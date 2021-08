25 Small Tips To Make Your Kitchen Look So Much Better

A set of wood fillers

Fix chips, cracks and dents around your kitchen with a set of wood fillers. You can use them on cupboards and hardwood floors."My partner and I recently bought a 140-year-old home with original wood floors and wood work throughout. We had the floors refinished to their original beauty, but the baseboards and stair risers were a challenge. They were pretty banged up over years of use, and, after the floors were redone, all the nicks and scratches just stood out that much more. Our floor guy tried staining them, but it wouldn't take. The floors themselves took nine coats of stain because they were so old. The painter tried using pens from a well known paint company, but they didn't work either. My partner found these and showed them to me." — Kathleen W



Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $16.99.