24 Products For Anyone Who's Too Lazy For A Full Face Of Makeup Everyday

Lengthening mascaras, brow pomades and more beauty goods that'll cut your routine in half.
Nusrat Sultana and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Applying makeup is fun, but sometimes you’re not in the mood to go all out on your face. If you’re looking for easy, time-saving beauty products that’ll give you the looks you want, we have you covered. Here are lengthening mascaras, brow pomades and more beauty essentials that’ll help streamline your regimen.

1
A Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint
Amazon
Swipe on this velvety lip tint to add a subtle hint of color to your lips in seconds. (No lip liner or lipstick required!)

Promising review: "I have this in several colors and always love how it colors my lips and lasts all day without me having to reapply because of the stain effect. You don't need to worry if the color is there. If your lips feel dry, just rub some lip balm over them — the color stays! You can also build up the color for intensity or swipe it once and blot for a natural-looking gradient stain." — Nusrat Sultana

Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 10 shades).
2
A Stila eyeshadow
Amazon
Add a little sparkle to your look with this eyeshadow that's shimmery and easy to apply.

Promising review: "I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS STUFF. Great glitter payout with little to no fallout if you do it correctly (apply it after the rest of your eyeshadow), and you don't have to worry about the mess of glitter glue and messy loose glitter. I have accidentally slept in this overnight twice and was able to rock the glitter eyeshadow to work the next day with no touchups. And I didn't even use an eyeshadow primer either time, although I did use setting spray. Give this a go if you are looking for sparkly eyeshadow." — Stephanie

Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in nine shades).
3
A Youthforia BYO Blush
Youthforia
This color-changing blush oil reacts to the pH of your skin, so you'll get your own shade of blush that works for you. It'll add a subtle highlight to your cheeks!

Youthforia is a woman-owned small business known for their eco-friendly makeup products.

Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glow-y color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer

Get it from Youthforia for $36.
4
An Essence Lash Princess Mascara
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Take your lashes to new heights with this affordable mascara that'll make them look fuller, longer and a little more dramatic.

Promising review: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." — Emma Lord

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5
A Son & Park Beauty Filter Cream
Soko Glam
Illuminate your skin with pearl and flower extracts for a filter-like effect. You'll have a brighter and smoother complexion without a lengthly routine.

Promising review: "This cream does create a 'filter' effect, like a light iridescent shimmer that smooths out pores and just feels lustrous on your skin. A little goes a long way, and it feels wonderful under my foundation. It doesn't make my skin oily, just soft and smooth. I love this cream!" — Mary M.

Get it from Soko Glam for $32.
6
A red NYX matte lipstick
Amazon
This bold, pigmented matte lipstick stays on for hours and looks really pretty on your lips.

Promising review: "Perfect Red is the best name for this lipstick because that's what it is, perfect! The shade is so complimentary to my skin tone and leaves my lips looking gorgeous. It's a true, bright red with a ton of pigment. I had no issues with bleeding or excessive transfer. It looks awesome both matte, and with a gloss on top. If you want undeniably bombshell lips, you have to get Perfect Red by NYX. For a budget-friendly lipstick, this one is pure luxury!" — Shannon Pippin

Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in 41 colors).
7
An eyeliner stamp
Amazon
Create the perfect cat-eye with this stamp that'll make it look like you got your makeup done, when IRL, you just did it yourself.

Promising review: "I am a 50-year-old woman who is ridiculous about trying out new makeup trends. I have been wearing my eyeliner winged since my teen years, and although I have gotten pretty good at applying my wings, I always seem to have one thicker than the other, or at an odd angel, most likely due to my eyes not being perfectly even. So when I saw a review of this product, I thought, what the heck, I will try it. Well, ladies (and guys who wear liner), this winged liner set is one of the best purchases I have ever made in the cosmetic world. It is so simple and I can't believe how quickly I was able to give myself the absolutely, flawless wings! If eyes could fly....worth every penny." — Molly A. Kasdan

Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
8
A Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss
Amazon
Make your lips look plumper and keep them hydrated with this non-sticky, shiny lip gloss.

Promising review: "I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THE gloss. You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." — Natalia

Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in 15 shades).
9
A L'Oréal Lumi Glotion
Amazon
It enhances your natural glow with a subtle highlight, so you can achieve a brighter complexion without feeling like a disco ball.

Promising review: "I mix this with my regular foundation it gives my 60-year-old face a fresh, dewy and natural look. Highly recommend for mature ladies." — rmvandee

 Get it from Amazon for $11.44 (available in three shades).
10
A Kulfi Kajal Eyeliner
Kulfi Beauty
All you have to do is line your eyes and that's it: this highly-pigmented liner provides a creamy glide and long-lasting color that won't smudge.

Kulfi Beauty is a South Asian woman-owned small business. They sell many beauty staples, including creamy eyeliners and soft headbands.

Promising review: "Love this eyeliner. It goes on so smooth and once it sets, doesn’t smudge!" —Laura

Get it from Kulfi Beauty for $20 (available in five shades).
11
A TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
With 51,000+ 5-star reviews and a formula that's like a fairy godmother for skin (it brightens, softens and helps minimize hyperpigmentation), you'll be glad you added this serum to your regimen.

Promising review: "This serum is just as amazing as everyone says it is. I am 67 years old, and I have light melasma on both of my cheekbones. I have done *everything* to get rid of it. I wear SPF 50 to 70 on my face 365 days a year, and I've done that for decades. I also drink a lot of water. It looked as good as it was going to get. Now, my skin looks even better and the melasma has never been lighter. Overall, my skin tone just looks very even and smooth. Every morning when I look in the mirror at my face, I marvel at how smooth it looks for my age. This is such a terrific product. I just finished my first bottle and I'm on to my second one!" — Rabid Reader

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12
A Dear Dahlia Dream Velvet Lip Mousse
Dear Dahlia
It has a whipped-like texture and a soft-focus finish that you can use on your cheeks, eyes and lips for a monochromatic look.

Dear Dahlia is an Asian woman-founded vegan K-beauty brand dedicated to bringing out each woman's timeless beauty. From setting powders to lip stains, you'll find lots of amazing cosmetics for your regimen.

Get it from Dear Dahlia for $31 (available in 18 shades).
13
An Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint
Ilia
It offers SPF 40 protection and provides light coverage, so you can save time on applying foundation and sunscreen.

Promising review: "Makes my skin look naturally luminous. I love that this product has SPF 40. It is a natural and clean formula that leaves my skin feeling hydrated, plump, fresh and glowing. I feel like it is making my skin better, not just looking better. It is so gentle, no irritation at all and it doesn't have a heavy fragrance. My skin looks dewy and radiant. It applies very easily and a little goes a long way. I feel like but is well worth the price, and I may have to purchase this again. I am extremely pleased." — Jessica

Get it from Ilia for $48 (available in 28 shades).
14
A Besame Cosmetics mascara
Besame Cosmetics
Give your brows and eyes a vintage-inspired look with this three-in-one mascara, eyeliner and eyebrow fill.

Besame Cosmetics is a family-owned small business based in California that sells cruelty-free and sensitive skin-friendly cosmetics. Their makeup products are long-wearing and come in reusable packaging.

Promising review: "I have a hard time with regular mascaras. I wear glasses and some of it gets on them or runs, etc. No such issues with this one. I use some setting spray to wet it instead of water and I’m good to go. I use it as eyeliner AND mascara. Stays out, looks great and doesn’t get goopy. I love this product!" — Nishtha

Get it from Besame Cosmetics for $25.
15
An EM Cosmetics Tinted Lip Luminizer
Nusrat Sultana / BuzzFeed
Use this gloss, lip balm and lipstick in-one if you want to moisturize your lips and give them a hint of color.

Promising review: "This has such an amazing one-of-a-kind quality! Gives your lips a nice, healthy and plump look that also appears natural." — Sydney

Get it from EM Cosmetics for $22 (available in five shades).
16
An IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream
Sephora
If you're looking for full matte coverage and sun protection, this CC+ cream gets the job done and helps streamline your beauty routine.

Promising review: "The coverage is beautiful, hydrating and offers great SPF protection. It also does NOT smudge off and stays on all day without creasing or making my T-zone too oily." — ScarletSA

Get it from Sephora for $39 (available in 11 shades).
17
An Undone Beauty Cream Palette
Amazon
Tint your cheeks and lips with this buildable and blendable formula. It's also divided into three sections varying from sheer to opaque for customizable color.

Promising review: "Just received this. In the package it looks more pink than coral, but when applied, it's true coral color comes through. I see this lasting quite a long time, as just a simple pat of the top sheer-stripe picks up enough pigment for my lips and one cheek. Just love this and can't wait to try other products!" — BostonChic35

Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in three shades).
18
A Stila Liquid Lipstick
Amazon
Reapplying makeup is annoying and this gorgeous lipstick will prevent you from doing so: it's formulated to stay on your lips for up to 12 hours!

Promising review: "Best lipstick I have ever purchased! I have searched forever for a nude lipstick that will look good with my extremely pale and yellow/pink skin tone. Most colors are too dark, or when applied they turn too red or too purple. I ordered this in Caramello. It's perfect! The formula is very nice and creamy. It goes on lighter and then dries darker. It stays on all day with no need for reapplication unless you have been eating." — Victoria

Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 19 shades).
19
An Etude House Eye Stick
Amazon
Give your lids a little glow with this eye stick that provides long-lasting color and has a creamy texture.

Get it from Amazon for $6.20+ (available in three shades).
20
A Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip
Beauty Bakerie
Get bold, beautiful and smudge-proof lips that'll brighten up your look and require little to no re-applying throughout the day.

Beauty Bakerie is a Black-owned business known for their cute, bakery-themed makeup and skincare products, including egg-shaped blenders, sugar lip scrubs and more!

Promising review: "I bought my first Lip Whip over a year ago and fell in love with it immediately, so when I saw Beauty Bakerie was having a sale I had to buy another! The long-wearing formula is the real winner! This will last through most meals, is transfer-proof within minutes of application and when it does fade, it fades very gradually so you don't need to reapply more than once throughout the night. These are honestly the best liquid lipsticks I have purchased from any brand, and I definitely plan to buy more lip whips soon!" — Eleni

Get it from Beauty Bakerie for $20 (available in 17 shades).
21
The Balm Mad Lash Mascara
Amazon
Get the volume you want for your lashes without curling and double-coating mascaras. Just swipe this on and they'll look more dimensional and fuller.

Promising review: "This is my holy grail mascara. Every time I think 'Is there a better option out there?' and try another brand, I immediately regret it. This mascara lengthens, adds volume and it does it all with minimal clumping. I’ve been using for this years and the formula has never flaked once. Super easy to remove, even though you’ll probably never want to." – Roshelle

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $20.
22
An Etude House Gel Lip Tint
Amazon
If you want a sweet pout, this gel lip tint provides long-lasting color and helps keep chapped lips at bay.

Promising review: "It smells so good, feels good on the lips, leaves a great color stain, cute packaging and doesn't cling to dry spots on the lips. Overall, very happy with this product. I would recommend and would repurchase." — Jaylinn

Get it from Amazon for $5.23+ (available in six colors).
23
A Glossier Boy Brow Grooming Pomade
Glossier
Fluff and tame your brows with this grooming pomade that'll help you achieve amazing arches without lots of upkeep.

Promising review: "This is by far the best brow product that has ever existed. The formula isn’t too crunchy, it doesn’t smell weird and it doesn’t smear. It makes my brows look beyond what I ever dreamed they would look like. This product volumizes and thickens my brows perfectly. I’ve already recommended Boy Brow to everyone I know!" — Jade

Get it from Glossier for $16 (available in five shades).
24
And a Maybelline gel-cream blush
Amazon
It'll leave a dewy finish, not clog your pores and add a subtle tint to your cheekbones.

Promising review: "I really like this blush. It doesn't dry so fast that you can't work it into the skin. I put a few dots on my cheek and then blend it in with a duo fiber brush and it works really well. It isn't oily at all and it lasts really well on my cheeks without fading or needing to be topped with a powder blush for longevity. It looks natural and I love that I can wear it with a full face of makeup or without any makeup and both ways it looks very natural. I'll buy more when I run out." — urstandingonmytoes

Get it from Amazon for $5.98 (available in six shades).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
