! Stretchy material and hit at all the right places. Was decently high waisted but not too tight, which makes it great for wearing to a desk job. I am 5’4 and these jeans are not too long to wear with sneakers or flats!!" — Spalmer13
A fuzzy knit scarf that'll instantly up the cozy-and-cute ante for any outfit you're wearing
Promising review:
"Will get a lot of use out of this with variety of jackets and looks. Especially for the price point." — dandbmom
A sleek leather mule, because you need a fancy-looking shoe that's both comfy and easy to slip on
Promising review:
"I love a mule, and this pair in silver steals the show! I received a ton of compliments wearing these. A little stiff, but nothing I couldn’t work with. Fits true to size." — 50FashionablyThriving
A sparkly fit and flare dress that's (almost) as fun as you are to wear to your holiday parties
Promising review:
"Loved this dress. Bought it for New Year's Eve and it was a hit. I usually a 16 but got it in a 14 and it was a great fit. Dress is a little stretchy." — thursdayafternoon
An AllSaints half-moon crossbody that's a mix between a crossbody bag and a fanny pack
Promising review:
"I wore this bag all over Europe on a recent trip and it was PERFECT! Fit my phone, wallet, sunglasses, and Chapstick - all the essentials. It lays flat and isn’t too bulky. It could easily be dressed up or down! The leather is really soft but doesn’t scratch easily! Absolutely love this bag!" — KenzEg
A pair of aviator sunglasses to bring some instant '70s vibes to your fit while protecting your peepers
Promising review:
"These are perfect to add a little edge to your Spring & Summer outfit. Also love that they are 100% UV protection." — TiannaB
A sweater vest, because vests are in — but not in a boxy '90s way
Promising review:
" I was impressed by the fabric content of wool and cotton. The cut and style of this vest is classic and trim. I usually wear an XS or S in Madewell garments, but knew I wanted this to be less fitted, so I ordered a medium. Perfect for me. The armholes are not restrictive, allowing for a greater variety of long-sleeved woven shirts with just the right tie(!) and/or silk scarf. A keeper." — Gena54
A pair of high-rise faux leather pants, since this past fashion month was all about leather, leather and more leather
Promising review:
"These faux leather slacks ARE better than leather. They are so soft and buttery. Feels like real leather." — DeAnna Sproul
A pair of tube hoop earrings so you can add a statement without straying too far from your neutral-leaning palette
Promising review:
"These are very pretty and as large as they are, they are not heavy. I will be purchasing a silver pair also!" — Zoomzoom
A pair of suede cowboy boots, because cowboy boots are everywhere
Promising review:
"Very comfortable and true to size impressive style can wear with anything (dress, shorts, jeans, skirts, rompers, etc.)" — Carla H
A pair of waterproof boots to help you traverse any meteorological happenings in your city
Promising review:
"These boots are so incredibly warm and comfy! I've been wearing them everywhere since they arrived and definitely recommend them to keep your feet cozy and dry. The traction is really good in the snow, not great on ice, but not any worse than anything else. They do take some effort to get on and off, which I don't mind, but if you want something you can slide on and off hands-free these won't work. I do really love them though!" — Rachel
And a half-zip pullover with a bouclé knit to amp up the warm and cozy vibes
Promising review:
"The best cozy sweater for still looking put together." — Hbfo