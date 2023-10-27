24 Products That'll Help Upgrade Your Life For Under $25

Popular items on this list:
A trending milky "nail concealer" in a sheer, buildable neutral shade
It offers a polished but close-to-natural vibe that helps cover discoloration. If less is more when it comes to your beauty routine and you're tired of going to salons, this'll change the game.
Promising review:
"This stuff seems to be magic. Goes on flawless with no base coat, dries nearly instantly, gorgeous color
(two coats), no wear after two days. And I’m a person who can NEVER apply sheers properly." — RZH
A pair of Dan-O's low-sodium seasonings that are good on pretty dang much everything
Dan-O's is a TikTok-beloved
small seasoning business! Check out their full selection here
.Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks.I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go-to seasoning." — Heartcri
A rainbow cat charmer to upgrade your cat's life
It's from the same brand as the top-selling classic Cat Dancer toy
, so no wonder it has a lot of fuzzy fans.BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes writes
: "I have this exact toy for my cats, and it's easily their favorite thing to play with — and they have a lot of toys
. I first noticed they loved string because they tore apart a mouse toy that was basically string wrapped around a plastic mouse shape — they didn't care about the mouse, but they loved the torn-apart string (aka literal trash at this point). I got this rainbow toy because I realized they really just wanted to chase long tail-like objects, and they sure do light up whenever they see me pick up this wand and know that it's playtime. I love that it's long, so I can just sit on my couch and whisk it around the area, and even shy little Chicho, who likes to sit further back and watch while his older brother plays (as seen in the GIF above), can still bat at it. It's a super simple toy, but the amount of joy it'll probably bring your kitty is worth every penny."Promising review
: "We bought one of these about five years ago, and it was a hit. It has been well used and finally starting to fray a bit. We have a new kitten, and she absolutely loves this toy. Like others have said, she will drag this thing around and bring it to us to get us to play with her.
I just ordered another one." — Jayster
TheraBreath oral rinse reviewers and TikTokers swear by for fresh breath that lasts
Check it out on TikTok
! Promising review:
"TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat.
This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
A LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream that's vegan and here to hydrate and de-puff those dark circles
Promising review:
"Most surprisingly this made the area around my eyes seem firmer — the tiny lines have vanished. A lititle goes a long way. I plan on using LilyAna products forever. ❤ The moisturizer with Retinol
is also awesome!" — Sm
A set of four adjustable stacking bracelets for a luxe-looking arm party on the cheap
Some reviewers say they're also able to wear them as anklets! They come in 10 different styles.Promising review:
"This bracelet set is very high quality. The cubic zirconia one looks strikingly real. I have sensitive skin and it did not break me out. The seller even included a personalized note with the package. Highly recommend." — Genevieve S.
A set of stainless-steel towel hooks coated in protective, grippy rubber
Promising review:
"A very sturdy shower hook! I’ve had these on my wish list a while and I’m glad I got them. The rubber sticks well to the shower glass and they’re very heavy duty
!" —April Bennett
A super chic set of four stackable geometric trays
Promising review:
"This little tray set is delightful. You can split it up to individual small trays for a catchall/keys/change etc. You can use the larger base tray for holding fruit or as a trivet for a tea pot. The set also is great fun for little kids who can then use it as a puzzle. I am looking forward to it being available in a number of colors and sizes. I would most certainly buy more." — Sue Zak
Exfoliating foot peel booties you just wear for an hour, then await dramatic results
Promising review:
"I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth
! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy
. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." — Beth
A mini wire initial to add some personal flair to your desk or bookshelf
This little cutie (it's 5 inches tall) is from a small wirework art business based in Istanbul, Turkey!Promising review:
"Such a simple and elegant decoration!" — Daisy Obst
Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner, which requires zero scrubbing, rinsing or power washing
Promising review:
"I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs. plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations.
When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." — PM in NH
An Eos shea butter shaving cream that claims to provide all-day moisture
Promising review:
"This is a must-buy! I have dry sensitive skin and I love this stuff! It truly leaves your skin hydrated and smooth!!!! Will use this forever!" — Sarah
A set of four adorable peel-and-stick adhesive hooks featuring feline friends who pop up when you hang something
Check them out on TikTok
. Promising reviews
: "These are so cute and easy to install. My husband always forgets to put his keys away so I got these to try to condition him into hanging them up. Now he has a little friend say hello when he gets home." — leaaffy
Cerave's hydrating cleanser, a National Eczema Association-certified formula
Promising review:
"Obsessed!!!!!! This face wash is sooooo hydrating! Soo comfortable and non irritating on the face. My skin is dry and sensitive and this cleanser is forever a staple for me.
My skin doesn't feel tight after use or have that nasty feeling film. And for the price of this value size, I recommend buying off Amazon!" — Kingdm
An as-seen-on-"Shark Tank" car seat buckle release tool
Promising review:
"What a fantastic invention! I am a new grandma with thumb arthritis, and opening the buckle on my granddaughter's car seat was next to impossible for me
. This little device was the best purchase ever! No effort, I simply place it over the buckle, press down and the buckle unlocks! I ordered two and I’ll keep one in my daughter's car and one in mine. You’ve made a happy grandma even happier!" — Shopping Maven
A whimsical smiley flower bathroom rug for a groovy upgrade
Promising review:
"I’m so in love with this bath mat! It absorbs water so it dries fast and its soft to stand on. I love this cute design! Cheery for my bathroom! Makes me smile!" — Drhonda fitzroy
A high-fashion-looking scrunched satin headband
It's from Black woman-owned small business Fibs & Fables
, which focuses on creating gorgeous hair accessories to help people of all hair types feel fabulous. This is available in three colors.
A Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm if you're tired of having to keep reapplying moisture to your lips
Promising review:
"LITERALLY BEST EVER!!! In the winter my lips are so dry and I have a bad habit of ripping them, this fixed my lips within a day! I am definitely only ever buying this forever." — Elaina Rivera
A downright chic banana stand to instantly earn you the superlative of coolest kitchen
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop.
A water-based, pH-neutral potion that can work its magic on all types of stains and fabrics
Check out a TikTok of the Emergency Stain Rescue
in action! It's made by small business The Hate Stains Co.Promising reviewz:
"I've tried Shout wipes, stain removal pens, and all the other tricks in the book. This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. I followed the directions, got the fabric wet, sprayed it on, and left it to chill for an hour.
When I came back, I was dumbfounded. I can't believe I didn't have this sooner, I'm about to buy a gallon!" — Mark Bogumil
"I got a super-noticeable stain on the front of my favorite sweatshirt that I could not get out no matter what I tried. It's been months, and NOTHING has worked...until now.
A couple of spritzes of this stuff and the stain has shrunk and faded to the point that it's barely noticeable! While it's not completely gone, one use of this spray has done what eight months, half a dozen other products, and more elbow grease than I thought possible couldn't do.
The stain is rapidly dying, and I think one more wash will kill it completely. Can't wait!" — Abitahooey
An anti-frizz microfiber towel designed specifically for drying all hair types faster
Promising review:
"This was the first time I ordered this product and I am extremely happy. It is going to be on my forever list. If you use hair towels you should try this one, I believe you will be happy with it." — Toni Delia
An insulated stainless-steel water bowl, because your pets deserve super refreshing cold water
Promising review:
"Yesterday it was 80 degrees outside.
I filled this bowl with half ice and half cold water at 10 a.m. for the dogs. I am not sure how fast the ice melted but the water was still very cold at 10 p.m.
The dog bowl was in the shade of course. I just started using this bowl but so far it’s great. The pups love cold water especially in the summer." — Stephie
Vanicream moisturizing cream, aka the MVP for dry, itchy sensitive skin on your face and body
Promising reviews:
"Swear by this stuff for sensitive skin.
I have sensitive skin due to rosacea and skin allergies. My dermatologist recommended Vanicream Lite Lotion for my face. It was OK, but then I discovered this stuff — the moisturizing cream in the pump. The Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is fantastic — my rosacea is so much better since switching to this stuff. It keeps my sensitive skin happy and protected.
I even use it during the summer months with no problems. Vanicream made a fantastic product!" — S
"Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46 years old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!!
The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" — Alisa Griffey
Emily Cromwell Designs/Etsy
The cutest mini fall notepad because new season = new stationery
This Sutton, Massachusetts–based small biz makes some of the cutest and most colorful stationery you ever did see, plus lots of tees, stickers and other flair for book lovers!