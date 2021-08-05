HuffPost Finds

25 Small Tips To Make Your Kitchen Look So Much Better

Revamp your kitchen with chic tableware, durable utensils and more useful products.
Elizabeth Lilly and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Have you ever walked through your kitchen and thought, “Wow, this room can seriously use an upgrade?” If you’ve been waiting to revamp your countertops, pantry or fridge, now’s the time to create an amazing cooking hub. From applying stick-on backsplash to swapping out old utensils, here are some useful tips and products that’ll help you complete an easy kitchen makeover.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of cooking utensils
Amazon
Upgrade your mismatched utensils to a silicone-coated set that's neutral-toned and helps you flip and stir food with ease.

Promising review: "Holy moly, for the price this is extremely high value. The wood is nice, the silicone is sturdy and easy to clean and so far no melting like has happened with plastic. There are so many items in this and they are all great. The items look great in my newly decorated kitchen." — Amazon Customer

Get a 33-piece set from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six color combos).
2
A vintage-inspired vinyl runner
Food 52
Conceal your scratched-up floor with a gorgeous, retro-looking vinyl runner that'll also be easy to clean if there's a spill.

Get it from Food52 for $120 (available in two color combos).
3
A grout pen
Amazon
Brighten up backsplash with this grout pen, which helps recolor stained kitchen tiles sans scrubbing.

Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." — jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).
4
A pack of plastic bag holders
Amazon
Stash plastic bags in these cute wranglers that you can hang inside a kitchen cabinet or pantry closet.

Get three from Amazon for $7.80.
5
A corner sponge container
Amazon
Organize all your hand-washing things (dish soap, scrubbers and cloths) with this roomy sponge caddy.

Promising review: "This fits our sink perfectly! It's not too big and holds a sponge and two bottles of soap. We have a standard apartment sink and it fits perfectly, it also holds very well. We have it suctioned on the sink, not the counter." — Erin Johnson

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).
6
A roll of drawer liners
Amazon
Protect your silverware from wear and tear with patterned drawer liners. You can also use them in cabinet shelves!

Promising review: "Very awesome stuff. The bottom of my cabinets had a rough, crumbly texture. This is a great fix to keep the silicone pieces of my dishes from picking it up. Feels a lot cleaner and it looks great! Highly recommend for looks and function!" — Kelsey Ware

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in eight sizes and 15 colors and patterns).
7
A set of under cabinet string lights
Amazon
String up these under-cabinet lights to give your older kitchen a luxe look for less. Plus, you'll actually be able to see in your cooking area at night!

Promising review: "I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright and I was lucky they were just the length I needed!" —pauly

Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $18.78+ (available in white or yellow lights).
8
A set of wood fillers
Amazon
Fix chips, cracks and dents around your kitchen with a set of wood fillers. You can use them on cupboards and hardwood floors.

Promising review: "My partner and I recently bought a 140-year-old home with original wood floors and wood work throughout. We had the floors refinished to their original beauty, but the baseboards and stair risers were a challenge. They were pretty banged up over years of use, and, after the floors were redone, all the nicks and scratches just stood out that much more. Our floor guy tried staining them, but it wouldn't take. The floors themselves took nine coats of stain because they were so old. The painter tried using pens from a well known paint company, but they didn't work either. My partner found these and showed them to me. To our delight the pens worked incredibly well. It's like a magic marker for wood. I'm still amazed how well they worked." —Kathleen W

Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
9
A stainless steel cleaner kit
Amazon
Use a stainless steel cleaner and cloth to wipe away smudges from appliances, including your dishwasher, fridge and microwave.

Promising Review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." — David Brennan

Get it from Amazon for $15.95.
10
Or a roll of stainless steel-like adhesive
Amazon
Cover up your old appliances with this silver adhesive if you really want to achieve a stainless-steel look without expensive renovations.

Promising review: "Amazing job at updating my wall oven. I searched for months trying to see what would be an alternative replacement to my dated wall oven (25 years old). The thing is, my old oven has always worked very well, so I couldn't really justify paying $2,000 to replace my working double wall oven only because of cosmetic reasons. Then it dawned on me that maybe if I updated the oven with this metal covering it would look like real stainless steel. So for literally the cost of $10 I updated my oven. The update is virtually unnoticeable unless you tell someone, and what's the best thing of all, it leaves no fingerprints. Best $10 I ever spent." — B. Lenj

Get an 18-inch x 6-foot roll from Amazon for $14.18.
11
A broom organizer
Amazon
Mount a broom organizer in your pantry, so you can neatly stash mops, brooms and spray bottles without them falling on top of each other.

Promising review: "Perfect! Exactly what I needed to organize my mop, broom, scoop etc. Efficient and easy to use. A little hard to get my scoop into it, but that’s cause it’s thicker than the rest of items. Love that there are hooks. Spray bottles and cleaning product bottles hang perfectly on there too." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12
A tea bag holder
Amazon
Stash tea bags in this nifty organizer, so you can easily find your favorite blends and not have to sift through a cluttered cabinet.

Promising review: "I got this out of desperation for regaining room in my tea/coffee cabinet. Yes, we have a kitchen cabinet devoted just to all of our tea and coffee, and we were running out of space very quickly. I got this smaller version because I knew it would fit without having to adjust the shelves. Can I saw how much I love this? I was able to empty so many boxes from the cabinet, it was not even funny." — Kitty

Get it from Amazon for $20.28.
13
A set of colorful dishcloths
Anthropologie
Swap out your worn towels with these cute dishcloths that'll add a pop of color to your kitchen sink.

Get a four-pack from Anthropologie for $20.
14
A set of stove burner covers
Amazon
Place these durable covers on top of stove burners, so you can conceal chipping and easily clean up cooking-related messes.

Promising review: "I purchased them for my brand new countertop gas range. I used to use those made by foil. But the problem is that they could not be easily cleaned for reusing. Instead, these stove burner covers are so convenient to clean up and can be reused as long as not physically damaged. Besides, the price is not expensive and reasonable. I like it which has saved my a lot of time to clean the gas range from time to time." — Amazon Customer

Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $10.99+ (also available in silver).
15
A set of clear carafes
Amazon
Fill up these sleek carafes with juice, iced tea and more cold beverages to give your fridge a little glow-up.

Promising review: "Love these carafes. They are tall but fit perfect on the side of fridge door. Easy to handle, easy to wash and pours easily as well. Super happy with this purchase!" — TXGAL

Get two from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
16
An adjustable drawer organizer
Amazon
Tidy up your kitchen tool drawer with this organizer that'll get your cooking utensils in order.

Promising review: "These are hands down my favorite drawer organizers. They work without adhesives and are easy to cut to fit any drawer. The hardest part of it is figuring out what configuration you want for your drawers. They clean easy and are easy to adjust. I highly recommend this product for your kitchen. You will love it." — Crystal A.

 Get it from Amazon for $32.89+ (available in three colors).
17
A pack of food storage containers
Amazon
Recycle old plastic containers and use these airtight ones that'll look really nice on a fridge shelf and help food stay fresh.

Get the 14-piece set from Amazon for $27.84.
18
A slide-out caddy
Amazon
Double up counter space with this slide out-caddy that has three shelves and fits perfectly in between appliances and cabinets.

Promising review: "Great addition to my galley kitchen! I placed by my fridge for easy access while cooking and it has worked seamlessly for my needs! Easily stores spices, plastic bags and aluminum foil." — Elizabeth B.

Get it from Amazon for $37.86+ (also available in 4- or 5-tier versions).
19
A magnetic knife strip holder
Amazon
Store your fancy cutlery on this magnetic strip holder, so you don't have to dig through a drawer to find knives.

Promising review: "I used to have an ugly knife block that took up too much room, so I decided to get a magnetic knife strip. I've read that the cheaper metal ones scratch and dull knives, so I went with a wooden one. This company offers different types (colors) of wood to match your decor. It took me all of 15 minutes to install (I have a drill and a torpedo level). Really easy and straightforward installation. The strip itself holds my knives very securely and frees up a bunch of counter space that my old knife block used to take up. The strip works extremely well throughout the length of the product." — Thomas

Get it from Amazon for $42.95+ (available in a variety of lengths and wood types).
20
A burlap table runner
Amazon
Dress up your kitchen table with this lined table runner that'll look *chef's kiss* with cozy candles and a seasonal garland.

Promising review: "I love my new runner! The neutral gray fits perfectly in my neutral fall table decor and will easily transition into my Christmas decor. It’s a lightweight cotton (100%), so I will use my washer’s delicate cycle and then hang it to dry. I anticipate I will have to iron it afterward, which is no big deal. For the style and inexpensive price it’s worth the effort." — Florida Gal

Get it from Amazon for $12.13+ (available in nine sizes and 11 color combos).
21
A pots and pans organizer
Amazon
Sort cookware with this organizer that's perfect for all the pots, pans and cutting boards you use regularly.

Promising review: "This holder is amazing! Finally, a solution to corral all of these freaking pot and pan lids! It expands perfectly to accommodate my 30" wide cabinet. Actually, it can go a little further than that but it gets less stable when you exceed the maximum width. It also works great for smaller cabinets. I tried it out in a pull-out drawer that's approximately 24" and it serves it's purpose well." — Nurse Bex

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available with six or eight sections).
22
A wine glass holder
Amazon
Place this stemware rack under a cabinet to free up space and create a fancy display for wine glasses.

Get three rows (enough for nine glasses) from Amazon for $17.99.
23
A set of fridge bin liners
Amazon
Layer these liners on top of fridge bins, so you can extend the life of produce and keep interior spaces clean.

Promising review: "Keeps my refrigerator looking clean and fresh. Especially like the gray pattern which goes nicely with a stainless steel refrigerator. When something spills, It's much easier to wash these pads than scrub your refrigerator. The pads don't last forever but they can be washed three to four times before I recycle them into cleaning rags." — CardFan133

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.79 (available in two colors).
24
A set of peel-and-stick backsplash tile
Amazon
Apply these stick-on backsplash tiles if you want to give a boring kitchen wall a high-end makeover without installing actual tiles.

Promising review: "I have been wanting to put subway tile in our kitchen as a backsplash since we moved in but didn’t have the time or motivation to do it. Not to mention the expense. I came across these and decided to try them. I have been blown away with how great they look and every person that has seen them after I put them up doesn’t know they are not real tile. They are shiny like tile and have the texture of tile as well. They are easy to clean and relatively easy to install." — Kyle & Noelle

Get 10 sheets from Amazon for $29.99.
25
And a pack of Command hooks
Amazon
And hang these small Command hooks if you want to have an accessible spot for measuring cups and cooking utensils.

Promising review: "Yes, this is my kitchen cabinet and this trick helps me find the correct measuring cup so much faster than back when I used to stack them in a drawer! Just be sure to account for the cups' depth while arranging the cabinet's contents." — Elizabeth Lilly

Get a 10-pack of hooks from Amazon for $9.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Products To Save Your Kitchen From The Claws Of Clutter
shoppingcookingkitchenhome organization