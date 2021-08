24 Products For Anyone Who's Too Lazy For A Full Face Of Makeup Everyday

A TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum

With 51,000+ 5-star reviews and a formula that's like a fairy godmother for skin (it brightens, softens and helps minimize hyperpigmentation), you'll be glad you added this serum to your regimen."This serum is just as amazing as everyone says it is. I am 67 years old, and I have light melasma on both of my cheekbones. I have done *everything* to get rid of it. I wear SPF 50 to 70 on my face 365 days a year, and I've done that for decades. I also drink a lot of water. It looked as good as it was going to get.Every morning when I look in the mirror at my face, I marvel at how smooth it looks for my age. This is such a terrific product. I just finished my first bottle and I'm on to my second one!" — Rabid Reader



Get it from Amazon for $19.99.