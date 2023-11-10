25 Pieces Of Clothing You Won't Regret Buying Once It's Freezing Out

Popular items on this list:
A pair of fleece-lined leggings described by one reviewer as a magical furry leg dream
A ribbed turtleneck bodysuit beckoning you to add it to that Amazon shopping cart, stat
A two-piece outfit that is basically a gazillion options in one
A pair of fleece-lined jeggings that have an ultra-high rise, to boot
A fleece hoodie dress that I intend on buying/hibernating in all winter long
A hooded coat that checks off all the boxes (it's even got thumbholes)
A brushed knit shacket which makes a wrinkled tee and black leggings look très cool
A pair of fleece-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe
An oversized knit vest that brings the word "crisp" to mind
A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're wearing that ultra-soft throw blanket you love at home
A buffalo plaid poncho I am dubbing the official WFH accessory
A duvet puffer crafted from a water-repellent, wind-resistant, 100% responsibly sourced goose down
A cropped turtleneck cleverly designed with thumbholes
A super-duper-cozy loungewear set I am currently adding to my cart right now
A knee-length cardigan coat you'll regret not having purchased, like, 10 years ago
A batwing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem
An oversized turtleneck faintly calling out for — do you hear it? — a pair of OTK boots
A bell-sleeve cardigan that I am personally dubbing a fitted blanket with sleeves
A cult-favorite Orolay parka to help you thrive through even the most frigid of winters
A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of [cue trumpets and horns] sweater season
A faux-shearling moto jacket that looks like it would cost upward of $7 trillion
A matching set for lounging around and doing nothing, but the subtle pants pleats make the whole thing très trendy
A ribbed knit tunic that screams fall and winter aesthetics
A V-neck ribbed sweater with the word versatility written all over it (but not actually)
A knit set with a cozy mock-neck sweater and pencil skirt that you can wear in tandem or separately