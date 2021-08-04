HuffPost Finds

25 Things To Organize The Chaos In Your Kitchen Cabinets

Lid organizers, spice racks and more storage solutions that'll be a big help for your kitchen cabinets.
Daniel Boan and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Keeping kitchen cabinets organized can be challenging at times. There are so many spices, food jars and cookware that may be taking over your already-limited space. If you’re ready for an overhaul, here are expandable racks, spice jar grippers and more storage solutions that’ll get your cabinets neat again.

A water bottle shelf
Amazon
If your water bottles are taking up too much space in a cabinet, this three-tier shelf will be a clutter-free storage hub for them.

Promising review: "This is a great solution! It keeps the cupboard organized and I can see what I have and quickly grab the bottle I need. As a bonus, it also creates a built-in limitation on how many water bottles I can have at any given time. Really recommend." — Miki

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A plastic bag holder
JC SignCraft LLC / Etsy
This holder and organizer in-one will come in handy when you're making sandwiches or packing snacks for the fam.

JC SignCraft LLC is a small Etsy shop specializing in custom-made organizers for desk and kitchen essentials.

Promising review: "This organizer fits perfectly in my kitchen drawer. I love it! A pleasure to do business with this shop." — Heidi MacDuff

Get it from JC SignCraft LLC on Etsy for $49+ (available in two sizes).
A three-tier spice pantry rack
Amazon
Next time you're cooking, you'll easily be able to find crushed red pepper, rosemary and other spices without digging through your pantry.

Promising review: "With that said, my spice cabinet was atrocious before I got these racks. And I am so happy to finally be able to grab my spices without knocking over the other ones and making even more of a mess. I didn’t know something so small and plain could bring me so much joy. Buy it now! You will not be disappointed." — Arie M.

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three sizes and in 10 colors).
A compact corner shelf
Amazon
Stack up dishes on this shelf that'll fit perfectly in an unused kitchen corner.

Promising review: "Took me a while to find a three-tier one. Most are two-tiers. But I have plates of three different sizes and not a lot of each size, so this is perfect! And it saves so much room in my cabinet!" — Sam L.

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
A set of kitchen-friendly labels
Real And Vibrant / Etsy
Finding ingredients will be a breeze, thanks to these easy-to-read labels you can place on pantry containers.

Real And Vibrant is a small business based in Seattle, Washington that sells pretty labels for home goods.

Promising review: "These labels are amazing! They make my pantry look so organized. I have a very small pantry so these labels help a lot! They are very well made and durable." — Maggie P.

Get it from Real And Vibrant on Etsy for $10+ (available in five sizes and various standard or custom packs).
A can dispensing rack
Amazon
Stock up on your favorite soups or green beans without creating a toppling mess in your cabinets. It can fit up to 36 cans at a time!

Promising review: "We have a storage cabinet in our garage that I like to keep stocked with nonperishable food, since we never know when we'll end up on a two week quarantine these days. I was having a hard time keeping up with what we had and it was just a jumbled mess. My rack came today and it's so much more organized. It's super sturdy and it only took a couple of minutes to put together. I filled it up and I was able fit 44 cans since some are tiny, five stars!" — Kimberly C.

Get it from Amazon for $23.87+ (available in four colors and packs of two).
A two-tier rotating turntable
Amazon
Loose leaf tea, coffee beans and spices will look so aesthetically-pleasing on this gem. Just spin it to find whatever you need!

Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices and it was always a nightmare to find the right one. Now I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different size bottles to be placed on the racks." — Vegmom

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six colors).
An expandable shelf
Amazon
Take advantage of vertical cabinet space and neatly stack plates, cups and more dinnerware.

Promising review: "I really needed something to store my big pots and pans in the cabinet. I have other racks in which I have stored small- to medium-sized pots and lids but for big ones I needed something different. I just took a chance and ordered this. I was worried that this is going to be very flimsy. I was wrong. It's very strong. I have expanded the rack and put two big pots/pans on top and two big on the bottom. It's amazing how much space my cabinet has now. This is really a good buy." — Mrspjr

Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (available in two colors).
A wooden organizer
JC SignCraft LLC / Etsy
Easily grab foil, plastic or wax wrap without having to sift through an entire cabinet for rolls.

Get it from JC SignCraft LLC on Etsy for $54.
A sliding shelf
Amazon
This cabinet-friendly shelf is great for small gadgets, including food processors and cheese graters, that you're always grabbing for meals.

Promising review: "Reaching into these lower cabinets can be painful and maddening when you need one pan or pot, but you have to remove EVERYTHING, set them on the floor, grab the one item you need, and shove the stack back into the narrow and deep cabinet. THIS sliding shelf solves the problem!" — Mustang Sally

Get it from Amazon for $39.50+ (available in seven sizes).
An adjustable rack
Amazon
Slide in round pans, muffin tins and cookie sheets and they'll be easily accessible when you want to bake.

Promising review: "Loved it so much I bought a second one immediately! Works great for circular pans, 9x13 cake pans, heavier pans, jelly roll pans, awkward collapsible colanders, cutting boards whatever you want. Having nonskid feet is a big plus." — Organization Freak/Hobby Cook

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three styles).
A handcrafted lid organizer
TM Custom Woodwork / Etsy
It has little slots for your tumbler lids, so you can keep them neatly stacked and prevent them from making a mess.

TM Custom Woodwork is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina that sells handmade wood projects.

Promising review: "Fits both sizes of Yeti lids! Wish I'd had this years ago." — Mariann H.

Get it from TM Custom Woodwork on Etsy for $30.
A pot and pan lid organizer
Amazon
Keep all your cookware in a neat arrangement, so you don't have to conduct a search party whenever a lid goes missing. You can use it horizontally or vertically!

Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." — Linda Roberson

Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in two colors).
A set of airtight food storage containers
Amazon
Your cabinets will look amazing, thanks to these neat containers that hold lots of snacks and come with reusable chalkboard labels.

Promising review: "Absolutely love these containers from Chef’s Path! Have been searching for a good set for quite some time and am happy I stumbled upon these. I feel these containers are of a higher quality than others and the price is much more affordable. I really like the fact that the lid handles are made up of durable plastic. The assortment of sizes is a plus, they’re easy to stack one on another and are rather durable. The locking mechanism works well to seal but not difficult like others I’ve tried to open. The pen, chalkboard labels and measuring spoon set are a great addition to the set. Everything you might need for pantry organization has been provided." — Manzi

Get a set of 14 from Amazon for $44.97.
An over-the-cabinet storage shelf
Amazon
Instead of tossing cutting boards and small pans into a cabinet, you can easily store them in this space-saving hub.

Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." — Kerry

 Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (also available in a pack of two).
A food container lid organizer
Amazon
Finding a matching Tupperware top won't be a stressful project, because they'll all be neatly lined up in your cabinet.

Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." — S. Hawthorn

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five sizes).
A sliding drawer
The Container Store
It glides right out of a cabinet, so you can actually see your kitchen essentials. No more messy stacks of cookware or mixing bowls!

Promising review: "I installed one of these in a very narrow kitchen cabinet and it has made everything so much more accessible, I can't believe I ever managed without it. Installation took a total of 20 minutes, and I could probably have shaved five minutes off that time if I'd had more space to maneuver my power drill." — Squeezle

Get it from The Container Store for $32+ (available in nine sizes).
A set of nesting food storage containers
Amazon
If your Tupperware cabinet is looking nightmarish, these containers can help because they have stackable lids.

Promising review: "I never lose any lids and now can keep everything completely together and stored in one large container. It is an awesome concept with lids and containers that are color-coded and fit nicely into my small cabinet space. No more opening the cabinet door and being attacked by flying lids that just pile up in a corner next to containers that they no longer fit. This product is great and I don't have any problems keep it clean or microwaving food. I treat these containers with great care and I think they will last for a bit. Great and well-made product! Worth the price!" — Linda Lou

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $28.49.
An under-cabinet wine glass holder
Amazon
Vino glasses typically take up so much space, but this cool rack makes it easy to organize them if you don't have a lot of cabinet room.

Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wine glasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fits the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" — Cycle Mom

Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
An expandable spice rack
Amazon
This organizer is what pantry dreams are made of, because you'll get an aesthetically-pleasing display of all your spices.

Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" — Kindle Customer

Get two-shelves from Amazon for $22.99.
Or a set of spice gripper clips
Amazon
If your kitchen is way too small and you don't have extra shelves, just hang these up behind a cabinet for additional storage.

Promising review: "OMG, I love these things! Such a simple idea; how did I ever live without them? They hold all different circumferences of spice bottles. If some spices are too big to place all in the same connected row, you can cut off a tab and separate them. It doesn’t really affect the items on the shelves; you just have to push them back a little (maybe half an inch or so), so the spices have clearance when the door is shut." — Bridget D.

Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.97.
A compact pasta strainer
Amazon
Swap your bulky colander with this whale strainer that'll effectively drain pasta and take up minimal space.

Promising review: "Love the idea of this. It takes up less room and less things to wash. That is always a good thing. I would suggest purchasing this if you have limited space in your kitchen." — Lori Lynn Barker

Get it from Amazon for $14.40+ (available in three colors).
A tea bag organizer
Amazon
When it's time for tea, just picture yourself scanning this organizer, picking your blend and making a hot beverage without messy boxes in sight.

Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes which I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" — Sarah C.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A set of stackable food storage bins
Amazon
Stash cans, bagged nuts and more food in these clear, stackable bins that'll give you more cabinet space.

Promising review: "I was looking for things to help organize our pantry. We have a small kitchen, so it's usually pretty full. These were perfect for holding smaller/loose items and saving space. I would recommend to anyone trying to get organized!" — Casey

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in four sizes).
And an expandable shelf
Amazon
Take advantage of the awkward space under your sink with this shelf that'll fit dish soap containers, sponges and more cleaning goods.

Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small. Under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall." — Jennifer Mowry

Get it from Amazon for $22.47 (available in three colors).

