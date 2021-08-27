HuffPost Finds

25 Cosmetic Products To Help Solve Your Most Annoying Beauty Problems

Cuticle oils, hydrating masks and more beauty products that'll help improve your hair, nails and skin.
Austin Williams and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Brittle nails, frizzy hair and dark circles are a handful of beauty-related problems that are downright annoying. Thankfully though, there are cosmetic products that’ll come to the rescue and simplify your routine. Here are problem-solving goods that’ll be a big help for your nails, hair and skin.

1
A LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream
Amazon
It'll help diminish puffiness and bags under your eyes, so you can look well-rested even if you stayed up late the night before.

Promising review: "Exactly as advertised. Great price, super creamy, and moisturizing. Will definitely purchase again." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in multi-packs).
2
A leave-in conditioning spray
Amazon
Mist this argan-and-coconut oil-infused spray onto your hair to diminish frizz, tangling and dryness.

Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business focused in hair care.

Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s so soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" — Melissa C

Get it from Amazon for $24.
3
A Schick Silk Touch-Up Tool
Amazon
Remove pesky peach fuzz and baby hairs around your cheeks, chin and brows with this little tool.

Promising review: "These are great for trimming eyebrows or even facial hair. They are sharp but not too sharp. They work in pesky areas that are hard to reach too (think chin, lip and more). I keep one in my car too! HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" — baby momma knows

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $4.99.
4
A pore-tightening face mask
Amazon
You'll briefly look like zombie while applying this face mask, but it'll be worth it, because it'll help tighten your pores and give you baby-soft skin.

Promising review: "At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skin care regime. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results! I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different and in a good way lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" — Judi Bragg

Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $20.72.
5
Or a Golde brightening face mask
Golde
It contains 100% edible superfoods that'll get your complexion glowing and help minimize dullness.

Promising review: "You get so much product with only a few drops of powder and water. I really need to get a mask brush! Love this!" — Taylor L.

Get it from Golde for $34.
6
An anti-dandruff shampoo
Amazon
A dry scalp is no match for this formula that'll reduce flaking and itching brought on by dandruff.

Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four or five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." — Chris

Get it from Amazon for $14.84.
7
An Essence Lash Princess Mascara
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Take your lashes to new heights with this mascara that'll make them look fuller, longer and a little more dramatic without a lot of makeup.

Promising review: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." — Emma Lord

 Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8
A deep nourishing hair mask
Amazon
It contains aloe vera and castor oil that'll provide moisture, soften strands and not weigh down your natural hair.

Girl + Hair is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business.

Promising review: "I'm a natural hair girl! I often struggle with finding a product that helps me manage and keep my hair safe for the next styling. Although I wear protective styles, the in-between time really counts, so this mask is a lifesaver. I love to see the hydration of my natural curls and I feel this product gives them the love they truly deserve! This product has helped me redefine my hair experience. Love it!" — Ashley Jennings

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9
And a hydrating argan oil hair mask
Amazon
This cult-favorite hair mask (it has 20,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon!) will hydrate thirsty strands and help repair damaged hair impacted by coloring and hot tools.

Promising review: "My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair." — Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
10
A bottle of nail and cuticle oil
Amazon
Brittle nails will be history with this gentle formula that'll help soften and moisturize your digits. Just apply to the top of your nail, massage it in and repeat.

Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-oz refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
11
A vitamin C serum
Amazon
With 51,000+ 5-star reviews and a formula that's like a fairy godmother for skin (it brightens, softens and helps minimize hyperpigmentation), you'll be glad you added this serum to your regimen.

Promising review: "This serum is just as amazing as everyone says it is. I am 67 years old, and I have light melasma on both of my cheekbones. I have done *everything* to get rid of it. I wear SPF 50 to 70 on my face 365 days a year, and I've done that for decades. I also drink a lot of water. It looked as good as it was going to get. Now, my skin looks even better and the melasma has never been lighter. Overall, my skin tone just looks very even and smooth. Every morning when I look in the mirror at my face, I marvel at how smooth it looks for my age. This is such a terrific product. I just finished my first bottle and I'm on to my second one!" — Rabid Reader

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
12
A satin-lined beanie
Grace Eleyae
It'll feel comfy on your head and shield your hair from friction while you sleep.

Grace Eleyae is a Black woman-founded brand that sells turbans, silk pillowcases, scrunchies and other hair-friendly goods.

Get it from Grace Eleyae for $24 (available in two sizes).
13
A hair-finishing stick
Amazon
Finally get the bun or ponytail you want with this stick that'll help keep flyaway strands in place.

Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but this product blew my expectations away! I’ve always suffered from messy ponytails (thank you baby hairs) but not anymore. I’m able to wear my hair in a pony to work without it looking messy and unprofessional." — Shannon Hurley

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
14
A really satisfying foot peel
Amazon
Cracked heels don't stand a chance with this foot mask, which will slowly peel away dead skin to reveal baby-soft tootsies.

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $27.75.
15
A shampoo and conditioner set
Amazon
This powerhouse duo will make your hair dreams come true: it'll treat an itchy scalp, minimize flaking and remove gross build-up.

Promising review: "I really was hesitant to try this, but I decided I would take the plunge anyways. I have to say after using it for a few weeks now I'm pleasantly surprised! My hair is so soft, shiny and lightweight! I love how bouncy it is after using this, plus it smells amazing. Not vinegar-y at all. My daughter has been using this as well for her oily hair and dandruff (after trying tons of super expensive salon products), and so far this is the only thing that has been working for her! Her dandruff is gone and her hair is noticeable less oily by the end of the day. We will definitely be buying more." — kindlemom1

Get the set from Amazon for $26.85.
16
A pack of 40 acne patches
Amazon
They'll help conceal pimples and prevent you from picking at them during the healing process. Plus, you'll be really satisfied to see all the puss drawn out from blemishes!

Promising review: "These are the best. I’m 65 years old and still experience frequent breakouts. Pop on one of these and your zit heals in half the time. The package has several different sizes so you can use really small ones for average pimples or on small places like the tip of your nose. It also comes with big ones for those zits that look like a light in the middle of your forehead. They’re practically invisible so you can wear them during the day." — Terry L. Burgess

Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.49.
17
A pack of hydrating eye gels
Amazon
Packed with collagen and hyaluronic acid, these gel pads make the perfect under-eye treat if you're dealing with puffiness and dryness.

Promising review: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazingly!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" — Tiara Baker

Get a pack of 20 pairs from Amazon for $13.47.
18
A bottle of Verb Ghost Oil
Amazon
Give your hair a salon-worthy treatment with this lightweight oil that'll add shine, minimize frizz and refresh strands.

Promising review: "This stuff has changed my hair game. I have excessively bleached hair. But this stuff is so great to my hair it has returned it to a soft, healthy and silky feeling. My regime is wash, condition for a while or use a protein treatment, let it dry till it's damp then I run like two to three pumps through my hair (I have long thick hair) and work it into the bleached parts. I dry and then add a little more after. I also add more before curling my hair to protect it from heat damage. The amount you get for the price is astonishing, considering most hair oils are less product for like twice as much. Buy it: works great, smells great and feels great." — Eva

 Get it from Amazon for $18.
19
A pack of facial wipes
Amazon
Gently wipe away dirt, impurities and makeup from your face without irritating skin. Plus, you can use them for your morning and nighttime skin care routine!

Promising review: "I purchased these wipes so I could quicken refresh my skin at work from wearing a face mask all day. My skin has been breaking out all along my cheeks and I know it’s due to having to wear the mask. These smell lovely, fresh and clean without being overpowering. The wipes are a good size and they don’t leave behind any sticky or oily residue like some makeup wipes. I bought these specifically because it said ‘cleansing cloth’ as opposed to ‘makeup remover’ and I enjoy them immensely. My husband even enjoys these!" — KTorrente

Get three packs of 30 from Amazon for $14.97.
20
A container of hand cream
Amazon
Rub onto your cracked hands and enjoy smooth, buttery-soft skin again even if it's cold and dry outdoors.

Promising review: "I am amazed! I have dealt with eczema all my life. I've used steroid creams/ointments, lotions, you name it. And then I tried this miracle product! In four days, my hands looks better then it ever has! I can bend my finger without pain! I'm so happy with the results. And I have only been using it for four days!" — Kelly

Get the hand cream from Amazon for $6.61.
21
A dry shampoo powder
Amazon
Humidity and sweat can take a toll on your tresses, but this dry shampoo powder will keep your second (or third) day hair looking fresh.

Promising review: "It makes my bangs and roots look fresh again. And I love that this is a powder and not a stinky aerosol spray. That also means that this lasts MUCH longer. I use it every other day when I don't wash my hair since I have very oily roots. I've been using it for almost a month and barely any is missing out of the bottle. A little goes a long way." — Rachel G.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
22
An eyeliner stamp
Amazon
Create the perfect cat eye look with this stamp that'll give you instant, non-smudging wings on the fly.

Promising review: "This product is amazing. Seriously. Not only does it make PERFECT wings, but I have pretty small eyes that squinch up when I smile, laugh etc., which is super annoying because my eyeliner is always smudged. These pens though — not a sign of smudging at all. Buy it." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.04+ (available in four sizes).
23
A pack of oil-absorbing sheets
Amazon
Blot one of these on your face if you have oily spots on your forehead, cheeks or chin.

Promising review: "I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but haven't gotten around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER oily skin (and cystic acne which I have the scars to show for) and this makes me feel so fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne." — Noopur D.

Get a pack of 100 from Amazon for $6.95 (available in two formulas and various pack sizes).
24
A Crown Affair towel
Crown Affair
Waffle microfiber material will help dry your hair faster, plus there's an elastic strap that'll securely hold it in place. Yes to not having wet strands for long!

Crown Affair is a woman-owned small business that sells handcrafted hair products.

Promising review: "When I bleached my hair, I switched from drying it with a bath towel to drying it with a T-shirt because I read that my rough bath towel was too harsh on my already stressed strands. The one downside to my new method is that I was stretching out the necklines of my shirts :'( Enter this talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping spectacular towel. It's incredibly soft and dries my hair super quickly, which is great because I hate wet hair but would prefer to avoid drying it with heat." — Melanie Aman

Get it from Crown Affair for $45.
25
And a quick-dry top coat
Amazon
Dry your mani at the speed of light with this top coat that'll get to work on wet polish and give you fingers a professional, salon-worthy look.

Promising review: "NEVER GETTING MY NAILS PROFESSIONALLY DONE AGAIN. I love having long nails. I do not like spending fifty bucks just to get them painted. I tried the gel polish, with gel top coat; I tried the gel system with the lamps; I tried every polish out there. My hands get washed hundreds of times daily. This stuff is unbelievable. It really works the way they say it does. I applied it about one to two minutes after finishing a second coat of color and within minutes it had bonded and set and my nails stay shiny and polished for over a week. That is not the full two weeks claimed, but I am unusually hard on my nails so over a week is AWESOME. I immediately ordered several more." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $6.62.

