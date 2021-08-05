25 Small Tips To Make Your Kitchen Look So Much Better

Have you ever walked through your kitchen and thought, “Wow, this room can seriously use an upgrade?” If you’ve been waiting to revamp your countertops, pantry or fridge, now’s the time to create an amazing cooking hub. From applying stick-on backsplash to swapping out old utensils, here are some useful tips and products that’ll help you complete an easy kitchen makeover.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A set of cooking utensils
2
A vintage-inspired vinyl runner
3
A grout pen
4
A pack of plastic bag holders
5
A corner sponge container
6
A roll of drawer liners
7
A set of under cabinet string lights
8
A set of wood fillers
9
A stainless steel cleaner kit
10
Or a roll of stainless steel-like adhesive
11
A broom organizer
12
A tea bag holder
13
A set of colorful dishcloths
14
A set of stove burner covers
15
A set of clear carafes
16
An adjustable drawer organizer
17
A pack of food storage containers
18
A slide-out caddy
19
A magnetic knife strip holder
20
A burlap table runner
21
A pots and pans organizer
22
A wine glass holder
23
A set of fridge bin liners
24
A set of peel-and-stick backsplash tile
25
And a pack of Command hooks
Products To Save Your Kitchen From The Claws Of Clutter