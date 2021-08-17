HuffPost Finds

24 Summer Beauty Products That Actually Do What They Say They Will

Lightweight lip balms, color-safe shampoos and more summer beauty goods you'll want to stock up on.
Ali Faccenda and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Summer is in full swing and you may be on the hunt for some beauty goods that’ll withstand chlorine, sweat and sun exposure. From barely-there lip balms to brass-free shampoos, here are beauty essentials that’ll live up to their promise all season long.

A tube of Glossier Ultralip
Glossier
Apply this buttery balm to your lips, so you can add a subtle hint of color and moisturize them after spending time in the sun.

Promising review: "This is an amazing lip product for summer. It's hydrating and not sticky (which is in my opinion, the worst thing about glosses). I love applying a light coat and then blending it in with my finger so it isn't too shiny but it looks great without blending too. I find that in the summertime, regular lipsticks and liquid lippies can be way too drying so this balm is the perfect hybrid between lipstick and gloss. It has a gorgeous sheen that looks natural and healthy. You can even apply it on the high points of your cheeks for some glow and a pop of color (no need for blush!)." — Ali Faccenda

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in nine shades).
A Denman Hair Brush
Amazon
Detangle and shape curls with this brush that'll cut your styling time in half during the summer months.

Promising review: "I love this brush! I ordered because I saw a YouTube video of a girl with curly hair using it, and her curls came out amazing! I always do wash-and-gos, and I usually would only brush/comb my hair in the shower style it once I was out, but sometimes if I waited a little longer to style it, my hair would get dry and frizzy. It would be almost impossible to get my curls defined without getting back in the shower. With this brush, now all I have to do it spray my hair with water, put product in it, comb it through with this brush and my curls are poppin'!" — Kirstie

 Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three styles and eight colors).
A First Aid Beauty Repair Cream
Sephora
If you're prone to dry skin in the summer, this Ultra Repair Cream contains shea butter and oatmeal to help alleviate flaking, itching and redness.

Promising Review: "I absolutely LOVE this moisturizer. I’m a total beauty addict, and there isn’t much I haven’t tried in the way of skincare. This product really stands out! It has an amazing, thick texture and a lovely scent. I was blown away when I put this cream on my face. It felt so soothing and took away the redness! I can’t recommend this moisturizer enough to anyone who has sensitive skin, has a skin condition like eczema or is like me and uses strong skincare products. Plus, it’s insanely moisturizing. That being said, it is not one of those moisturizers that you use and it instantly soaks right into the skin. This cream does actually feel like a cream, but I wouldn’t say that it feels greasy. I will always have a big tub of this stuff around for sure. It really does work wonders on dry skin!" — ilamarie10

Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in three sizes).
An Essence Lash Princess Mascara
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Take your lashes to new heights with this mascara that'll make them look fuller, longer and a little more dramatic without a lot of makeup.

Promising review: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." — Emma Lord

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
A Touch in Sol Primer
Amazon
Smooth out pores with this gentle primer that'll prep your complexion for makeup. It also contains green tea extract, which can be helpful for sunburned skin.

Promising review: "Even after only the first use, I was blown away by this primer. I honestly didn't think a primer could do what this one does. It went on very smoothly and didn't feel greasy whatsoever. All during my super long day at work (12-hour shift), my makeup didn't budge and my face looked so smooth and satin-y under my makeup. I have moderate to severe acne so my skin is generally fairly oily, but it's has also been very dry lately, and this primer made it so my makeup didn't crease at all or cling to dry patches on my skin. I can't emphasize enough how surprised I was every time I went to the bathroom and looked in the mirror to see how smooth my makeup still looked." — MMkay13

Get it from Amazon for $15.50.
A Maybelline Concealer
Amazon
It'll help conceal dark circles and brighten under eye skin, even if you stayed up way too late at a pool party.

Promising review:I love this concealer! I am pale and the brightener has a slight pink undertone, so it works well to cancel out any darkness under my eyes, but also works as a concealer too. It doesn’t feel dry under my eyes. I always have a hard time finding a concealer that I love because most make my under eyes look dry/cakey even though they seem well moisturized before. I love how well this conceals but still feels so lightweight!" — One Whisper

Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in 17 shades).
An Olaplex Hair Treatment
Amazon
Revive your damaged, dry and thirsty strands with this amazing hair treatment that'll come in handy between salon visits.

Promising review: "For the price of this small bottle I had very high expectations, and it truly delivered! This is not a hair conditioner. As it says on the bottle, it is a 'hair bonder.' I am 55 years old and I dye my gray Asian hair every 3–4 weeks. This makes my hair very frizzy and dry-looking no matter how much I condition. After using this twice — I washed my hair first, towel dried it, applied Olaplex, left it on for 10–15 minutes each time, did a quick rinse, towel dried it, and then blow dried it — the result is just amazing! No more frizz and fly-away hair. That was two days ago and still looks good." — SusannaF

Get it from Amazon for $28.
An Indian Healing Clay Face Mask
Amazon
You can treat your skin to this spa-quality mask that'll help deep clean pores clogged from sweat, debris and heavy SPF products.

Promising review: "This stuff works great to help clear up your face quickly. I have a teenage son with normal acne and whenever he uses this then I notice a difference right away. It makes your skin feel fresh and super clean." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
A pack of "Zombie" face masks
Amazon
You'll briefly look like zombie while applying this face mask, but it'll be worth it, because it'll help tighten your pores and give you baby-soft skin.

Promising review: "At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skin care regime. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results! I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different and in a good way lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" — Judi Bragg

Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $20.85.
A She Is Bomb Collection Edge Control
Amazon
Smooth and lay your edges (if you want to!), so you can rock top knots during the summer months.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this edge control. I have tried so many edge controls that did not work from all price points. Some edge controls would slick my edges down, but after an hour or two, it would need to be reapplied or it wouldn't slick my edges down at all. My hair absorbs everything I put in my hair. So I was so amazed at how well this edge control not only slicked my edges down but kept my edges slicked down all day. I apply it in the morning and when I return home in the evening my edges still look the same. I have natural hair, but with this edge control, my hair looks permed. This edge control is by far the best that I have ever tried. I normally purchase it from my local beauty store. I like it so much I was telling my husband about it and he ordered it from Amazon for me. It is so worth every penny." — Jamie Morgan

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
An eyebrow control gel
Amazon
Tame stubborn eyebrow hairs with this clear gel, so you can enjoy amazing arches all season long.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff. I have a bare minimum makeup look and this stuff is part of it! I actually use it even if I don't fill in my brows at all. This stuff is able to go on thin enough for me to not feel it but thick enough to hold the hairs where I want them until I take it off. I don't have any extra wax or residue, it lasts until I remove it and does not have any smell or tint to it. I take my brow shape pretty seriously since that seems to be what I'm complimented on more than anything else. You will not find anything this good for a price in the same ballpark." — Nina

Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
A Paula's Choice exfoliant
Amazon
Gently exfoliate your skin and say goodbye to impurities (blackheads, enlarged pores and even self-tanner) with this non-abrasive formula.

Promising review: "I have acne-prone skin that is combo-to-oily with large pores, and this stuff has truly been a lifesaver! Like this is literally witchcraft in a bottle and my new holy grail! Ditch your harsh scrubs and give this a go, your skin will thank you." — Philena

Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in two sizes).
An eyeshadow primer
Amazon
Swipe this on your eyelids before applying eyeshadow, so your makeup won't melt off on a hot day.

Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac and Urban Decay, they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae

Get it from Amazon for $13.48.
A Fanola No Yellow Shampoo
Amazon
Don't fret if you like to go swimming, because this shampoo will help tone down brassy hues and prevent your blonde hair from fading.

Promising review: "I never write reviews, but this shampoo is amazing. I always struggle with brassy tones almost immediately after getting highlights and I can never find a good no-yellow shampoo until now. My stylist recommended this and it did not disappoint. After leaving it on for about four minutes, my hair looks like I just got it done professionally again. It does still leave hair a bit dry, but not as dry as some other purple shampoos. I plan on using this once a week at least to help keep my perfect tone between highlights. 100% recommended to anyone who struggles with the brass!" — Kassandra

Get it from Amazon for $10.83+ (available in three sizes).
A Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Amazon
Swipe on this velvety lip tint to add a subtle hint of color to your lips in seconds. (No lip liner or lipstick required!)

Promising review: "I have this in several colors and always love how it colors my lips and lasts all day without me having to reapply because of the stain effect. You don't need to worry if the color is there. If your lips feel dry, just rub some lip balm over them — the color stays! You can also build up the color for intensity or swipe it once and blot for a natural-looking gradient stain." — Nusrat Sultana

Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in seven shades).
A Conair Ceramic Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Get a salon-worthy blowout with this styling brush that'll help dry and style damp hair with ionic technology. Plus, it'll help your strands stay frizz-free while you're out and about.

Promising review: "I am no professional hair stylist, nor do I have time to do my hair everyday (mommy of two) but I must say this blow-dryer curling brush makes getting ready so much easier. I like my hair to have a lot of volume (I have thin hair) and my layers to show so this look is easy to achieve. I just sectioned my hair in small pieces, used this tool from my roots to the tip, then from the tip curled up (inwards) and rolled the brush around and out to keep the curl. I would recommend this product to anyone looking for a nice easy blowout!" — L

Get it from Amazon for $32+ (available in two sizes).
A pack of Avarelle Acne Pimple Patches
Amazon
They'll help conceal pimples and prevent you from picking at them during the healing process. Plus, you'll be really satisfied to see all the puss drawn out from blemishes!

Promising review: "These are the best. I’m 65 years old and still experience frequent breakouts. Pop on one of these and your zit heals in half the time. The package has several different sizes so you can use really small ones for average pimples or on small places like the tip of your nose. It also comes with big ones for those zits that look like a light in the middle of your forehead. They’re practically invisible so you can wear them during the day." — Terry L. Burgess

Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.49.
A Teddie Organics toner
Amazon
Mist this gentle toner on your face if you need to refresh your complexion and give it a hydration boost when the sun's out.

Promising review: "I have very acne-prone and sensitive skin that is pale with pink and red undertones. I break out very easily, and my skin is irritated even by the 'sensitive skin' brands and formulas. I have used EVERYTHING under the sun to aid in redness and sensitivity, and nothing has worked to calm flare-ups like this. I wake up and my skin is glowing and peachy pale, as opposed to red and blotchy. This rose water has not only improved my skin's redness and overall tone, but it has virtually eliminated any signs on acne. I use before I put on my redness moisturizer and before bed as a refresher. I also find myself spritzing at various times of the day, because the fragrance is so pleasant." — Kathy Pancake

Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
A dry shampoo powder
Amazon
Humidity and sweat can take a toll on your tresses, but this dry shampoo powder will keep your second (or third) day hair looking fresh.

Promising review: "It makes my bangs and roots look fresh again. And I love that this is a powder and not a stinky aerosol spray. That also means that this lasts MUCH longer. I use it every other day when I don't wash my hair since I have very oily roots. I've been using it for almost a month and barely any is missing out of the bottle. A little goes a long way." — Rachel G.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A L'Oreal Voluminous Primer Mascara
Amazon
Shorten your summer makeup routine to just primer and mascara while giving your lashes a little lift.

Promising review: "Over the years I've noticed my lashes falling out and they're not as voluminous and long as they once were (*cries*). This mascara primer has changed all of that. I use it in tandem with the Thrive Causemetics mascara for a dynamic duo that hasn't failed me yet. The primer base adds a noticeable amount of fibers to thicken my thin lashes, which gives me a full lash look." — Ali Faccenda

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
A Cuvée Beauty Daily Dose Set
Ali Faccenda / BuzzFeed
This travel set comes with champagne-infused shampoo and conditioner, texture spray, blowout bombe, a perfume roller ball and a pretty case for your summer trips.

Promising review: "This is the perfect travel set, it has everything you could need for hair care all in one handy travel case. All the products smell AMAZING. These products feature champagne extracts and truffle extracts for a silky, hydrating finish and the scent lasts post styling hair. I have a lot of bleach in my hair and struggle to get it looking and feeling healthy and these products made my hair feel definitely healthier after a few washes." — Ali Faccenda

Get it from Cuvée Beauty for $55 (originally $84).
An OPI nail strengthener
Amazon
Flaky manis will be the least of your concerns this summer, because this formula will help fortify nails with calcium and wheat protein.

Promising review: "I love this nail strengthener!! When my nails were destroyed from gel polish, this easily made my nails more stronger and longer in about three months! The proof is in the pictures! This stuff is AMAZING." — Cierra Lewis

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
Arctic Fox Semi-Permanent Hair Color
Arctic Fox Hair Color / Instagram
Spice up your summer hair with this semi-permanent color that won't fade or dry out strands.

Promising review: "I didn't bleach my hair before using this, so I knew it wasn't going to be bright but it is just the right color. My hair was a medium brown and now it's a beautiful dark purple. My hair felt dead and now it looks better then ever. My hair is very thick and halfway down my back and one of the 8-ounce bottles covered my whole head with some left over." — shelton graham

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and 19 shades).
And an HSI Argan Oil Thermal Spray
Amazon
Protect your strands from heat damage with this spray you can mist on hair before using hot styling tools.

Promising review: "I’ve tried a lot of heat protectors and straighteners, but this is the best one yet. It doesn’t make my hair difficult to brush or sticky, like many of them. My hair is so soft and conditioned and straightens very easily. I don’t even think it’s meant to be a straightening product, but when you have thick curly hair, it still makes the process so much easier. I love the fine mist too. I washed and sprayed my hair, then went to bed and in the morning I finished blow drying (if you have curls, you know they don't dry completely overnight, lol) and flat ironed. Beautiful results! I’ll be reordering for sure." — luckydb16

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
