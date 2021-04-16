HuffPost Finds

If You Like Your Home To Be Totally Spotless, Here Are 24 Things For You

Get your house sparkling with robot vacuums, toilet gel stamps and more great cleaning products.
By Emma McAnaw and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Cleaning a home can take a lot of time and effort, but it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’re sick of lugging around heavy vacuums or spending hours scrubbing floors, here are cleaning gadgets and products that’ll significantly reduce your tidying time. From robot vacuums to streak-free wood polish, these cleaning essentials will help you tackle the toughest messes.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
An adjustable blinds duster
Amazon
Ditch the box of tissues and use this duster to quickly remove all the grime lingering on your window blinds. It comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.

Promising review: "Okay I'll be honest, I ordered this because of the price. After reviewing several other options and having been disappointed with previous dusters I've had, I figured why spend more money on something that isn't going to work? So I ordered the least expensive option but wow does this little tool rock! It's very easy to use and clean. It does a fantastic job of cleaning and dusting the blinds and gets ALL of the crud off of them. My blinds haven't been this clean since the day they were first installed. VERY happy with purchase." — Amazon Shopper

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in two colors).
2
A pet hair-removing brush
Amazon
It traps pesky pet hair and keeps your bed, couch and other surfaces fur-free.

Promising review: "I bought this product after realizing the Scotch-Brite fur removing sheets have been discontinued. We have three cats and we regularly used the sheets to remove embedded fur from our sofa and chairs. I was skeptical about this product when I bought it and was amazed by how well this worked. The best part to me is that it also helps the environment because there are no sheets to be thrown away. Highly recommend!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
3
An organic citrus-mint disinfectant spray to touch up countertops
Olive Branch
Olive Branch is a small business known for its all-natural home, skin and hair care products. Each item is cruelty-free, contains plant-based ingredients and smells amazing.

Promising review: "I do love it! I use it on all kinds of surfaces Not only does it clean and disinfect, it feels clean and fresh! I love that!" — Olive Branch Customer

Get it from Olive Branch for $13.99.
4
A hardwood floor-cleaning spray
Amazon
Get your floors in tip-top shape with this pH-balanced formula. Just spray and wipe away with a microfiber mop — your floors will be grime-free and sparkling in no time.

Promising review: "This is the best product I have found for my laminate floors. I have tried so many brands, including my own vinegar solution. Everything I've tried has done an okay job, but I'm still left with occasional streaks and dullness. This stuff is wonderful. It just takes a few spritzes in an area and then I go over it with a microfiber mop and I have a beautiful streak-free floor with a nice luster to it. Finally the laminate floors I wanted!" — Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon: the spray for $5.48, and the microfiber mop for $39.98.
5
A can of Bar Keepers Friend powdered cleanser
Amazon
Say goodbye to your dirty countertops and sinks with this formula that easily removes mineral deposits and rust.

Promising review: "This stuff is like magic! Straight-up wizardry. I love it! I initially bought it to clean my sink, which is porcelain and even though it's not even a year old, is just holding on to all the coffee and tea staining. I'd say it took less than a minute after making a paste with this to clean the sink up to a nearly new shine. Anyhow, I've used it in the sink, in the bathroom, and to clean stainless-steel pots and pans on a 17-year-old Revere Ware tea kettle (which I thought would never be restored to its former loveliness, BTW). This is a product that I will buy again and again and will happily recommend to anyone." — Nicci Stephenson

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (also available in packs of two and three).
6
A doggy doormat for protecting your floors
Amazon
You need this mat to protect your home from your fur baby's dirty paws. It has microfibers to absorb water and mud when they walk inside.

Promising review: "This dog mat is amazing! I have a terrier and live in a state that has red clay. We have had the wettest fall and winter on record so my back yard is a red mud pit, and I was mopping my kitchen floor at least twice a day before I got this mat. It adheres to my tile floor without slipping at all and absorbs all water and clay on my dog's feet. I’m definitely ordering more!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four sizes and 13 colors).
7
An extendable duster
Amazon
Wipe gross dust from hard-to-reach areas, including ceiling fans and high corners.

Promising review: "Wow, this thing is very long. It can get to my ceiling fans in the A-frame that are very high up. It picks up cobwebs and dust like a vacuum. Extending the telescoping pole is a little tough at first because it is tight, but that's a good thing because you don't want it collapsing. What an awesome duster." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
8
A mattress vacuum
Amazon
Suck up dust and annoying allergens with this cleaning gadget that'll help keep your mattress clean.

Promising review: "So I brought this originally for my son who gets really bad allergies to dust. At first we didn't know what was causing this until someone told me to check our beds and furniture. Even though we change our bed sheets regularly, there will be dust left over. So I decided to give this a try and they were right! I couldn't believe how many mites and how much dust there was. I took my time cleaning everyone's bed and our sofa which was easy to use and light. My son haven't had a reaction in a while for means this product works for my family!" — Lisa

Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
9
A pack of toilet-cleaning gel
Amazon
These gel stamps release Scrubbing Bubbles every time you flush, for up to 12 days each.

Promising review: "Love these. They keep the toilet clean. So you squeeze this thick, nice smelling gel stuff onto the inside of your toilet bowl using the dispenser that comes with — easy. It lasts a few weeks according to how often your toilet is flushed. Each time you flush, water runs over the gel, cleaning the bowl and dispensing a fresh scent. I've watched as, ahem, dirty stuff stuck on the inside of the bowl gets washed away as the cleaner works its magic. I've used these for years and highly recommend." — Johnny's girl

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $24.01.
10
An orange-scented wood polish to prevent drying and fading
Amazon
Your wood furniture will be shiny (and streak-free!) again with this citrus oil-based formula.

Promising review: "This product exceeded expectations. Without even rubbing it in, it instantly refreshed the woodwork in my house, and in fact made the walnut stain look richer and better than it did when new. I tested it on a baseboard that was dusty and dirty (and which I should have cleaned first) and was surprised to see an immediate, excellent result. After cleaning the rest of the baseboard and then applying the orange oil, it all looks better than brand new and has not faded or evaporated over the last two weeks. The smell is pleasant and seems to improve the household mood. I highly recommend this product." — mmitchell

Get it from Amazon for $14.59.
11
An automatic scrubbing brush
Amazon
If you can't stand the sight of dirty grout between your bathroom tiles, this small tool will scrub it away and leave your bathroom floor super clean.

Promising review: "Last night I was reborn. What is the cause of this renewed zest for life, you might ask? It was the use of the Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber on my shower grout. It elevated a simple baking soda-and-water solution to alchemical proportions. My pink-tiled shower, the one that came with my scummy apartment, the one that never looks clean no matter how many hours of backbreaking labor I put in, now looks bright, clean, and full of promise. An otherwise disgusting and dated purely utilitarian part of my home is now art. TLDR; This this is absolutely incredible." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.63.
12
A Hoover automatic carpet cleaner
Amazon
This washes and vacuums simultaneously, so your grimy rug will get a deep-clean from dirt, debris and hair. You'll also get a two-in-one pet tool, an 8-foot hose, a sample bottle of cleaning solution and an accessory storage bag for your tidying needs.

Promising review: "This is the best carpet scrubber I’ve ever used, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the results. We have two dogs and a cat who all track in a lot of dirt, but it was no problem for this machine. The carpets look and feel new, and our carpet is old. The cleaner that came with the machine had a very subtle pleasant odor and it got the dirt out." — Lucy

Get it from Amazon for $199.
13
A Blueland Everyday Clean Kit
Blueland
It comes with three acrylic spray bottles, three cleaning tablets, one glass foaming hand soap bottle, one hand soap tablet, one silicone dish soap shaker, one powder dish soap, one steel dishwasher tablets tin, and 40 dishwasher tablets to help you clean dirty surfaces at home.

Promising review: "I bought these with not much hope. I have been using them for a good two months now, and I want to say buy it! This is by far the best soap/cleaners/dish soap I have ever tried in my years buying soaps. I have sensitive skin and using any kind of chemical based soap causes irritation, especially if scented. But this has been the best soap I have ever used! I gave a hand soap bottle with refills to my mom, and she loves it so much that asked me to get her the rest of the products as well. You have two new lifelong customers now. Best of all, NO WASTE!" — Diana B.

 Get it from Blueland for $69.
14
An elevated pet bowl
Amazon
If you're tired of constantly cleaning up your pet's eating area, this elevated pet bowl will help by keeping food and water off your floor.

Promising review: "I have a 200 lb Neo Mastiff with lots of rolls and a whole lot of mess comes with that. I bought one for water and one for his food. After trying everything from deer feeders to the dog water fountains, this is the only thing that has controlled the mess. Food gets stuck in his flubber and would go everywhere and now I no longer have food in his water and the mess is a simple 30 seconds clean up. Love, love, love." — April

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
15
A pack of stainless steel-cleaning wipes
Amazon
Say goodbye to streaks around the kitchen and protect stainless steel surfaces from pesky fingerprints.

Promising review: "OMG! I can’t believe I didn’t know about this product! I was starting to hate my stainless appliances because they looked so streaked and nasty! My niece gave me some to try and I can’t believe how good my appliances look now! They are beautiful and shining with my minimal effort!!" — Claudia Davis

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.51.
16
A washable floor mat
Amazon
Use this floor mat under your little one's high chair, so they can eat, drink and keep you company in the kitchen without making a mess.

Promising review: "Not just a food/high chair mat! My mom once said she used to put a tarp under my sister and I when we were eating in the high chair and I thought she was weird until I had my own kids. This is a great idea!!!! ...What I like the best is the grip. It has the sticky like a bathroom rug or grippy slippers. It’s not super thick so it can be washed with other stuff and not take up too much room in the washer. It is made of good material keeping your floors/surfaces clean and allowing you to do a quick wipe off and use again without fully washing. But my favorite part of what I realized is this will be great for arts and crafts activities as well as picnics. Use it to cover your table so the markers or paints don’t get all over or use it for a play mat at the park. It’s way easier to wash than a blanket or picnic mat. Totally worth it!!!" — Ty & Kylee

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in four colors and patterns).
17
And a set of extra-large melamine sponges for messy walls
Amazon
Permanent markers, crayons and smudges are no match for these sponges that'll get to work on your dirty walls, tables and counters.

Promising review: "This is the first time trying this sponge and it really is magic. My 2-year-old decided to draw in my table with permanent marker which wouldn’t come out easily. I had to scrub it a couple of times but I’m glad the sponge does work." — Jesty

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $9.95.
18
An attachable drill brush that'll help remove stubborn marks
Amazon
The kit comes with three brushes: two for surface cleaning and a rounder one for getting in difficult corners. A power drill is not included, but you can get one for $56.79.

Promising review: "We have well water. We have terrible rust problems and I have never been able to scrub off the rust. Bought new sinks and tubs, and boom, the problem was still there. I couldn’t get it off once it would start. I bought Bar Keepers Friend and this drill brush. I am so impressed. I thought we were stuck in the cycle of just having bad looking things. Wow, it all looks brand new now! posted before and afters so you can see for yourself!" — Ashley Williams

Get it from Amazon for 14.95+ (available in five brush types for different cleaning jobs).
19
A set of microfiber cloths
Amazon
Use them to wipe down windows, mirrors and other indoor glass.

Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." — Amazon Customer

Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.
20
A roll of reusable bamboo towels
Amazon
One roll replaces 60 conventional paper towel rolls — and you can pop them in the wash to get them clean again!

Promising review: "I am such a fan of these bamboo towels. I purchased six rolls a year and a half ago and just came back and purchased three additional rolls to eventually replace the ones that have been permanently damaged from staining, worn from over use or accidentally thrown away. I have so many left from my original order that I haven't even opened the three packs I just purchased, to be honest, I just want them on hand in case more get thrown away. As far as durability, these towels are thick enough to wet and reuse several times, and I find that using them sanitize/bleach combination keeps them from developing any stains. I would say that 95 percent of the towels that I still have are as white as the day that I purchased them, and I use them for everything in the kitchen, so they get very dirty." — Geekette

Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $8.99.
21
An all-natural tile and tub cleaner
Amazon
This nontoxic formula works great for showers, bathtubs and bathroom tiles that are covered with soap scum.

Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." — Amber Erwin

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.78.
22
A Shark steam mop that'll make cleaning sessions so easy
Amazon
With three stream-level controls, your hardwood floors will look good in half the time it would take to scrub them.

Promising review: "Okay, I admit it was an impulse buy. Wow, was I shocked when I used it the first time! Three dogs with a doggie door causes paw prints and dirt and it would take me up to three hours to really deep-clean my hardwood floors. From setup to cleaning, getting shiny floors took about 45 minutes! It was super easy and fast deep-cleaning! I really do believe whoever created this is a genius! Brilliant!" —Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $129.99, and get two extra microfiber pads for $14.91.
23
A self-charging robot vacuum
Amazon
If the thought of vacuuming your space is making you cringe, let this smart gadget do the dirty work for you. It can suck up leftover cereal, crumbs and debris while you relax on the couch.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this! Living with four roommates that don’t clean (two dogs, one cat, one lazy human), I needed some assistance in keeping my place neat and free of hair tumbleweeds. This thing is amazing. It’s sleek, quiet, and does an incredible job on my hard floors, rugs, and carpet. It’s very quiet, honestly I had it run at midnight last night with no interruptions to my sleep. The suction is great, and you’ll see the amazing little trails on the carpet that clean people like me live for. I even have a higher pile rug in my room that I was concerned about, but my little guy went right over it with no issues." — Megan

Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in two colors).
24
And a squeegee broom that'll pick up fur clumps
Amazon
It has rubber bristles that'll sweep up crumbs, pet hair and more debris from carpets and floors.

Promising review: "I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large breed dogs and we have fur everywhere! This works so, so well! I came back and purchased one for my neighbor and sent one to my favorite pet rescue down south. I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. I also use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." — Roseann

Get it from Amazon for $12.44.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

CleaningHome & Living