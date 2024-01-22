24 Subtle Signs That Often Signal That A Restaurant Is, In Fact, VERY Good

"This might sound random, but if there's a fish tank, take a look at it. If it's clean, you can bet the kitchen is, too. Restaurants stay in shape by having thorough, daily cleaning routines. Fish tanks get dirty very quickly if they're not taken care of just like kitchens do. If the fish tank (which is not vital to the functioning of the restaurant and also a pain for the employees to clean) is in good shape, it's a part of that routine. You can bet that everything else is in good shape as well."

Carlina Teteris / Getty Images