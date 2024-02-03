23 TV Character Problems That Could Have Been Easily Resolved If They Had Just Used Their Brains And Communicated

On "90210," when Annie literally spent months being ostracized by all of her friends because Liam refused to tell everyone who he really slept with on prom night.

The CW

"This whole storyline was incredibly infuriating. One of the big reasons that Naomi didn't believe that Annie and Liam didn't sleep together was because Liam refused to tell her who he actually slept with: her sister. He didn't want to tell Naomi because he thought that would hurt her even more, which, yes, it would, but by not telling Naomi the truth from the start, Annie ended up paying the price. She was ostracized by her friends and Naomi truly put her through hell for weeks all because she thought Annie hooked up with him. I don't know why or how Liam didn't just tell Naomi the truth the moment he saw how Naomi treated Annie. Instead, he just let it go on for months."