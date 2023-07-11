23andMe Genetic Testing Kits Are 50% Off For Amazon Prime Day

“I really like this test. It was so easy to do. Just get the tube, spit into it, seal it, send it out and then wait. A few weeks later, you have a lot to read and learn about yourself. I chose to do 23 and Me specifically because the majority of my immediate family had used the service and I wanted to be in the same database. It was very interesting to see everyone I already knew was my family compare genetic make-up with each other. It was also cool to confirm that I have Iranian blood, I knew my mom is half Iranian, but because I look very undeniably white, I thought maybe I didn’t get any, lol. I did and my mom also got that confirmation because she never knew her father, but her mom always told her he was Iranian. Actually, she’s currently using the service to talk to all of the relatives she has found on the site that have Iranian blood to see if they can give her any leads on her father. It’s a very long story but at least now she’s able to connect with family she never had before. The site itself is very easy to navigate and is seemingly quite accurate. It gives you options to hear about specific health problems, in case you don’t want to know too, which is nice if you wouldn’t want to find out what you may be predisposed for. I would recommend doing this test for sure.” — Otto

“This was a great investment for me. I learned a lot about where my ancestors really originated, and I learned a lot about what various diseases I am at risk of developing in the future, but more importantly which diseases I am not likely to develop because based on their results, I did not carry several of the genetic variants for diseases that my grandparents and other family members have died from, so that was a big weight of worry that is now out of my mind. Their tests were also able to tell me a lot of things I already new but never thought about... I also learned that I am a direct descendant Niall of the Nine Hostages, who was an early high king of Ireland. He is responsible for taking Saint Patrick hostage from Britain, obviously before he was a saint though. Anyway I had never heard of Niall before I used 23 and Me, and if I had heard if him, then I never in a million years thought that I was a direct descendant. You will learn a lot about yourself and a lot about from where your ancestors once lived if you buy this product. They also have the option of participating in genetic research, which could eventually help to lead to cures for many diseases that cause a lot of needless suffering in the world. It is a little pricey, but knowledge is priceless.” — David Miller