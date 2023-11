25 Travel Products For People Who Are Always Running Late For Their Flights

A USB-chargeable fan you can use to cool yourself after racing from gate to gate

"If you do not have one, you need to order. I have this in black and green. It charges by plugging into lap top of with USB connector to wall plug. It will not travel on a plane without it. It makes wearing a mask a delight. It allows me to control my environment everywhere. It lasts for hours and recharges quickly. It makes a stuffy hotel room comfortable. I run it on the bedside table. I keep one on my desk. It has three speeds AND I have sent this as a must-have gift to every friends and family to use daily and also for events like outdoor graduations and weddings." — Cokes