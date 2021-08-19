25 Ways To Upgrade Your Kitchen That Don't Require A Ton Of Work

Giving your kitchen a makeover doesn’t have to require a big budget or a lot of elbow grease. If you’ve been thinking about giving your cooking space an HGTV-worthy update, there are lots of affordable products you can use. Here are wooden peg boards, peel-and-stick backsplashes and other items to help you create a dreamy kitchen.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A grout pen
2
A strip of voice-controlled LED lights
3
An eco-friendly oven scrub
4
And a pack of oven liners
5
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
6
A lighting conversion kit
7
A roll of customizable liners
8
A container of The Pink Stuff
9
A pantry organization set
10
And some easy-to-read pantry labels
11
A bamboo knife block
12
Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish
13
A magnetic LED light
14
A sheet of peel-and-stick backsplash
15
Or faux-gel tile backsplash
16
A bottle of stainless steel cleaner
17
A one-day cabinet makeover kit
18
A bottle of wood conditioner and polish
19
A wooden peg board insert
20
A liquid stainless-steel fridge kit
21
A rustic wooden stove cover
22
A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend Cooktop Cleaner
23
Or this cooktop cleaning kit
24
A set of KitchenAid tool holders
25
And a set of measurement conversion vinyls
25 Things To Organize The Chaos In Your Kitchen Cabinets