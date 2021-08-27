25 Cosmetic Products To Help Solve Your Most Annoying Beauty Problems

Brittle nails, frizzy hair and dark circles are a handful of beauty-related problems that are downright annoying. Thankfully though, there are cosmetic products that’ll come to the rescue and simplify your routine. Here are problem-solving goods that’ll be a big help for your nails, hair and skin.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream
2
A leave-in conditioning spray
3
A Schick Silk Touch-Up Tool
4
A pore-tightening face mask
5
Or a Golde brightening face mask
6
An anti-dandruff shampoo
7
An Essence Lash Princess Mascara
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
8
A deep nourishing hair mask
9
And a hydrating argan oil hair mask
10
A bottle of nail and cuticle oil
11
A vitamin C serum
12
A satin-lined beanie
13
A hair-finishing stick
14
A really satisfying foot peel
15
A shampoo and conditioner set
16
A pack of 40 acne patches
17
A pack of hydrating eye gels
18
A bottle of Verb Ghost Oil
19
A pack of facial wipes
20
A container of hand cream
21
A dry shampoo powder
22
An eyeliner stamp
23
A pack of oil-absorbing sheets
24
A Crown Affair towel
25
And a quick-dry top coat
Skin Care Products That Reviewers Say Are Worth The Money