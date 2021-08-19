HuffPost Finds

25 Ways To Upgrade Your Kitchen That Don't Require A Ton Of Work

Wooden peg boards, peel-and-stick backsplash and more products that'll give your kitchen an easy, HGTV-worthy update.
Elena Garcia and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Giving your kitchen a makeover doesn’t have to require a big budget or a lot of elbow grease. If you’ve been thinking about giving your cooking space an HGTV-worthy update, there are lots of affordable products you can use. Here are wooden peg boards, peel-and-stick backsplashes and other items to help you create a dreamy kitchen.

1
A grout pen
Amazon
Brighten up backsplash with this grout pen, which helps recolor stained kitchen tiles sans scrubbing.

Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." — jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
2
A strip of voice-controlled LED lights
Amazon
Just ask Alexa or Google Home for cool lighting when you want to transform your boring kitchen into a bar-like scene.

Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." — junin07

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizing options).
3
An eco-friendly oven scrub
Cleaning Studio / Etsy
Wipe away stubborn grease, stains and burnt-up food from your oven with this essential oil-based handmade cleaner.

Cleaning Studio is a small business based in Connecticut specializing in natural cleaning essentials.

Promising review: "I was skeptical because I had tried so many products to clean the glass on my oven doors with no luck. The auto clean cycle just baked it on the glass. THIS STUFF IS AMAZING! It took me about 15 minutes to get the glass on both my oven doors clean. Very minimal scrubbing effort required. I will be telling all of my friends." — Teresa Casner

Get it from Cleaning Studio on Etsy for $17.99+ (available in a plastic or glass container).
4
And a pack of oven liners
Amazon
Protect the bottom of your oven from bubbly crust, cheese and sugar while you're baking something delicious in the kitchen.

Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Clean up is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." — Kindle Custommer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99.
5
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
Amazon
Pop one of these tiny tablets into your dishwasher to give it a deep-clean and get rid of limescale and mineral build-up.

Promising review: "I am skeptical by nature and have an older machine that was stained from years of use. We have very hard water in our region which makes it even more difficult to clean things. These tablets work like magic — got rid of years of hard water deposit with one try. Truly impressed. You can bet this is going to be a monthly routine from now on." — Amazon Customer

 Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
6
A lighting conversion kit
Amazon
Replace recessed lighting with a simple conversion kit that'll finally give you the dreamy, magazine-worthy pendant lighting you want for your kitchen.

Promising review: "This was a pretty easy installation considering the work is on the ceiling. I've been wanting to change out the two can lights over my sink for years, so I started investigating the easiest possible way to do so. Ran across this item, and watched the video on YouTube. What the heck, I thought! Rewatched the video before installation, looked at the directions on both the converter kit and the pendant light, gathered the necessary tools described in all instructions and set upon my mission. The hardest part (for me) was getting the self-tapping screws started. I'm pretty pleased with the outcome, I must say! By the way, I'm a 55-year-old female who has worked at a bank all of my life. Yes! It was that easy. I would highly recommend it." — Trisch Reeve

Get it from Amazon for $17.57.
7
A roll of customizable liners
Amazon
Keep your spices organized with these customizable liners that'll hold them in place and can be cut to specifically fit your drawers.

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they are so customizable allows you to cut them for any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for-sure buy!" — momonono

Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $16.99.
8
A container of The Pink Stuff
Amazon
Use this cult-favorite multi-purpose paste on multiple kitchen surfaces (like stove tops and sinks) to quickly wipe away grime, rust and other annoying stains that are hard to clean.

Promising review: "Amazing product. Shower wall hard water stains completely wiped out. I used other products on my 10-year-old oven door and it never came as clean. First try, I wiped on and wiped off. (Recommended at least five minutes.) Second try, I applied Pink and left it over night. Baked on grit was softened enough I could use a spoon to scrap. End result, BIG DIFFERENCE. By far the best versatile, nontoxic product. I would love a case so I could go crazy." — ap808

Get it from Amazon for $8.87+ (available in packs of one or two).
9
A pantry organization set
Amazon
Make produce easier to find with this six-piece organization set that's fridge-friendly and fits anything from condiments to eggs!

Promising review: "I love these things so much. I just got my first apartment with my boyfriend and it looked so messy in our little fridge and now it looks really appealing and everything is easy to get to. The quality of them is so good, I’m honestly impressed they’re very sturdy and the egg holder is so cute and holds 14 eggs!" — Faith Sperry

Get the set from Amazon for $26.99.
10
And some easy-to-read pantry labels
Real And Vibrant / Etsy
Finding ingredients will be a breeze, thanks to these easy-to-read labels you can place on pantry containers.

Real And Vibrant is a small business based in Seattle, Washington that sells pretty labels for home goods.

Promising review: "These labels are amazing! They make my pantry look so organized. I have a very small pantry so these labels help a lot! They are very well made and durable." — Maggie P.

Get them from Real And Vibrant on Etsy for $10+ (available in five sizes and various standard or custom packs).
11
A bamboo knife block
Amazon
Install this bamboo block into a drawer to safely organize knives and keep them off kitchen countertops.

Promising review: "This works great for my knives! I had a universal block on my countertop and 1) I hate stuff on my counter and 2) I hated shoving knives into the black filling. This works so perfectly, hides the blades completely, they fit, easy to put in and take out and it looks nice. If you have an extra drawer buy this!" — Crista

Get it from Amazon for $26.42+ (available for 12 or 16 knives).
12
Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish
Amazon
Restore your kitchen sink back to its former glory with this cleaner and polish in-one.

Promising review: "Are you embarrassed for friends, relatives and your mother-in-law to see your kitchen sink? Is your sink situation affecting your well-being? If you answered 'yes' to any of these questions, you may be in luck. Hope's Perfect Sink provides relief to those afflicted with sink stain shame. I spent about 10 minutes cleaning and polishing (note that it does take some elbow grease) and I now have a sink that I can be proud of. As a matter of fact, I find excuses to walk past my sink several times a day just to admire the shine. Even if my wife and kids roll their eyes whenever I talk about my sink polishing adventures, I think they secretly love it too. If your sink is in need of some love, just shell out the bucks and buy a bottle of this stuff. You won't regret it." — Rick B

Get it from Amazon for $3.97.
13
A magnetic LED light
Ike like to create / Etsy
Add more light to your kitchen without electrical work, thanks to this magnetic LED light that'll easily stick to your ceiling.

Get it from Ike like to create on Etsy for $32 (available in six finishes and two LED color options).
14
A sheet of peel-and-stick backsplash
Amazon
Apply these stick-on backsplash tiles if you want to give a boring kitchen wall a high-end makeover without installing actual tiles.

Promising review: "I have been wanting to put subway tile in our kitchen as a backsplash since we moved in but didn’t have the time or motivation to do it. Not to mention the expense. I came across these and decided to try them. I have been blown away with how great they look and every person that has seen them after I put them up doesn’t know they are not real tile. They are shiny like tile and have the texture of tile as well. They are easy to clean and relatively easy to install." — Kyle & Noelle

Get 10 sheets from Amazon for $29.99.
15
Or faux-gel tile backsplash
Amazon
Or add a little more color to your kitchen walls with this peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash that's resistant to heat and mold.

Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. It is 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" — Hope Consilvio

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $32.53.
16
A bottle of stainless steel cleaner
Amazon
Spray this stainless steel cleaner to wipe away smudges from your fridge or dishwasher without a lot of elbow grease.

Promising Review: "I live in an apartment. The sink is about 35 years old and has become badly stained and scratched from neglect and indifferent care. This has made a noticeable difference. This sink will never look brand new again, but your product removed, I would say, about 80% of the stains, without any extraordinary effort, and put a really polished look on the sink. It is gleaming and actually looks very clean for the first time since I have lived here. I am betting that with continued and consistent use of Therapy cleaner, it will continue to improve. Thank you for a most excellent product." — David Brennan

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
17
A one-day cabinet makeover kit
Amazon
Give your kitchen that just-renovated look with this easy makeover kit that comes with two cans of cabinet paint, a roller, two roller covers and an angled paint brush.

Promising review: "The project ideally does take one day like the promotion video says, but one day as in 24 hours. This took my kitchen from looking like a cheap rental apartment kitchen to a high-quality kitchen with just this paint and new knobs. The paint is perfect for cabinets — it's not too thick, so you still see the wood grains. It comes with EVERYTHING you need. I didn't have to buy a thing. The project is super easy, paint dries fast, and I did it at first by removing the cabinets but it wasn't necessary at all. Just make sure you don't leave any dripping because it would make your cabinets look cheap. I would recommend EVERYONE to purchase this and give your cabinets a chance before making a big investment in new cabinets. Wood is wood and it can be refinished." — Brandon Moronta

Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (also available in multi-packs).
18
A bottle of wood conditioner and polish
Amazon
Get your antique dining table and chairs shiny again with this two-in-one wood conditioner and polish.

Promising review: "OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever, it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel, fantastic smell!" — Tiffany Sadowski

Get a 16-ounce bottle on Amazon for $8.98.
19
A wooden peg board insert
Amazon
Neatly stack plates, bowls and cooking pots in this wooden peg board that'll easily fit inside a cabinet drawer.

Promising review: "Moved into a new home with less space for display of dishes. I had to place my plates and such in a drawer. This pegboard separates are the best. Sturdy, easy to assemble and adjust. My drawer was not a size offered, but they were easy to have cut to size. Highly recommend!" — Dorothy C. Vuono

Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three sizes).
20
A liquid stainless-steel fridge kit
Amazon
Add a shiny touch to your kitchen appliances with this fridge kit that'll give them a shiny, silver finish and make them look brand new.

Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this liquid stainless-steel paint! I had a black textured fridge, so I was nervous about how it would look, but it turned out great! Very easy to use. I removed the door handles (and primed them, as recommended, before painting) and removed the bottom grill and snapped off the water/ice dispenser (I did not paint them). Cleaned the fridge and started rolling on the paint, then used the 11-inch foam tool to make it pretty! I did five coats (but really could have stopped at three). Then did three coats of the topcoat. I really did not notice a difference between one and three coats of the topcoat. I did all sides and the top of the fridge and still have enough left over for my double oven. Everyone has been impressed!" — robert

Get it from Amazon for $66.73.
21
A rustic wooden stove cover
Willow Layne Co / Etsy
Place this wooden cover on top of your stove to double up counter space and give your kitchen a rustic-inspired look.

Willow Layne Co is a rustic home decor store based in Ohio that sells handmade trays, hand-poured soy candles and more pretty goods for your living space.

Get it from Willow Layne Co on Etsy for $60 (available in six colors).
22
A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleaner
Amazon
Say goodbye to hard water stains and grease with this multi-purpose cleaner that can be used on dirty stovetops and faucets.

Promising review: "Like a hot knife through butter for built up hard water stains on my glass shower doors. I've tried everything and this stuff worked in two minutes. Made me a little embarrassed it took so long to find something so effective. I haven't tried it on anything else yet but I guarantee I'll be reordering just to have extra. Just can't have enough of a good thing." — Amazon Customer

Get a bottle on Amazon for $11.56.
23
Or this cooktop cleaning kit
Amazon
It comes with a cleaning pad and scraper that'll scrub away burnt-on food, grease splatters and water stains.

Promising review: "Magic! I thought my brand-new stove stop was ruined after a week! It was so new and powerful, I was shocked when a pot boiled over and made a huge mess. In a panic (without thinking, obviously), I used a microfiber cloth and tried to clean it while it was hot — yeah I know, really brilliant — needless to say, I had a real mess on my hands and the microfiber melted into the stove top so instead of just water I was dealing with what I thought was a permanent disaster. Someone suggested I try Cerama Bryte but they didn't have any at Walmart so I bought like six other products for the interim. None of it helped though so I ordered from Amazon and two days later it was here and now my stove looks brand-new again! I can’t even express to you the relief that washed over me after thinking my brand-new stove was ruined. Thankfully because of this incredible product, it is perfect again!" — Peyton

Get the kit on Amazon for $10.99.
24
A set of KitchenAid tool holders
McMaster3D / Etsy
Install these on the bottom of your kitchen cabinets, so you can easily access bulky tools when you're baking. No more sifting through a drawer to find what you need.

McMaster3D is a Pennsylvania-based small business that specializes in 3D printing.

Get the set of three from McMaster3D on Etsy for $8+ (available in a variety of colors).
25
And a set of measurement conversion vinyls
She Shed Shananigans / Etsy
Hang these up around your kitchen, so you can quickly glance at measurement references the next time you're cooking up a new recipe.

Get them from She Shed Shananigans on Etsy for $8.07+ (available in two sizes and in a variety of colors).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
