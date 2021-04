If You Like Your Home To Be Totally Spotless, Here Are 24 Things For You

A washable floor mat

Use this floor mat under your little one's high chair, so they can eat, drink and keep you company in the kitchen without making a mess.: "Not just a food/high chair mat! My mom once said she used to put a tarp under my sister and I when we were eating in the high chair and I thought she was weird until I had my own kids. This is a great idea!!!! ...What I like the best is the grip. It has the sticky like a bathroom rug or grippy slippers.It is made of good material keeping your floors/surfaces clean and allowing you to do a quick wipe off and use again without fully washing.as well as picnics. Use it to cover your table so the markers or paints don’t get all over or use it for a play mat at the park. It’s way easier to wash than a blanket or picnic mat. Totally worth it!!!" — Ty & Kylee