25 Inexpensive Beauty Products That'll Probably Become Your Holy Grail Items

Hair oils, lip scrubs and more affordable beauty goods you'll want to use on repeat.
Chantel Turner and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Affordable and high-quality beauty goods do exist. Whether you’re looking for a new eyeliner, serum or styling tool, there are affordable staples out there that’ll be incredibly helpful for your routine. From tinted moisturizers to hair oils, here are cult-favorite beauty items that you’ll probably use over and over again.

1
A Nyx Butter Gloss
Amazon
A sheer tint and creamy texture make this affordable gloss a must-have for anyone who wants shiny lips.

Promising review: "Skip the expensive mall store — buy this. This is one of those drugstore products that lives up to its reputation. 'Angel Food Cake' is a nice, rose mauve color with no yellow undertones. The color stays true and won’t turn orange while you’re wearing it. It’s not sticky like so many inexpensive lip glosses. It will also keep your lips reasonably hydrated. This gloss is all you need for everyday wear." — Toomanycats

Get it from Amazon for $4.12+ (available in 32 colors).
2
A 24-hour edge tamer
Amazon
Lay your edges and boost shine with this mega-hold cream that contains castor oil.

(Just a note that you don't have to lay your edges, but this is great if you do!)

Promising review: "Girl! This edge control is bomb. I have 4b/4c hair and this lays my edges no problem! It even survives the Caribbean heat. It didn’t turn white on me unless I packed too much on, but I just sprayed with some water before I applied and it worked out. It smells GREAT and it’ll last me ages. I bought it like, months ago and I still have about half left and I use it every day. GREAT bang for your buck." — Chelsea R.

Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).
3
A Drunk Elephant Face Oil
Amazon
Packed with antioxidants and omegas, this facial oil will give you a gorgeous glow and layer nicely under makeup.

Promising review: "This oil is pretty thick, and that's why I like it. I have oily skin, so I only use it after I apply drying products. It's nonirritating and absorbs quickly. A single drop goes a long way, believe me. I would definitely repurchase this since I love using it with the night serum." — Christine Forbes

Get it from Amazon for $40+ (available in two sizes).
4
A hair finishing stick
Amazon
Flyaways are annoying, but you can instantly put them back in place with this small tool that'll be helpful for buns and ponytails.

Promising review: "No matter what I do or what expensive and high rated product I try, my flyaways are an annoying constant. This product has completely rid me of my daily top of head flyaway frizz! I wish I would have discovered this product years ago! It smooths my hair out and truly lasts all day. Be careful, as a tiny bit goes a long way!" — RachelOK

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5
A Kulfi Beauty Kajal Eyeliner
Kulfi Beauty
All you have to do is line your eyes and that's it: this highly-pigmented liner provides a creamy glide and long-lasting color that won't smudge.

Kulfi Beauty is a South Asian woman-owned small business. They sell many beauty staples, including creamy eyeliners and soft headbands.

Promising review: "Love this eyeliner. It goes on so smooth and once it sets, doesn’t smudge!" —Laura

Get it from Kulfi Beauty for $20 (available in five shades).
6
A Denman Hair Brush
Amazon
Detangle and shape curls with this brush that'll cut your styling time in half.

Promising review: "I love this brush! I ordered because I saw a YouTube video of a girl with curly hair using it, and her curls came out amazing! I always do wash-and-gos, and I usually would only brush/comb my hair in the shower style it once I was out, but sometimes if I waited a little longer to style it, my hair would get dry and frizzy. It would be almost impossible to get my curls defined without getting back in the shower. With this brush, now all I have to do it spray my hair with water, put product in it, comb it through with this brush and my curls are poppin'!" — Kirstie

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three styles and eight colors).
7
The Crayon Case's Contoursition Notebook
The Crayon Case
Take your highlighting skills to the next level with this cool palette that shows you how to contour based on face shape.

The Crayon Case is a small Black-woman owned business known for their school supply-themed cosmetics.

Promising review: "This contour palette is bomb for the price! I am really pale and use Ross and Raven to contour and bronze. I’ve used the darker highlight as an eyeshadow and it’s gorgeous. I would recommend this to all skin tones!" — Sarah

Get it from The Crayon Case for $18.
8
A Lanolips 101 Ointment
Amazon
Say goodbye to dry skin with this moisturizing ointment you can use on cracked lips and cuticles.

Promising review: "This stuff does not just sit on top of your lips and make them slimy — it actually absorbs and makes them feel like baby-soft skin. Not sticky at all and no shine, so it's great to go outside around the lip where the dryness is without showing. This stuff, one application and they feel soft for hours even after eating. Use it at bedtime and they are perfect the next a.m." — pltrn

Get it from Amazon for $13.50 (available in four flavors).
9
A Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water
Amazon
Cleanse, refresh and remove makeup from your face with this three-in-one formula that'll become a staple for your skincare routine.

Promising review: "I switched from using makeup pads and makeup remover for environmental purposes, and switched over to reusable makeup cloths and micellar water. This has been my favorite, as it removes make-up and cleanses skin. I have very sensitive skin, so I just use this on my face at night and follow up with a light moisturizer. This combination has done wonders for my skin, and I keep on coming back to this one by Garnier because I've had no negative side-effects." — Claire

Get it from Amazon for $6.34.
10
An It's A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product
Amazon
It repairs dry strands and acts as a heat protectant with sunflower seed, green tea leaf extract and silk amino acids.

Promising review: "I love this product! It makes my hair so soft and shiny! I spray four to six pumps into my hand and distribute it evenly in my towel dried hair (damp). It cuts down on the frizziness when feel like air drying my hair. If I feel like styling my hair, this product helps product against the heat from the air dryer and the flat iron. I also apply a very small amount (one pump) to my styled hair to tame fly always. One more thing, I prefer to spray the product onto my hand because then I can see how much is going on my hair. I also rub my hands together so the product is evenly distributed on my hands and it makes applying much easier." — K. M. Saunders

Get it from Amazon for $10.75.
11
An Indian Healing Clay Mask
Amazon
You can treat your skin to this spa-quality mask that'll help minimize breakouts and unclog pores.

Promising review: "This stuff works great to help clear up your face quickly. I have a teenage son with normal acne and whenever he uses this then I notice a difference right away. It makes your skin feel fresh and super clean." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
12
A Verb Ghost Oil
Amazon
Give your hair a salon-worthy treatment with this lightweight oil that'll add shine, minimize frizz and refresh strands.

Promising review: "This stuff has changed my hair game. I have excessively bleached hair. But this stuff is so great to my hair it has returned it to a soft, healthy and silky feeling. My regime is wash, condition for a while or use a protein treatment, let it dry till it's damp then I run like two to three pumps through my hair (I have long thick hair) and work it into the bleached parts. I dry and then add a little more after. I also add more before curling my hair to protect it from heat damage. The amount you get for the price is astonishing, considering most hair oils are less product for like twice as much. Buy it: works great, smells great and feels great." — Eva

Get it from Amazon for $18.
13
A tinted moisturizer
Sephora
You'll get lightweight coverage (bye acne and redness) and SPF protection with this oil-free formula.

Promising review: "This tinted moisturizer melts into my skin, blurs my redness and pores PERFECTLY with very minimal amount of product. If I have a pimple I will dot it with concealer first but I literally do not need anything else, no powder no nothing. I just sweep my blush and bronzer on and set with a spray." — thebabykels

Get it from Sephora for $47 (available in 20 shades).
14
A Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray
Amazon
With 12,000+ positive reviews, this styling product deserves a spot on your vanity: it'll help cut down blow-drying time in half, tame frizz and condition strands.

Promising review: "I LOVE the smell of this! Bought it due to frizzing from coloring my hair, but really didn't believe that it shortened drying time. I mean, how can something putting moisture on you hair shorten the drying time, right? I was shocked. I don't know if it cut it down by 50%, but I did notice blow-drying my hair took quit a bit less time. I am sold on this stuff. Makes my hair feel like silk, but not greasy (I was worried about it making my hair greasy) and it takes only a few sprays to get the results. I hold it about 15" from my head and spray the top, both sides and the back once, the rub it in with my hands. Perfect!" — Janice C. Henderson

Get it from Amazon for $29.75.
15
A Glory Lip Duo
Glory Skincare
Banish cracked lips with this balm and scrub duo that'll get them smooth, moisturized and ready for matte lippies again.

Glory Skincare is a WOC-owned business that sells skincare essentials free from the "Toxic 20," aka the 20 most questionable/harmful products commonly found in other skincare goods, including parabens and phthalates.

Promising review: "This is the lip mask and scrub combo I've been searching for. I used to have a great lip scrub that completely obliterated every particle of dead skin, but the brand stopped making it and I've been searching for an equally effective alternative ever since. Well, here it is! The Cocolippy scrub exfoliates like a dream and moisturizes with shea butter. It's pretty much as effective as using steel wool on your mouth, but obviously way more gentle. Then you can follow up with the Cocobliss hydrating lip balm for an extra layer of moisture packed with vitamin E and shea butter. The scrub is rough enough to really get rid of dead skin, and the balm is satisfyingly thick and buttery smooth. My lips have never been happier."— Rebecca O'Connell

Get them from Glory Skincare for $36.
16
An Olaplex Hair Repairing Treatment
Amazon
Revive your damaged and thirsty strands with this amazing hair treatment that'll come in handy between salon visits.

Promising review: "For the price of this small bottle I had very high expectations, and it truly delivered! This is not a hair conditioner. As it says on the bottle, it is a 'hair bonder.' I am 55 years old and I dye my gray Asian hair every 3–4 weeks. This makes my hair very frizzy and dry-looking no matter how much I condition. After using this twice — I washed my hair first, towel dried it, applied Olaplex, left it on for 10–15 minutes each time, did a quick rinse, towel dried it, and then blow dried it — the result is just amazing! No more frizz and fly-away hair. That was two days ago and still looks good." — SusannaF

Get it from Amazon for $28.
17
A Stack Brush BFF
Subtl Beauty
If you need to reapply makeup on the go, just remove the cap, add blush or powdered foundation to your face and toss it back into your purse.

Subtl Beauty is a small business specializing in portable makeup essentials, including compact beauty product stacks.

Promising review: "Such a great little brush! So versatile. One of those makeup basics everyone should have. My adult daughter spotted mine in my makeup bag and immediately wanted one for herself." —Shawn Morgan

Get it from Subtl Beauty for $20.
18
A L’Oreal Paris Hair Treatment
Amazon
Amino acids and moisturizers help revive damaged strands, so you can get shiny and silky hair after washing your hair.

Promising Review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
19
A Revlon Volcanic Face Roller
Amazon
Absorb excess oil with this mini face roller, so you can achieve a shine-free complexion without using blotting papers.

Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." — Veronica Cooper

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
20
A winged eyeliner stamp
Amazon
Create the perfect cat-eye with this stamp that makes it look like you got your makeup done, when IRL, you just did it yourself.

Promising review: "I am a 50-year-old woman who is ridiculous about trying out new makeup trends. I have been wearing my eyeliner winged since my teen years, and although I have gotten pretty good at applying my wings, I always seem to have one thicker than the other, or at an odd angel, most likely due to my eyes not being perfectly even. So when I saw a review of this product, I thought, what the heck, I will try it. Well, ladies (and guys who wear liner), this winged liner set is one of the best purchases I have ever made in the cosmetic world. It is so simple and I can't believe how quickly I was able to give myself the absolutely, flawless wings! If eyes could fly....worth every penny." — Molly A. Kasdan

 Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
21
A Hot Tools One Step Dryer Volumizer
Amazon
Get a salon-quality blowout without using a round brush or taking a lot of time to dry your hair.

Promising review: "First, let me start off with saying I have always HATED styling my hair. I’m not good at it and it takes WAY too long to do. My hair is fluffy/frizzy, and I have a lot of it. It takes me about 20–25 minutes to dry it with a normal blow drier. When I’m done with drying, it’s normally so frizzy and crazy that I MUST flat iron, or else it looks like I just woke up. Flat ironing would take me another 20 min or so, so we’re looking at 45 min total to do my hair. Nope. I don’t have the time or patience for all that, unless I’m going out at night. And then I discovered this Hot Tools miracle. I’ve only been using this a little less than a week, but it’s changed my hair life and I am telling all my girlfriends. It’s reduced my time from 45 minutes to 10. TEN!! Not only that, I don’t have to flat iron my hair, which saves time and heat exposure to my fine hair. The end result is SO smooth." — BayAreaShopper

Get it from Amazon for $47.09+.
22
A CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
Amazon
It'll moisturize the protective skin barrier and come to the rescue if you're experiencing dryness and irritation on your face or body.

Promising review: "I am a doctor. Not a dermatologist though. I have struggled with dry skin for a long time and have used a lot of different emollients and moisturizing creams. My face was often red, and would peel off. I really thought I had some autoimmune condition, and tried a course of steroids. I tried this cream, and did wonders for me." — Mounir Errami

Get it from Amazon for $15.28.
23
An Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil
Sephora
Add this high-shine oil to your strands before using hot tools to keep frizz and heat damage at bay. It can be used on curly, coily, straight and wavy hair!

Promising review: "I have had my eye on this product for about a year. I saw great reviews but was hesitant to buy it because it’s not 'curly girl friendly'. I ended up getting it after running out of my last oil and it’s AMAZING. It doesn’t make my hair greasy and my hair looks shiny and is so soft. I can’t wait to see how it helps my damage in the long run." — EliseKush

Get it from Sephora for $28.
24
A vitamin C serum
Amazon
If you're ready to upgrade your skincare routine, this serum contains retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid to help exfoliate and moisturize your face.

Promising review: "This product is just perfect for my skin type! I’m using it every night and it’s helping me a lot with my post inflammatory hyperpigmentation problems caused by my last acne outbreak. I have been using this product for 1.5 months and the results are visible. My skin looks more hydrated and the dark spots have cleared. (I’m also using benzoyl peroxide based acne treatment to control my acne while I’m using this product)." — Desiree

Get it from Amazon for $10.16.
25
And a Glossier Mascara
Glossier
Skip extensions and give your lashes a lift with this formula that'll coat teensy hairs and stay put for hours.

Promising review: "If you’ve ever wanted lash extensions but didn’t want the hassle associated with them, you will fall unconditionally and irrevocably in love with the Glossier Lash Slick. (That’s a Twilight reference, don’t h8.) I admit that I didn’t think I would like it — I’m not an eyeliner gal (I lack the patience required) and rely heavily on blush and mascara to make me look half awake, so I usually prefer formulas that add a crap ton of drama. But this! This is so surprisingly good! It doesn’t flake, doesn’t clump, lengthens a ton and looks *extremely* natural. It’s also incredibly easy to remove!" — AnaMaria Glavan

Get it from Glossier for $16.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
