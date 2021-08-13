HuffPost Finds

25 Things To Buy Yourself Because No One Loves You Like You

A plush mattress, stylish sunglasses and more amazing products you'll want to treat yourself to.
Marquaysa Battle and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Self-love can come in many forms: It could be taking time to relax, eating a good meal or treating yourself to something new. Whether that’s buying a foaming face mask, glowing string lights or a plush mattress, there are so many products to help you enjoy the company of you and only you.

1
An essential oil diffuser
Fill this up with essential oils and enjoy relaxing scents from any room in your home.

Promising review: "I was surprised by how long it runs on such a small amount of water! It has two options for diffusing continuously or intermittently. I have been running it on the continuous mode, mainly because I'm kind of impatient. It also has a light that you can set for just one color or it will alternate between all of them. I am not a fan of strong perfumey smells, so for me, this diffuser is perfect. Last evening, it was on a table in my front room and I would catch a whiff of lavender every few minutes. Perfect! It's good quality for the money!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $11.29+ (available in five colors).
2
A Pusheen Plush Cat
This squishy cutie will be there for you when you want to hug something soft or cuddle in bed.

Promising review: "I recently acquired the version of this squishy angel that's happily munching some popcorn. It brings me an inexplicable amount of joy. Pusheen's face must have been scientifically engineered to set off the OMGSOCUTEEEEE!!! part of our brains. He lives on my couch where he looks perfect, and sits next to me on said couch while, most nights, I join him in eating popcorn. Mine is buttery and crunchy while his is soooo fluffy and plush, but to each their own." — Katy Herman

Get it from Amazon for $25.
3
A pair of Hi-Fidelity earplugs
Pop these into your ears at a concert, so you can still rock out and not have to leave early due to uncomfortably loud music.

Promising review: "I got these because I take loud indoor cycling classes about four times a week and started to notice my right ear wasn't happy about it. I love losing myself in loud music so I wanted something that would cut down just enough to where I feel safe without sacrificing my experience much. I've worn them for about a week now and they're great for my purpose. It's taken a bit of adjustment. If I push them too far in, then I find I lose too much of the audio and have a hard time hearing my instructor's cues. If I push them to where they're just barely in my ear, then they're perfect! Even though I'm running and sweating, I've had no issues with them staying put, which was my worry at first." — Maria

Get them from Amazon for $23.98 (available with a portable case).
4
A pair of satin pillowcases
Give your bed a lux upgrade and help minimize hair frizz while you go to sleep.

Promising review: "I own these in the dark gray and love them. I even pack one to go on vacations so my hair and skin stay looking moisturized and refreshed. You *may* think that this is a product you don't need to own and that your cotton pillowcases are perfectly fine, that is until you try one of these. Seriously, I cannot recommend them enough." — Elizabeth Lilly

Get a pair from Amazon for $8.49 (available in four sizes and in 23 colors).
5
A pair of vintage-inspired sunglasses
A cat eye design and chic print make these sunglasses a hot accessory for all your summer outfits.

Promising review: "I don't like bringing 'nice' sunglasses on trips, because I'm afraid I'm going to lose or break them. So before going on a trip this summer, I spontaneously added these square cat-eye sunnies to my cart. I've now brought them on two trips, worn them in the actual sea on boat rides and they've held up beautifully, and taken way too many photos in them. Everyone wants to know where they're from and I just say — twelves buck on Amazon." — Maitland Quitmeyer

Get them from Amazon for $13.98 (available in nine colors).
6
A twinkling light curtain
Turn your room into a twinkling sanctuary by adding some soothing lights to a windowsill or reading nook.

Promising review: "I am so in love with these lights! They were so easy to put up (took me about five minutes). They add such beauty to my room. I am so happy with this purchase." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two colors).
7
A plush Ashley Furniture mattress
This mattress will get you excited about sleep, because it's made with gel memory foam that'll feel like a soft cloud for your head, back, neck and shoulders.

Promising review: "Since I spend so much time sitting at a computer desk, my neck and back (and wrists, honestly) are always pretty mad at me by the end of the day. I also realized that having super firm mattresses wasn't helping the matter. When I moved to my new apartment, I vowed that I would hunt for an AFFORDABLE mattress with a plush feel. After comparing mattresses (price, firmness, size, shipping details) on the Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon websites — I finally settled on the plush 10" full-size mattress. I've been sleeping on it for about six weeks now and have had a noticeable decrease in back and neck pain." — Marquaysa Battle

Get it from Amazon for $280.37+ (available in sizes Twin XL to California King and in three firmness choices).
8
A posture corrector
Help correct your posture and minimize slouching (sitting at a desk all day can be a pain!) with this adjustable harness.

Promising review: "I have been wearing this for an hour at a time. I have honestly been able to tell a huge difference in my posture! It’s almost like it won’t let you slouch. It’s been super helpful during workouts too! You can’t even really tell that it’s on! Or, if you’re a college student it feels like a backpack is there except without the weight of it!" — Niqui Higbee

Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
9
A pack of mimosa cubes
Skip the juice, because you can make instant mimosas with these cool cubes. Plop one into a glass of bubbly, let it fizz up and you'll have a drink in seconds.

Get an 18-pack from Uncommon Grounds for $30.
10
A pair of shoe tags
Look down at words of encouragement when you're in the middle of a tough jog or run.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I purchased them when I was training for a half marathon after a very long setback after a torn tendon. When I was running, all I needed to do was look down and read my shoes. I got a lot of compliments too." — Abby Kylaic

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
11
A Madewell Transport Tote
Carry all your essentials in this tote with a roomy interior and two pockets that'll hold your keys, cell phone, wallet and everything else!

Promising review: "I've gotten one of these as a gift and have given one to my sister as well. It's my favorite bag to date! It has a small pocket inside you can pop your phone into (or anything else you'd be looking to grab in a hurry) and has so much space. I've even fit my laptop into it! The straps are sturdy. The best part? You can add your initials for an extra special touch." — Heather Braga

Get it from Madewell for $168 (available in three colors).
12
A pair of "Shh! I'm Reading" socks
These socks will subtly let everyone know to leave you alone when you're reading a juicy novel.

Promising review: "These appeared exactly as advertised and arrived as stated. I love to wear them as they are comfortable and allow me to read in silence. Haha. When my husband tries to interrupt my reading, I hold up my 'Shhh!' foot and he knows to leave me be. Love them! LOL." — Dee Smith

Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
13
A portable flat iron
Curl or straighten your hair on the go with this flat iron that has adjustable temperature settings (goodbye heat damage).

Promising review: "I purchased this flat iron simply based on reviews and I am so glad I did! I was skeptical about the size since my hair is so thick but I can literally do ONE pass and I’m done! My hair always comes out silky straight and flawless! It's most def worth the purchase!" — Ariel Woods

Get it from Amazon for $47.95.
14
A set of LED stick-on lights
Put on makeup with ease, thanks to this mirror that'll upgrade your vanity setup with an illuminated glow.

Promising review: "Best idea ever! I'm living in an old house with only one outlet in the bathroom so I needed a lot of light with just one outlet. This is the perfect solution. You can arrange the bulbs as you wish, you can set the distance between them and the dimming option is awesome! Dimmed for baths and super light for makeup. When it is on max it is really bright. The back of the bulbs are adhesive and they are sticking very well." — Annamarie T.

Get a 6-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
15
A light-blocking sleep mask
This soft mask will help block out annoying light, so you can catch up on rest even if your room is very bright.

Promising review: "Normally I don't write reviews, but I felt I had to say that this is the most comfortable eye mask I have ever worn. It's extremely soft to the touch. It feels so good on the face and completely blocks out any light. I don't even notice the two adjustable head straps because they are also so comfortable. I normally work 12-hour night shifts so I'm sleeping through the day. I always had issues with constantly waking up even with blackout curtains because the sunlight was still getting around them, but since I've started wearing the mask, I have had no disrupted sleep and I am dead to the world during the day with this on." — Chibimuffin

Get it on Amazon for $12.90.
16
A bottomless wine glass
You love wine and need a container that'll hold all the Merlot, Chardonnay or Riesling for your next happy hour.

Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my aunt who is an avid wine drinker (excuse me, wine connoisseur). I couldn't think of a gift for her so I thought about all the times she and I joked about needing a big wine glass. This was a great buy! It's perfect for a gag gift but it's actually great quality for using too." — C. Young

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
17
A blackhead extractor kit
It comes with five different needles, so you can remove stubborn blackheads with minimal irritation. (Of course, always check with your dermatologist first before trying a kit like this for skincare concerns.)

Promising review: "My skin is super, super sensitive and usually when I pop pimples, they end up looking worse than before (especially with blackheads). This kit is so amazing! I just poke the pimple or blackhead with the sharp end then use the loop-shaped thing and the redness goes away in about half an hour instead of multiple days! It makes my blackheads disappear, turns bumps that usually aren't pop-able into small spots that go away within a day and makes it way less painful to pop hormonal acne! I would seriously recommend this to anyone and especially to people with sensitive skin." — Sara Velasquez

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six color options).
18
A foot peel mask
Cracked heels don't stand a chance with this foot mask, which will slowly peel away dead skin to reveal baby-soft tootsies.

Promising review: "These were amazing! They actually did what they claimed they would. My feet were peeling in five days. Starting on the third day, I made sure to soak them for at least 10 minutes. It took about three to four days for them to stop peeling but the results are amazing. My feet feel so new!" — Nov.Rain

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $23.75.
19
A scalp massager
If your scalp is prone to build-up, this small tool will help remove flakes and give your head a soothing massage in the shower.

Promising review: "This is a great little tool. My daughter and I both have VERY thick hair. Mine is especially difficult because it's curly. I have a combination of type 3A and 3B curly hair. My daughter always had a hard time getting to her scalp with shampoo and conditioner which caused some flaking and dandruff. Since she's been using this, that has stopped. It's made it much easier for both of us to get down to the root shaft. For people saying 'just use your fingernails,' this works better. I've had long and short nails and this still works better. It's easy to grip and clean. No complaints here." — J. Love

Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in six colors).
20
A travel neck pillow
Wrap this cozy pillow around your neck to help you sleep on your next car ride or flight.

Promising review: "This is probably my 10th attempt at a travel pillow. A few things about me: I can only sleep sitting on the right side of the plane because I can only sleep while leaning on my right side. I can't live or fly without my Bose headphones and most pillows don't pair comfortably with over-the-ear headphones. Also, in flight, I sleep with my glasses on just in case of an emergency. I NEED TO SEE what's going down. Lastly, I typically wear a scarf in flight because I don't like my neck to be cold. For the aforementioned reasons, THIS PILLOW ROCKS! It does the job of supporting a side sleeper like myself while pairing perfectly with my headphones and glasses. Last but not least, I didn't need to bring a scarf. No more bobblehead sleeping and it's compact in size. Who cares if it looks crazy? I like to stand out!" — DST Seven

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
21
A bubble face mask
Cleaning your face will actually be fun, because this mask bubbles up and helps exfoliate pores at the same time.

Promising review: "I decided to try this mask based on the insanely high customer rating and affordable price just to see if it would live up to the hype. I just finished washing it off my face and I have to say I do see a difference, albeit not a dramatic one. I have enlarged pores in my T-zone and issues with blackheads around my chin and after one use, my pores appear smaller and tighter and most of the smallest blackheads and bumps are gone from around my chin. I am impressed but I think with regular use it might make an even bigger difference — maybe a couple of times a week. Oh yeah, it's also really fun to watch and feel the bubbles foaming up on your face!" — Elisabeth

Get it from Amazon for $14.28.
22
And a bow knot headband
Applying skincare products is about to get easier, thanks to this cute headband that'll keep hair out of your face.

Promising review: "I received my elastic hairband and I absolutely love it. I can't have a bad day if I put this on and look at myself in the mirror. Call that what you want but I've had a hard time finding a hairband that works for me. I usually have to use a headband that puts pressure on that bony part behind the ear. It hurts! I appreciate that this has elastic to keep it on in the front of the head as well as in the BACK of the head. This sucker doesn't move which I appreciate when I'm trying to do my skincare/makeup. A small part of me wishes I could wear this in public but alas, no. Not socially acceptable unless I'm in costume or doing some sort of consultant work. Also, it's so darn cute. If you're even thinking about it, then DO IT!" — Jenty92210

Get them from Amazon for $5.99 (available in four colors).
23
A diamond cleaning stick
Revive your rings and make them twinkly again with this gentle formula that helps remove gunk and grime from jewelry.

Promising review: "Trust me. This PAINS me to say this. My wallet is hurting. This $5 stick outperforms my $90 jewelry steamer. Forget the jewelry store cleaning. Do it at home and your rings will look BETTER. I have a morganite band that I seldom wore because the stones are impossible to clean and they're ugly when they're cloudy, well, the morganite now looks good as new." — Jenna

Get it from Amazon for $6.47.
24
A facial cleaning brush
Give your face a deep clean with this spinning brush that'll remove makeup and gently exfoliate skin.

Promising review: "First off, I love that this product comes with four different brush options and is waterproof! The instructions clearly explain what each brush head is used for! It’s super soft on your skin and provides a nice, even and thorough cleanse! I’m so glad I purchased this product. It does everything I expected it too and does it very well! It’s a great product for a very reasonable price. I love that it comes in a storage case and is battery-operated! What a great buy!" — Stephw.92

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).
25
And a bath caddy
Place this adjustable caddy on your tub and slide into a warm bath to read a book, watch TV on a tablet or enjoy glowing candles.

Promising review: "I was scared it wouldn’t fit as well as it does but this is a must-have for self-care and winding down. It’s strong yet not bulky and the bamboo is high-quality. It also wipes easily to dry it. The tray came with no-slip pieces that worked like a charm to keep it from moving while in use. It's super versatile for use with water, wine etc.There's plenty of room for bath/spa products to safely stay atop with or without a book, tablet, device and even a snack." — Mama

Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in seven colors).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
