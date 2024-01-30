25 Reusable Products That'll Replace Expensive Disposable Versions For Good

Popular items from this list:
A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning
Turbo Microfiber
is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible. Promising review:
"I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap around flaps for the regular green mop and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJet
. They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly, and are easy to put on and take off.
They stick to the mop very securely, you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and saves the planet as well!
" — Phoenix Hinton
Or a 8-pack of reusable Wetjet pads if you hate how quickly those single-use refills add up
These are also from Turbo Microfiber
! Promising review:
"Say goodbye to buying Swiffer pads over and over again! I love these reusable mop pads! They stay on, easy to remove and clean, and the best part is they clean my floors much better than the disposable ones! I was able to rinse it out and use it again for an even deeper clean! I have two dogs and a muddy yard, things get dirty FAST! These save time, money and the hassle!
I recommend!" — Bailey Babcock
A pack of refillable K-Cups you can fill with any ground coffee so you can save loads of money and plastic
These BPA-free plastic cups are designed to work in any Keurig brewer, old or new! Promising review:
"Really like these reusable K-Cups. I hated wasting so much plastic using regular K-Cups and found this to use as an alternative. I have had these for two years and they have held up great!Easily to fill, clean really nicely, and no complaints!
And it's great you can put your own coffee in so you're not stuck to certain brands or flavors. Highly recommend if you are trying to be more environmentally friendly." — Amazon Customer
Or a reusable stainless-steel coffee filter for the pour-over coffee lovers
This dripper is carefully engineered to fit most branded coffee carafes including the 6-
, 8-
, and 10-cup Chemex Coffee Makers
and Hario V60 02
and 03
drippers. To clean, just dump out the coffee grounds and rinse it under warm water. It's also recommended that every two weeks or so, you descale the filter by soaking it with white distilled vinegar and warm water for an extra good clean. Promising review:
"Love this! We purchased a Chemex to minimize the amount of plastics or additional waste associated with making coffee
. Also, due to the pandemic, we find we make a lot more coffee at home, which means we go through more filters — this solved our filter waste issue! We now don’t worry about a ridiculous amount of paper filters being tossed out and also the way this filters is fantastic. It fits perfectly, is easy to wash, and makes for a great lid to keep the coffee warm.
Would 100% recommend to others!" — Jaycob Simpson
Six penguin dryer balls that do everything a dryer sheet can AND reduce drying times
Friendsheep
is a small biz creating handmade wool home goods. Their products are handmade by Nepali artisans and are sourced from factories and cooperatives that enforce fair trade labor policies. Promising review:
"These dryer balls really are adorable and make the chore of laundry more cheerful. Be sure and follow the instructions to dry a load of dark clothes the first time you use the black penguin balls.
After that, you will have no problem with using them to dry whites or light colors. Dryer balls really work and are a good investment.
I am going to be giving these as gifts!" — Auntie m
A reusable makeup-erasing cloth to gently (but effectively) remove your makeup with just a little bit of water
I bought one of these cloths after selling myself on it (hazard of the job). It honestly works better than I could've imagined! You really do just need to dampen it with water to have your makeup melting off in seconds. I think this is a great zero-waste option for people (like me) who don't wear a ton of makeup on the day-to-day, because you can get a lot of uses from this cloth without needing to wash it constantly. It also washes up shockingly well. I've had it for close to two years and every time it comes out of the washing machine almost entirely stain-free I'm equally shocked.
Or a set of reusable facial rounds with an aesthetic bamboo holder that'll replace single-use cotton rounds
Everything pictured above is included: 16 rounds, a bamboo storage caddy, and a mesh laundry bag. Promising review:
"I love these reusable pads! They’re perfect for skincare serums as they don’t absorb too quickly and are super soft against the skin.
The wooden container fits them perfectly and looks beautiful. 10/10 would recommend." — Dennis Hemken, Jr
A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of plowing through lint rollers
ChomChom Roller
is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers. Promising reviews:
"We were wasting a lot of lint rollers to remove our cat's hair as my wife is obsessed with having everything clean. This product is not just saving my money but also it works great on anything — sofas, clothes, bed, etc.
Easy to clean up the hair as well. I wished it worked a little better in removing hairs with fewer tries but it does the job when you are persistent. Definitely recommend for any cat lovers out there." — Mohammad Kabir
A pair of nonstick silicone baking mats so you can say "buh-bye" to single-use parchment paper and foil
Promising review:
"I just starting baking with these at Christmas time. They are great! They really save me a lot of money as I haven't needed to buy parchment paper to line my cookie sheets anymore.
I use them to roll out sticky doughs also. I am a fan! They fit a regular size cookie sheet very well. They are easy to clean. I wish I would've discovered these sooner!" — Tamara white
Plus, these reusable silicone baking cups
Each 12-piece set is dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe and can be used in a muffin tin or freestanding — no need for grease or non-stick spray! Promising review:
"Love that this takes up almost no space. It is a great alternative to a traditional muffin pan! The colors are so cute, and I also love that it doesn't create all the paper waste. Would definitely buy again!" — medici28
A reusable Stasher food bag for ditching those single-use plastic baggies for good
Promising review:
"I use these for my kids almost every day, usually for apple slices or other snacks on the go. They are very sturdy and wash well in the dishwasher.
The only one that hasn't lasted more than a year is one that my son purposely tore by ripping the sides." — thenoteshed
These reusable Swiffer dusters so you can enjoy all the cleaning convenience of the disposable versions while crossing "duster refills" off your shopping list forever
TS Designs
is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that specializes in home products and country, rustic, and vintage-styled gifts and decor. They note that this works best with Swiffers with the yellow handle
, but are compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling.Promising review:
"Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using.
Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run; I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also, they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" — otherlings
A rechargeable electric lighter because it's windproof, splash-proof, portable and just overall very nice
Promising review:
"I got the three-pack, one for me and two as gifts to friends who are trying to reduce waste. We all love these lighters because a single charge really does last, we don't have to buy any more disposable lighters for the foreseeable future, and the length is perfect for hard-to-reach wicks.
Getting used to how to place the arc on the wick and understanding that there was a safety timeout took me a bit to get used to but wasn't frustrating." — Salim
A printed washable sponge to replace the probably-kinda-smelly disposable sponge you're using
Based in Oregon, Marley's Monsters
creates colorful zero-waste swaps for everyday paper essentials. Promising review:
"These are high quality and last through multiple washes and scrubbing. The item is exactly as described and had cute prints. These are my second set as my other ones lasted me about two years." — Jackie
A 10-pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths that are an eco-friendly alternative to single-use paper towels
Promising review:
"I had actually seen/used them in Europe, but forgot all about them until I saw them on Amazon. They are easy to clean — I throw them in the dishwasher or clothes washer almost daily. They save me from using so many paper towels and, in most cases do a better job than paper towels.
I also keep one upstairs in the bathroom to clean up water splashes in the sink there. These are a really good idea. You don't realize it, but you need them in your life
:)" — Frequentfliermom
Or a roll of reusable bamboo towels so you can clean your entire house with a clear conscience
They're made from organic bamboo, are machine-washable, and are SUPER strong! They can be used 120-plus times before discarding (ideally in your compost!). Promising review:
"Don't let the quantity discourage you. I cut mine in half! One half-sheet takes the life of dozens of sheets of regular paper towels and cloth towels! My regular cotton towels can't compete with one sheet of these bamboo towels!
No lint left behind, it doesn't break apart in my hand, and it is as strong as Magic Erasers if you've tried them before! Using them is not gross when you think along the lines of using rags. One sheet has lasted over a week with rinsing with hot water and soap and hang drying. This is a game changer!!!" — Neela921
A motion-sensor Fohm dispenser if you love bathroom wet wipes except how hard they are on the planet and your septic tank
Fohm
is a small biz launched in 2019 by a husband-and-wife duo that, after traveling the world together, realized they didn't have to choose between dry TP or "flushable" wipes that are bad for the planet and your pipes. And thus, their one-of-a-kind touchless system was born!
Once you have the starter Bathroom Kit, you'll just need to buy foam refills
, which you can automatically have sent to your door every 6 or 10 months.Promising review:
"After a $1,100 plumbing emergency 'flushable' wipes were no longer an option. Fohm is a perfect alternative and really does work with any kind of toilet paper.
Even Scotts!" — Christina
Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed
A beginner-friendly menstrual cup for a one-and-done purchase you'll keep for years
The menstrual cup factor that freaked me out the most was the thought of having to get up there and break the seal to take it out. So when I saw the Flex Cup, which is specifically designed to make that process easier, I figured why not give it a try. This is a purchase I would definitely file under the 'life-changing' category. Yes, there is a learning curve, but by my second cycle with the cup I felt like a pro.
Even with the pull tab, taking it out can be a little messy (I tend to just do it in the shower), but it's definitely a more controlled experience than if it wasn't there at all. With my flow, I can leave my cup in for 12 straight hours without fear (can't say the same about tampons), meaning the Flex Cup has made my period less awful. A true feat!Promising review:
"So very happy with my purchase!! Fits comfortably! Easy to insert and remove just takes some getting used to. Save money on pads and tampons!
Very very very happy with this purchase." — Evie
Plus, some budget-friendly period underwear to make handling Aunt Flo as easy as putting on underwear
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! Promising review:
"I absolutely love these! It has saved me a lot of money because I don’t have to buy pads or tampons every 28 days.
These keep my clothes, sheets, and chairs clean! No leaks! Can withstand both heavy and light periods. Super comfy and actually pretty breathable! I love them." — Mirae
A three-pack of reusable plastic-free food wraps made from biodegradable cotton and beeswax
Promising review:
"Wow, why have I not tried beeswax wrap sooner? I used this as a makeshift lid for my dog's wet canned food and it stays fresher for twice as long as when I was using foil or plastic wrap because those don't have a seal at all.
This wrap is amazing, plus it has the added benefit of being eco-friendly. These last a year, so I will never have to waste money buying plastic wrap again :)" — Sarah
Plus, a five-piece set of silicone food savers for help preserving your produce
Food Huggers
is a woman-owned small biz founded by two friends trying to cut down on both food and plastic waste in the kitchen. Promising review:
"This product is very easy to clean and I was surprised that it actually worked on a cut tomato! I was afraid that it would squish the tomato since the product is rather thick, but it worked beautifully.
I will be using the other sizes as they are needed, but one thing I do really like is that storage for these 'keepers' takes so little room in my cabinets!" — DHW698
A three-blade all metal razor with a pivoting head that's designed to last you LITERALLY FOREVER
Leaf Shave
is an eco-minded small biz founded to create a better razor that is also better for the environment. Their packaging is 100% plastic-free, and through financing initiatives to offset 100% of the company's CO2e emissions they've become Climate Neutral certified.
$80+ for a razor feels pretty steep, but plastic razors really add up over time and this thing is STURDY. When first trying to eco-swap my shave routine I tried a regular safety razor
because it was a lot cheaper and I basically bled to death (kidding, but I did cut myself a lot). It works really well for some people, but I had really come to rely on the pivoting head of the plastic razors I learned on. So imagine my pure delight when I finally snagged one of these beauties and could return to shaving without all the cuts and blood. It's really easy to change the blades, and I find myself getting a better shave because I'm not putting off buying another razor like I would before.
It really is a great investment that not only keeps plastic razors out of landfills, but all the plastic packaging they come in, too!
A set of reusable silicone swabs so you can replace your cotton ones
Plantish Future
is a Toronto, Canada-based small biz that launched during the pandemic and creates plastic-free and vegan home essentials like sponges, skincare, and more. Promising review:
"These are SUPER cool! I was tired of all the Q-Tip waste I was creating. These are easy to clean and feel great on the skin!
Fast shipping and amazing customer service!" — Adie
A pair of forever eye masks for turning your favorite serum into a luxe under-eye treatment
Dieux Skin
is a small business that's committed to creating beauty products that are price-transparent, rooted in science, and responsibly sourced.Promising review:
"Comfortable. Effective. Sustainable. Why would you buy anything else? These eye masks are amazing — they don’t slide and leave my undereyes hydrated and bright!
I used to only use eye masks for special occasions…now I use these every day! I feel so much better knowing they’re not going straight into the trash — just back to the fridge. My little daily luxury!" — Liz D.
A volcanic stone face roller because it instantly soaks up excess face oil and , unlike blotting papers, is washable and resuable
Promising review:
"I've been using this product for a couple of months now, and it is still working beautifully. I used to run through blotting papers like mad, but this roller has saved my wallet.
I'm pretty oily, and still can use the roller maybe 20–25 times without washing it at all. LOVE!" — eden