25 Reusable Products That'll Replace Expensive Disposable Versions For Good

Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

A reusable makeup-erasing cloth to gently (but effectively) remove your makeup with just a little bit of water

I bought one of these cloths after selling myself on it (hazard of the job). It honestly works better than I could've imagined! You really do just need to dampen it with water to have your makeup melting off in seconds. I think this is a great zero-waste option for people (like me) who don't wear a ton of makeup on the day-to-day, because you can get a lot of uses from this cloth without needing to wash it constantly. It also washes up shockingly well. I've had it for close to two years and every time it comes out of the washing machine almost entirely stain-free I'm equally shocked.