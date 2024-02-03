23 TV Character Problems That Could Have Been Easily Resolved If They Had Just Used Their Brains And Communicated

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which irritating TV conflicts could have been quickly resolved if the characters literally just talked. Here are some of the best examples:
🚨 Warning: MAJOR spoilers ahead!!! 🚨
First, on "Bridgerton," when Daphne and Simon both wasted an entire episode thinking that the other hated them.
On "Stranger Things," if the police had literally just asked Eddie what happened instead of assuming that he [SPOILER] killed Chrissy.
On "Teen Wolf," if Scott had taken two minutes to listen to Stiles explain what really happened with Donovan.
On "Normal People," if Connell had simply asked Marianne to stay.
On "Ted Lasso," when Nate left the team because he mistakenly believed that Ted didn't appreciate him.
On "Ginny & Georgia," when Max and everyone were totally clueless about Ginny and Marcus' romance all season even though their feelings were SO FREAKIN' OBVIOUS.
On "Pretty Little Liars," if the girls had reported A to the authorities from the start.
Also on "Pretty Little Liars," when Aria literally insisted her mom go on the trip with Zack and then got mad when she...went on the trip.
On "New Girl," if Jess and Nick had just immediately addressed the awkwardness of her walking in on him naked instead of avoiding each other and making it into a huge deal for an entire episode.
On "The White Lotus," if Paula had texted Kai and warned him that Nicole was on her way back to the hotel room.
On "Gilmore Girls," when Luke found out he had a secret daughter and just...didn't say anything about it to Lorelai (his fiancée) for months???
On "The Office," when Jim took the job in Philadelphia despite it obviously not being okay with Pam.
On "The Fosters," if Callie had just gone to her mom for help, like, 99% of the time.
On "The O.C.," if anyone had just taken two freakin' seconds to actually listen to Ryan's very valid concerns about Oliver.
On "Friends," if Ross and Rachel had clarified what "taking a break" actually meant.
On "Gossip Girl," if Chuck had told Blair the truth about what was going on with Jack instead of literally trading her for a HOTEL.
On "Sons of Anarchy," when Gemma killed Tara all because of a misunderstanding.
On "Grey's Anatomy," when Meredith immediately iced Lexie out on their first day of work together, ensuring that they started off on the wrong foot.
On "Beverly Hills, 90210," if Jackie had told Mel about her pregnancy right away instead of telling Kelly, her teenage daughter, first.
On "90210," when Annie literally spent months being ostracized by all of her friends because Liam refused to tell everyone who he really slept with on prom night.
On "Cobra Kai," if Daniel and Johnny ever just had a freaking conversation.
On "Degrassi: The Next Generation," when Spike automatically assumed Snake would want nothing to do with the baby, and they nearly called off their wedding over it.
And finally, on "One Tree Hill," if any of the characters — but ESPECIALLY Lucas — literally just communicated!!!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.