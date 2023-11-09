25 Travel Products For People Who Are Always Running Late For Their Flights

Popular items from this list:
An AirFly wireless transmitter that will connect to your wireless headphones to let you watch movies on your flight
A clear TSA- approved toiletry bag to keep all your travel-sized liquids in one place you can easily find when you reach security.
A portable charger because chances are your phone battery is already down to 5%
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A handy luggage scale so you'll never go over
Promising review:
"I was going on vacation (international) and was doing a lot of domestic air travel from one place to another almost every other day for two weeks. I wanted to ensure that our suitcases remained within weight limit as I was purchasing things and adding to the weight of the suitcase in each location. This luggage scale was perfect! It is compact and does not occupy much space and was quite easy to use. Thanks to this scale, we stayed within weight limit and did not have any hassles during our vacation. I would certainly recommend this product!" — Ravins
A TSA-approved clear bag for beauty products so you'll always be ready
Promising review:
"This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." — Mrs M Tate
An RFID-blocker wallet to keep all your personal info safe
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, ID slot, slim card pouch, slim pocket, ticket slot, cellphone pouch, coin zippered pocket, key holder and pen holder. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess.
It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" — Anthony Luu
BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Rachel Dunkel says:
"I know external batteries are a snore and $31 seems like a lot compared to the cheap 'lipstick' ones, but I cannot recommend this battery enough. It can charge my phone a full three times, which is crucial for someone like me: a frequent-flying, Twitter-loving, podcast-downloading, battery-draining millennial who feels like they're drowning if their phone dies for one damn second."
A Trtl neck pillow to help you rest comfortably on the plane (even in a middle seat)
Promising review:
"I took two long-haul flights this year. The first I just had a regular travel pillow to use, for the second I purchased the Trtl Pillow. The difference in how rested I felt when I arrived at my destination for flight two cannot be over expressed! I was actually able to sleep with the Trtl, it supported my head in a comfortable position and didn’t budge. Fit nicely in my carry-on. I recommend it to everyone now." — Katie Backus
A pair of odor eliminators you can toss into your bag or suitcase
Promising review:
"These are the best travel buddies! I always pack one of these in my luggage and one in my boyfriend's. While traveling, we sometimes don't get to wash all our clothes, but these bags are brilliant at absorbing the smell of sweat on our clothes and shoes!" — J.L.
A lightweight carry-on suitcase that has spinner wheels that will keep up with you
Promising review:
"This is a fantastic suitcase! I purchased it for a recent trip overseas. It packed easily and held a LOT! Plus it has a zippered expansion section for purchases you bring home. Sturdy yet lightweight and easily rolls AND the handle stays in position! Highly recommend." — Mary
A collapsible water bottle to help you stay hydrated throughout your entire trip
Promising review:
"These bottles are excellent for traveling. They collapse down easily, making them great to use when flying, going on a short hike, or at school or work. I was worried about them having a rubbery taste, but that wasn’t an issue. The stretch band has held up well after many many uses so far. Initially, I didn’t think it would last more than one vacation and I would have to replace, but surprisingly very sturdy. I’ve purchased three of these so far and will buy more as gifts!" — Theresa
A travel steamer that will make your outfits look more presentable when you get to your destination
Promising review:
"I just used the steamer for the first time, as we are traveling for my son’s wedding next week and wanted to have a portable steamer for the garments. It is AMAZING! I am now going to use it in my daily routine with all our clothes! Easy to use, portable, and a REAL result. This product is not just 'ok,' it is a game-changer honestly. Buy it if you need something like this. I was skeptical, now I am a believer!" — Jason Fricchione
A USB-chargeable fan you can use to cool yourself after racing from gate to gate
Promising review:
"If you do not have one, you need to order. I have this in black and green. It charges by plugging into lap top of with USB connector to wall plug. It will not travel on a plane without it. It makes wearing a mask a delight. It allows me to control my environment everywhere. It lasts for hours and recharges quickly. It makes a stuffy hotel room comfortable. I run it on the bedside table. I keep one on my desk. It has three speeds AND I have sent this as a must-have gift to every friends and family to use daily and also for events like outdoor graduations and weddings." — Cokes
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.Promising review:
"If you have a wireless earpiece and fly frequently, this is a must-have.
Most newer planes have a monitor on the seat backs which enable you watch movies, etc. This unit enables you to do it using your wireless earpiece. Connection is simple and automatic once you have initially paired your device or devices. It's convenient. I'm happy with the purchase." — JCE
A pair of compression socks so you have one less thing to think about when dressing for travel
Promising review:
"I cannot say enough about these compression socks. I read the reviews and was taking a trip to Bali which was a very long flight. I could not believe that my feet, which always get swollen on flights, did not!! I was very impressed. I travel a lot; these are my new go-to compression socks!!!" — DM NYC
A Lululemon belt bag you can sling across your body while running out the door
Promising review:
"Great to travel with and run errands! Plenty of room for essentials! The fleece is only on one side but it would be too bulky on both sides." — Bella
A pair of Adidas running shoes because you're likely going to be racing through the airport
Promising review:
"These shoes are fantastic if you travel and stand on your feet for extended periods of time! Lightweight, easy to put on, and no heal slipping. Wore them for a two-day conference and my feet felt great!" — Debbie Welder
A retractable lint roller to keep your outfit looking clean once you land
Promising review:
"I love that this lint roller has a close option to prevent it from picking up everything in my bag and wasting papers. It's such a nice size that I keep one in my work bag and one in my travel bag and it doesn't take up any space!" — Kehad
A bottle of Glossier Invisible Shield, a lightweight sunscreen that won't leave streaks down your face even if you're sweating on your way to the airport
Promising review:
"I have tried many different facial sunscreens and they always feel heavy, sticky, or leave a white film. This is the first sunscreen I've found that feels like I truly have nothing on and leaves no white film. It does feel sticky for a minute or so but once it dries/absorbs into the skin I don't feel it at all and I'm happy to put it on every morning." — Leanne B.
A mini bottle of Living Proof dry shampoo for an instant hair refresh
Promising review:
"Absolutely my favorite dry shampoo! It's amazing how much it really absorbs oil and makes your hair look like you washed it. My only complain is I wish the scent was a little lighter. But otherwise an amazing product." — joliemixed311
A set of portable soap paper sheets for cleaning your hands no matter where you are
Promising review:
"So may times I have been stuck using a public restroom that has no hand soap. Total nightmare, specially nowadays. I can’t stress enough how handy this product is. I keep one everywhere: one in my purse, one in my car, one in my diaper bag. They’re small enough to fit anywhere. The packaging is super cute, a bit cheap feeling, but they do the job. The actual soap is amazing. It lathers up really well and doesn’t leave a residue layer nor does it leave your hands feeling mega dry. Definitely recommend!" — Giovanna
A universal travel converter so you won't have to spend time figuring out which adapter you need where
Promising review:
"Gave as a gift to my daughter who was about to travel to several European countries with her family. Compared with the cumbersome kit we had in our earlier days, this one device has all the adaptors needed, especially useful when one trip includes the varied electrical needs of different countries. They loved having additional USB ports for all the devices (adults and kids) travel with." — LindaB
A compact jewelry organizer that will protect all your rings, bracelets, earrings and more
Promising review:
"This is perfect for my jewelry when I am traveling. No tangled necklaces!" — N. Oyola
An electronics organizer to keep all your cords, cables, SD cards and plugs together
Promising review:
"You can't go wrong with this one, it is perfect for storing and have good management on all the cabling for your devices. I travel with a lot of electronics and this baby has become my partner in travel!" — Abraham
An anti-theft backpack so you have one less thing to worry about when you're rushing to catch your flight
Promising review:
"I bought this bag for a recent trip to Barcelona (high pickpocket city) and it was exactly what I needed. It’s spacious, comfortable to wear, and the extra safety features gave me so much peace of mind. I like the style of the bag as well as...the pink interior is a cute touch and I love that I can attach it to my luggage. Definitely my new go-to travel bag!" — Joanna Maldonado
A luggage strap you can use to attach additional bags, jackets and more to your suitcase
Promising review:
"Seriously so useful for traveling. I bought this last year and used it on my two Europe trips — six different countries and lots of bus, train and plane journeys and it made my life so much easier. I hooked it to my book bag and hooked my neck pillow, collapsible umbrella, and reusable water bottle to it. I even hooked my parka through it some. 110% recommend. It is super sturdy and I never had any issues with it even with me dragging it along with all the stuff hooked to it." — Logan
A set of packing cubes that will make packing and unpacking so much more efficient
Promising review:
"I’ve always rolled my clothes for travel. With this purchase I was able to organize in advance and pack seven days of active, casual, swim, and dress up in the two largest bags. Both fit in my carry-on with room for two pairs of shoes. The lightweight material added very little to the overall weight. I then just laid them out in my hotel room drawers for easy access while traveling. The zippers are sturdy and I’m thrilled with this purchase!" — Melissa Brown
And a pair of Beats noise-canceling headphones so that after you've narrowly made your flight, you can sit back, tune out chatty seatmates and relax
Promising review:
"I recently had to travel for work and these were GREAT. Noise-cancelling was beyond what I could hope for and volume was great as well. These fit my needs perfectly!" — Michael T. Goodrich