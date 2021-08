25 Things To Buy Yourself Because No One Loves You Like You

And a bow knot headband

Applying skincare products is about to get easier, thanks to this cute headband that'll keep hair out of your face."I received my elastic hairband and I absolutely love it. I can't have a bad day if I put this on and look at myself in the mirror. Call that what you want but I've had a hard time finding a hairband that works for me. I usually have to use a headband that puts pressure on that bony part behind the ear. It hurts! I appreciate that this has elastic to keep it on in the front of the head as well as in the BACK of the head.A small part of me wishes I could wear this in public but alas, no. Not socially acceptable unless I'm in costume or doing some sort of consultant work. Also, it's so darn cute. If you're even thinking about it, then DO IT!" — Jenty92210



Get them from Amazon for $5.99 (available in four colors).