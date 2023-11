23 Things From Nordstrom So Gorgeous You'll Probably Want To Add Them To Your Closet Immediately

A pair of waterproof boots to help you traverse any meteorological happenings in your city

"These boots are so incredibly warm and comfy! I've been wearing them everywhere since they arrived and definitely recommend them to keep your feet cozy and dry. The traction is really good in the snow, not great on ice, but not any worse than anything else. They do take some effort to get on and off, which I don't mind, but if you want something you can slide on and off hands-free these won't work. I do really love them though!" — Rachel