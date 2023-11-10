ShoppingWinterwomen's fashion

25 Pieces Of Clothing You Won't Regret Buying Once It's Freezing Out

Time to grab the thick comforter out of its vacuum-sealed bag, friends. And get some new cold-weather clothes.
AnaMaria Glavan
Popular items on this list:

  • A hooded puffer coat that checks off all the boxes (it’s even got thumbholes)
  • A pair of fleece-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they’re being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe
  • A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you’re wearing that ultra-soft throw blanket you love at home

1
amazon.com
A pair of fleece-lined leggings described by one reviewer as a magical furry leg dream
Promising review: "The reviewer who says 'it's like wearing kittens on your legs' is spot on. Kittens, small teddy bears, whatever you want to call it — these leggings aren't lined with fleece — it's low-pile, stretchy faux fur. But you don't look like you gained 20 lbs. when you wear them. I went out to a concert on a miserably cold and windy February evening, with these leggings under a skirt. I'm terribly cold-blooded, and even I felt like, 'COME ON, WIND, BRING IT ON.' There's one potential negative: The seams around the crotch and butt are obvious. " — Nouvelle Héloïse
$16.99 at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A ribbed turtleneck bodysuit beckoning you to add it to that Amazon shopping cart, stat
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors.

Promising review: "The bodysuit is soooo comfy and stretches just right. Obsessed. I’m totally ordering other colors. Also this is NOT see-through!!!" — Sharon Green
$26.99 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A two-piece outfit that is basically a gazillion options in one
Wear this as a matching ensemble, throw on the sweater with workout leggings, pair the bottoms with your favorite band tee, or more. It's available in sizes S–3XL and in 18 colors.

Promising review: "This is very well made. It's simple but beautiful. It's soft against my skin. It's perfect on a cold fall day. The color is gorgeous and it holds its shape after five washes." — R N M
$39.99 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A pair of fleece-lined jeggings that have an ultra-high rise, to boot
They're available in sizes XXS–3XL and in eight colors.

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by this product! I ordered these for a trip to Washington state, where I did a lot of hiking in snow and cool weather. These held up really well, had enough stretch in them to be comfortable for hiking but did not stretch out, and most importantly kept me warm!" — Aaron Arnold
$39.99+ at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A fleece hoodie dress that I intend on buying/hibernating in all winter long
It's available in sizes S–3X and in 10 colors.

Promising review: "This dress is very comfortable and cozy for the winter. I am tall and plus-size. It falls halfway down my calves. It’s very thick and nicely made. I just throw it on to run errands and look cute while doing it. It’s as comfy as a pair of sweatpants but way more stylish. I love it and will be buying other colors." — Theresa Casanova
$43.99 at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A hooded coat that checks off all the boxes (it's even got thumbholes)
It's available in sizes 1X–6X and 11 colors.

Promising review: "I was nervous about buying a coat online but I love it so far! Comfortable. Love the glove feature and the insulated pockets! Warm but not so heavy that I feel like a marshmallow when I wear it." — Jessica
$74.10 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A brushed knit shacket which makes a wrinkled tee and black leggings look très cool
Get it in sizes S-XXL.

Promising review: "Love this! Super warm and soft, much thicker than I thought it would be. Absolutely love it and get so many compliments!!" — Jane
$42.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of fleece-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe
Get them in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors.

Promising review: "I'm always cold in the Wisconsin winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." — Jodi Larson
$32.98+ at Amazon
9
amazon.com
An oversized knit vest that brings the word "crisp" to mind
Get it in sizes S–4X and in 25 colors.

Promising review: "Love the line of this vest! Love the pockets, too. Quality is really good and it actually kept me warm in a breeze when I wore it to a ball game." — Meggie B.
$39.99 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A turtleneck sweater dress for a chic way to feel as if you're wearing that ultra-soft throw blanket you love at home
Get it in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors.

Promising review: "This is WAY BETTER than I thought it would be when I purchased it. First of all, the size is perfect! It's absolutely an oversized sweater, and the material is great, and I personally love the pockets! I wore with some simple leggings and was just in heaven at how comfortable I was. Anyway, y'all, BUY THIS SWEATER!" — Kristen Saunders
$41.99 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A buffalo plaid poncho I am dubbing the official WFH accessory
It's available in four colors.

Promising reviews: "I LOVE this!!! It is as thick as a wool blanket, nearly as soft as silk, yet still lightweight, warm, cozy! I work the graveyard shift at work in the High Plains so sometimes when I get off work early in the morning it can be as much as 50° colder than it was went I left for work! This is a great for me so I can have something in my bag to cover up with on those colder mornings!" — Elle
$29.98 at Amazon
12
Aritzia
A duvet puffer crafted from a water-repellent, wind-resistant, 100% responsibly sourced goose down
Get it from Aritzia in sizes XXS–2XL and in six colors.
$298 at Arttzia
13
Amazon
A cropped turtleneck cleverly designed with thumbholes
Get it in sizes XXS–3X and five colors.

Promising review: "Material is buttery soft and drapes very nicely. I was pleased with the quality and have worn several times already. I would definitely buy again and will search for other items that are similar." — Nikki Davy
$23.01+ at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A super-duper-cozy loungewear set I am currently adding to my cart right now
Get the three-piece set in sizes S–XL and 22 colors.

Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna
$53.99 at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A knee-length cardigan coat you'll regret not having purchased, like, 10 years ago
It's available in sizes XS–3XL and 10 colors.

Promising review: "GUYS, OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes. I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket-but-make-it-fashion' pieces HAHA. I love it so much." — @KATHY_VU
$51.99 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A batwing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem
It's available in sizes XS–XL and 23 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater! I wanted to be able to wear it with leggings, so I sized up to an XL and it’s perfect. It’s super soft and so comfortable." — Taylor
$42.99 at Amazon
17
amazon.com
An oversized turtleneck faintly calling out for — do you hear it? — a pair of OTK boots
Get it in sizes S-XL in nine colors.

Promising review: "One of my favorite sweaters I've purchased this season! I ordered a size up for an oversized look. It's very soft and not itchy at all. The yellow is gorgeous. The quality is also very impressive for the price." — Britny M.
$45.99 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A bell-sleeve cardigan that I am personally dubbing a fitted blanket with sleeves
Get it in sizes XXS–3X and five colors.

Promising review: "Love love love this cardigan! It’s so SOFT!! It’s like being wrapped in a blanket. It’s so warm and cozy! And it's oversized, which is just how I love them!" — Tracey
$44.90 at Amazon
19
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A cult-favorite Orolay parka to help you thrive through even the most frigid of winters
It's available in sizes XXS–XXL and in five colors.

Promising review: "This coat is no joke. The coldest temperature I tested it out was 9 degrees and I did not feel like I was freezing at all! I even tried to wear with just a T-shirt, no sweaters/layers underneath, to see if I felt cold...nothing. No cold! Boomshakalaka! It's also so stylish, roomy, has a thousand pockets (goodbye, purse!), and looks different from all the rest out there." — Zhure
$151.99+ at Amazon
20
Amazon
A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of [cue trumpets and horns] sweater season
Get it in sizes S-XXL and 27 colors.

Promising review: "Probably my favorite sweatshirt. Very inexpensive with high quality material. Very thick and warm. Fast shipping also. Love this so much!" — Brieanna
$34.99+ at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A faux-shearling moto jacket that looks like it would cost upward of $7 trillion
Get it in sizes S–XL and 10 colors.

Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house and I didn’t over heat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look chintzy. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." — Huesitos
$69.99 at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A matching set for lounging around and doing nothing, but the subtle pants pleats make the whole thing très trendy
Get it in sizes S–2XL and 20 colors.

Promising review: "Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." — Kesha Follz
$46.99 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A ribbed knit tunic that screams fall and winter aesthetics
Get it in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors.

Promising review: "Honestly, one of the best Amazon purchases I’ve made to date. And that’s saying a lot because I basically buy everything I own from here. I’m not proud of it...but ya girl is busy. Buy the sweater. Thank me later. This is such a nice fitting, high-quality top for the price. An Instagram influencer I follow posted about this sweater so I decided to give it a shot — so glad I did!" — Leah
$42.99 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A V-neck ribbed sweater with the word versatility written all over it (but not actually)
Get it in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors.

Promising review: "LOVE this top! The quality is way better than I expected. I am wearing a nude colored bra underneath and it is not see-through nor can I see the bra line which is awesome! Warm and comfortable material! Would definitely recommend! Could even dress it up by tucking it into a high waisted skirt! The buttons are functionable which would benefit a mother who is breastfeeding! Great buy!" — Shayla
$35.99 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A knit set with a cozy mock-neck sweater and pencil skirt that you can wear in tandem or separately
Get it in sizes XS–L in two colors.

Promising review: "I love this set. The quality is good, the skirt is a bit thinner than the sweater so I wore Spanx underneath. It’s soft, warm, and cozy. Material isn’t itchy. I will have these pieces on repeat. Buy it!" — Amazon customer
$67.60 at Amazon

