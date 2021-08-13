25 Things To Buy Yourself Because No One Loves You Like You

Self-love can come in many forms: It could be taking time to relax, eating a good meal or treating yourself to something new. Whether that’s buying a foaming face mask, glowing string lights or a plush mattress, there are so many products to help you enjoy the company of you and only you.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
An essential oil diffuser
2
A Pusheen Plush Cat
3
A pair of Hi-Fidelity earplugs
4
A pair of satin pillowcases
5
A pair of vintage-inspired sunglasses
6
A twinkling light curtain
7
A plush Ashley Furniture mattress
8
A posture corrector
9
A pack of mimosa cubes
10
A pair of shoe tags
11
A Madewell Transport Tote
12
A pair of "Shh! I'm Reading" socks
13
A portable flat iron
14
A set of LED stick-on lights
15
A light-blocking sleep mask
16
A bottomless wine glass
17
A blackhead extractor kit
18
A foot peel mask
19
A scalp massager
20
A travel neck pillow
21
A bubble face mask
22
And a bow knot headband
23
A diamond cleaning stick
24
A facial cleaning brush
25
And a bath caddy