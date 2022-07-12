Shopping

The 23andMe Genetic Testing Kit Is Over 50% Off For Prime Day

Get meaningful genetic insights, connect with your ancestry and learn how to make health-conscious decisions based on your personal DNA.

Save up to $120 on this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096XB53YW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62cb3dbbe4b06e3d9bb6cfc1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" popular genetic testing kit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cb3dbbe4b06e3d9bb6cfc1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096XB53YW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62cb3dbbe4b06e3d9bb6cfc1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> popular genetic testing kit</a>, plus a premium membership, during Amazon Prime.
Save up to $120 on this popular genetic testing kit, plus a premium membership, during Amazon Prime.

23andMe — the popular genetic testing kit that provides users with meaningful insights into their DNA — is a tool for connecting participants with their origins and gaining insight into their genes. Today and tomorrow only, two versions of this kit and the accompanying personalized health reports are up to 52% off for Amazon Prime Day.

After using the kit to capture your DNA sample and submitting it to the company for analysis, 23andMe provides an easy-to-read health reports include everything from your predisposition towards certain illness, how you might react to medication, potential allergies, and more raw data for further exploration with the help of a professional. There’s also a detailed ancestry service in both of the 23andMe kits which provide family trees to connect with relatives.

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle and DNA Kit (52% off)

This kit comes with 180+ personalized genetic reports in addition to one full year of premium membership.
This kit comes with 180+ personalized genetic reports in addition to one full year of premium membership.

This kit comes with 180+ personalized genetic reports, access to the company’s full ancestry service, plus one full year of access to these ongoing exclusive reports and features that get delivered and updated throughout the year.

$108.99 at Amazon (originally $229)

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service and DNA Kit (50% off)

This kit comes with 150+ personalized genetic reports in addition to ancestry-related insights.
This kit comes with 150+ personalized genetic reports in addition to ancestry-related insights.

This best-selling kit has nearly 26,500 five-star-ratings on Amazon, comes with 150+ personalized genetic reports, and full access to 23andMe’s ancestry service.

$98.99 at Amazon (originally $199)

If you’re concerned about privacy, 23andMe promised that your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. In other words, you decide what you want to learn and what you want to share. Below, see why customers were satisfied with their choice to get genetic testing done with 23andMe.

Promising reviews for 23andMe genetic testing kits:

“I had a DNA test that cost $5000 because I had a rare cancer. For $250, I could have gotten the SAME result that they were looking for with this test! Now THAT, I state emphatically, is a good reason to choose this company. So, I paid (out of pocket, mind you) a lot of money to find out something that changed the course of my cancer treatment. The fact that I may not have had to do that floors me. And I had something to compare it to. If my defective BRCA2 gene didn’t show up in these results, I would have come on here and told everyone to not buy one of these kits. But it did, along with some pretty good info about what that means.” ― julesinrose

“I learned so much! I come from a single deceased parent household and have nobody to ask about my medical history. I had no idea I was a carrier for certain serious medical illnesses and could potentially pass those down to my children in the future. I would’ve never had any reason to have been tested without 23 and Me. Now I can plan my future family safely.” ― Sorry About This

“This DNA test from 23andMe gives you a huge amount of raw data. If you’re looking for medical information (not just ancestry), you are getting your money’s worth. However, due to FDA regulations, they aren’t allowed to interpret it for you beyond some very basic (and frankly unhelpful) reports. This is true for all DNA testing companies when it comes to medical information. The good news is that you can upload your 23andMe data to other websites and receive detailed reports. Promethease.com gives you detailed reporting for just $5 - everything from vulnerabilities to diseases, to genes associated with personality traits. Another commenter mentioned the MTHFR mutations, which are associated with many chronic illnesses. Geneticgenie.org will run your 23andMe results specifically related to these genes, and the report is free. And if you can afford it, the best way to interpret your results is to make an appointment with a genetic counselor, who you can find through NSGC.org. So, you’re paying for the data with this test, and it’s just a few extra steps to understand the data.” ― Eileen

“Great service and appears quite accurate. Easy to use and a good App that connects you to your genetic relationships. Health and geographic ancestry information is available through DNA comparisons.” ― WJ Nelson

“I bought this for my mom and we found out she has both genes for macular degeneration (which my great grandmother also had) and a mutated COPY for one of the genes as well. She has three total genes for this, I am getting myself tested now as well. All other aspects for the test were extremely accurate too. We knew we were Lithuanian and that showed up too and we even learned some family tea!! Highly recommend it.” ― Julia Kelley

