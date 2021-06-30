HuffPost Finds

24 Products That'll Help You Go To Sleep So Much Faster

Soft pillows, temperature-regulating blankets and more things that'll help you drift off to dreamland.
By Maitland Quitmeyer and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Getting quality sleep is a challenge sometimes. Whether you’re dealing with noisy neighbors and night sweats, it can be hard to drift off to dreamland after a stressful day. If you want to improve your sleep routine, check out these soft pillows, noise machines, temperature-regulating blankets and more helpful essentials.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A pair of two-tone PJs
Amazon
They're made with moisture-wicking fabric, so you won't wake up in a pool of sweat.

Promising review: "I spent hours researching a pair of pajamas that would make me comfortable because I am having horrible night sweats and have been for a year and a half. I ordered these pajamas a few days ago and they are the softest most comfortable pajamas. I haven’t felt any sweat on my body and have slept like a rock in the last couple days! I bought the short sleeve and shorts pajama set and absolutely can’t tell you how much I love these! I will be getting more when it becomes winter! So thankful for these pajamas and giving me a great nights rest finally!" — Ellen Brooks

Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in women's sizes S–4X and 13 colors).
2
A pack of LED-dimming stickers
Amazon
Keep your room dark and don't let routers, TV and other bright electronic lights ruin your sleep sanctuary.

Promising review: "OH MY GOD! Game-changer! For the first night ever I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed! I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave!" — Amazon Customer

Get over 100 stickers in various sizes from Amazon for $7.89.
3
A white noise machine
Amazon
Tune out noisy neighbors, street traffic and scary house creaking noises with this device that generates white noise.

Promising review: "This is the best sound machine ever. I stayed in an Airbnb in Vermont and they had this in the room. I just had to buy my own. This thing turns on and the next thing I know, the sun is rising.I mean my head hits the pillow and I'm out. This is portable, though right now with the pandemic it may not matter how portable it is. It does not take up a lot of space on my end table, it's easy to store when I don't want it out during the day. The sound is so soothing. I'm glad I don't have to keep that 10-hour YouTube video of white noise on my computer every night." — LC

Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
4
Or an electric sound machine
Amazon
It has 20 different sound settings (white noise, campfire, rain, brook and more) that'll help you ease back into sleep.

Promising review: "This looks modern and super cool on my nightstand. The sound quality is rich and sounds much better than I anticipated. Every once in a while I run across a product that is just so darn good that my quest for a better one ends. This is such a product. This is the last kind of sound/white noise machine I will ever use. Easy to travel with too! Buy this! You and your sleep will love it." — Cinthia

Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in two colors).
5
A set of 100% bamboo sheets
Layla Sleep
You'll be sleeping better, thanks to silky soft, sleep-cool fabric designed to keep your body comfortable in bed.

Promising review: "So soft, fell asleep in record time. Perfect temperature, not too cold and never feels hot." —Luis F.

Get a set from Layla Sleep for $85+ (originally $135+; available in sizes twin–Cal king and in white and grey).
6
An aromatherapy mist
Amazon
Spritz this mist on your bedding to make it smell like soothing chamomile and lavender. You'll feel a little more relaxed before you take a nap.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7
A Lasko tower fan
Amazon
Stay comfy all night long with the white noise of the fan and great air flow that'll keep your bedroom cool.

Promising review: "This thing is tall, which is great because if you put it in your room or office, it gets around and cools the entire thing. I highly recommend this tower fan. Mine doesn’t have a smell or making any kind of noise. It’s actually has a comforting sound that’s easy to fall asleep to." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $63.69+ (available in two styles).
8
A weighted blanket
Amazon
Reviewers swear by this cozy essential that's helped them reduce anxiety, insomnia and stress. Wrap yourself in it before bed and you'll be comfy when it's time to sleep.

Promising review: "It's the soundest and best sleep I have ever had in my life. And the comforting weight on my legs and boy just eases those RLS symptoms and drifts me off to a sound sleep! It is so hard to describe the feeling of peace and comfort the minute you lay it on your body. I actually ordered the 15-pound blanket for my weight and height because I wanted the extra weight just in case. I decided to go ahead an order a second one if I have an emergency situation and need even more weight on my legs. This product is phenomenal to say the least!" — DeAnn Barksdale

Get it from Amazon for $49.80+ (available in 15 sizes and 42 colors).
9
Or a Bearaby weighted blanket
Bearaby
It'll provide the same soothing weight and doubles up as chic home decor.

Promising review: "I have this in the cooling version (in the color avocado) and let's just say I've used it quite a bit in recent times. The large knit style is super chic, and the organic cotton is breathable (and there's nothing in it to create the weight *other* than cotton, so no uncomfy glass beads). I *love* it, and it's actually extremely cute, looking like a regular old fancy blanket! It's heavy, but still I take it from bed to couch and back to bed all the time as I WFH." — Maitland Quitmeyer

Get it from Bearaby for $249+ (available in three weights and seven colors).
10
A pair of blue light blocking glasses
Prive Revaux
Wear these protective frames whenever you're typing on the computer or reading your phone before bedtime.

Promising review: "I have these glasses (hi, that's me pictured above) and these really help my eyes feel less tired and dry after staring at a screen all day." — Maitland Quitmeyer

Get them from Prive Revaux for $39.95 (available in five colors).
11
A Philips sunrise-mimicking light and alarm clock
Amazon
Gradually wake up and wind down before bed with multiple settings that'll mimic a sunrise and sunset.

Promising review: "I like the dusk option for going to sleep. I set it for 30–60 minutes and read until it's too dark and I drop off to sleep. An additional bonus is that since I'm no longer using my cellphone as my alarm clock, I practice better sleep hygiene and keep my cellphone out of the bedroom. It is a significant investment but it has been worth it." — MsEdinger

Get it from Amazon for $99.95.
12
A Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Enjoy a few chapters without keeping the lights on, so you (or your bed partner) can relax before you drift off to dreamland.

Promising review: "I use my Kindle Paperwhite (the previous, non-waterproof generation) before bed every night, and after reading for awhile, I turn down the brightness to a low level just slightly dimmer than I'd want — after a page or two, my brain goes 'Nope!' and shuts off to sleep. And it helps me not even start thinking the anxious or negative thoughts that *usually* keep me up at night." — Maitland Quitmeyer

Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four colors, two storage sizes and with or without special offers).
13
A Tuft & Needle adaptive foam mattress
Tuft & Needle
No more sagging or discomfort — just hop in, pull the covers up and you'll probably want to stay in bed for a while.

Promising review: "I love my bed! This mattress has really minimized my tossing and turning, as well as my insomnia. I’ll lay down for five minutes and I’m out like a light. I wake up in the mornings thankful and refreshed." — Dsmith

Get it from Tuft & Needle for $405+ (originally $450+; available in sizes twin–California king).
14
Or a bamboo mattress pad
Amazon
Create a breathable, cloud-like layer over your mattress to avoid feeling too hot while you sleep.

Promising review: "My discomfort while sleeping had gotten to the point where I honestly dreading laying down each night (and this girl normally loves her sleep). I finally broke down and did some research about mattress toppers/pads and this one kept popping up as the best reviewed. I had high hopes when I ordered it and I am not disappointed! It’s only been two nights, but those two nights have been the best sleep I’ve had in weeks! It’s soft and cushy and seems to hug my body exactly how it needs to in order to provide support. I love this mattress pad and only wish I would’ve purchased it sooner." — Shannon G

 Get it from Amazon for $100.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king).
15
A Nodpod
Amazon
This weighted blanket-sleep mask will feel so good on top of your eyes, especially if you're trying to get comfy before resting.

Promising review: "Really enjoying this purchase. I have a history of insomnia, and often have a racing brain at night, which makes it hard to keep my eyes closed. The Nod Pod adds the perfect weight, though I almost want it a bit heavier! Superb for daytime cat naps, and MIGRAINES, too." — Christine T.

Get it from Amazon for $34.
16
A CozyPhones headband
Amazon
Avoid sleeping with painful earbuds and wear this comfy headband if you want to listen to your favorite playlist before bed.

Promising review: "The sound quality is decent but they're sleep headphones. If you're looking for DJ headphones, don't buy this. Buy this if you're looking for something to run sleep meditations, quiet music, etc. through. For aforementioned purposes, these headphones are wonderful. It will provide a decent level of audio without overheating your face." — Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $16.97.
17
An herbal sleep pillow
La Aquarelle / Etsy
Tuck it under your pillow so you can fall asleep while feeling like you're in a field of calming lavender flowers.

Promising review: "The scent is beautiful, strong but pleasant! It’s small enough to keep at the side of my pillow for an added sleep aid. I love it, thank you!" — Hannah Doolan

 Get it from La Aquarelle on Etsy for $13.07+ (available in five scents).
18
An essential oil diffuser
Amazon
Make your sleep space smell like your favorite essential oils as you stare into the soothing 3-D effect.

Promising review: "I ordered my product and received the next day! I was so excited that as I opened I accidentally dropped the glass portion which shattered! I emailed the seller and they not only sent the glass part but a whole new diffuser! Amazing! Thank you. Super beautiful! I turn on my fave light, pour a few drops of my fave oil and sleep like a baby!" — Isela Aragon

Get it from Amazon for $33.97.
19
A pair of blackout curtains
Amazon
They'll block out sunlight and be so helpful if you're sleeping during daylight hours.

Promising review: "These curtains are amazing! I work third shift, hung them at 8 a.m., and it was darker than it is as night. Makes my room super cool, very dark and allows me to rest without a problem. I hung these with a room darkening curtain rod. No light passes through. Beyond worth the money. Love these curtains." — Andrea

Get two panels from Amazon for $20.90+ (available in 10 sizes and 28 colors).
20
A Goldilocks-approved pillow
Amazon
It contains shredded memory foam, so your head is never too high or two low. It'll be just right while you're laying down in bed.

Promising review: "My neck pain is completely gone and every night yields such wonderful, comfortable sleep. The pillow itself is supportive without being hard or immovable. I love it. My boyfriend bought a matching one. We are very, very happy customers! Also, I never write reviews so it’s a big deal that something affects me enough to write about it." — Gabrielle

Get them from Amazon for $59.99 each (also available in king-size).
21
A U-shaped body pillow
Amazon
You'll adore this cocoon-like pillow that'll help keep your body aligned in bed.

Promising review: "This pillow saved me! I was not sleeping at all. Tossing, turning and couldn't get comfortable. I am not pregnant, I just needed additional support for my back which this provides and has helped ease hip and leg aches. It also keeps me in one spot so I don't wake myself up constantly moving around, but allows me to easily maneuver if I need too and I fall right back to sleep. My dogs love it too. I will often find them snuggled up in the middle of it under the blanket. Have no issue with the fluff. I throw it in the dryer every other time I wash the cover and flip it over often sleeping on both sides." — Karen

Get it from Amazon for $46.59+ (available in four sizes and seven colors).
22
A nighttime journal
TarcherPerigee
This creative notebook is filled with interactive pages and reusable activities to help your restless mind unwind before it's time for bed.

Promising review: "Lee Crutchley's book is the literary answer for insomnia. This is the perfect book to keep by your bedside when counting sheep just isn't doing the trick to send you off to dreamland. Open 'The Nocturnal Journal' to any page and let your imagination run wild. It's a good idea to keep a pencil or pen handy to answer the questions posed on some pages. Exploring some of the thoughts that are keeping you awake will definitely help you calm them down, answer them or help put them to bed so sleep will come more easily." — Dee Long

Get it from Amazon for $16.
23
A "365" temperature-regulating blanket
Muslin Comfort
It's designed to be used 365 days a year, so you don't wake up too cold or too warm after a restful slumber.

Promising review: "I have to admit, I was skeptical that this blanket would be enough to keep us warm at night, in the winter and when I first saw it/held it, I was even more doubtful. But after one night it was clear that even though it feels light, this blanket is cozy! I haven’t woken up too hot or too cold since it arrived. I love how soft and luxurious it is. Absolutely worth every penny!" — Muslin Comfort Reviewer

Get it from Muslin Comfort for $169.99+ (available in sizes oversized twin–oversized king and three colors).
24
And an all-season duvet insert
Amazon
If you like to stay cuddly all year long, this down alternative will keep you cozy and warm without overheating your body.

Promising review: "I have insomnia and this is exactly what the packaging says: 'an adult security blanket.' It keeps you warm without getting too hot and it’s light and fluffy." — Alby Yasmeen Sumague

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes twin–oversized king and 21 colors).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
shoppingSleepbedtimebeddingpajamas